Kingsport shooting sends one person to hospital
KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left one person injured late Friday. According to Tom Patton, KPD public information officer, at approximately 11:30 p.m. patrol officers and detectives responded to a reported shooting incident at 1000 Stonegate Road (Model City Apartments/aka Stonecrest Apartments).
Lee County deputies start 44-suspect drug charge roundup
JONESVILLE — Lee County police and deputies have started a roundup of 44 people indicted on felony drug distribution charges. Lee County Sheriff Gary Parsons and Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin both said on Friday that the arrests stem from a series of indictments earlier in December by a county grand jury. The jury reviewed evidence and testimony that came out of a joint investigation by the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Virginia State Police and the Southwest Virginia Regional Drug Task Force.
Sullivan County set to spend $1.55 million on patrol cars
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission is set to lease or purchase new patrol cars for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office as quickly as possible, and the vote will come next week. Sullivan County Commissioner Michael Cole brought to the commission on Thursday night during its work session...
Sullivan EMS asking people to help fill ambulances with gifts
KINGSPORT — Sullivan County Emergency Medical Services is asking the public for one thing: Come fill the box. Sullivan County EMS will be holding its annual Fill the Box campaign on Monday at the Walmart on Fort Henry Drive.
Shop with a Cop serves more than 160 Scott County youth
GATE CITY — Shoemaker Elementary School kindergarten student Haley Porter was among more than 160 Scott County children at the Shop with a Cop event on Saturday. “I’m 5,” Haley said after sitting on Santa’s lap, and her mother, Reba Porter, said it was her first time at such an event.
SCSO holding its Toys from Cops event Dec. 17
BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Auxiliary will host its annual Toys from Cops event on Saturday, Dec. 17. “We are excited to see the smiling faces of these children as they come through and accept their Christmas gifts,” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said. “Our SCSO Auxiliary members have spent numerous hours preparing for this event and are ready to help make Christmas bright for many families.”
Disabled grandmother relies on kindness of others
KINGSPORT — Kingsport’s Kimberly Dougherty says she’s “one of the most grateful grandmas you’re ever going to meet.”. Over the past two years, Dougherty has watched God work through the generosity of others — helping her to navigate challenge after challenge when she unexpectedly gained custody of five of her grandchildren.
This week at Sullivan County libraries (Dec. 11-17)
The Sullivan County Public Library has five locations to serve the community. Visit www.scpltn.org for more details.
Editorial: Kingsport working to clean up dilapidated properties
There is a perception among some Kingsport residents that the city fails to act quickly against dilapidated property or even tolerates it, depending on who you are or where you live. The city’s performance in property code enforcement demonstrates that nothing could be further from the truth. But this perception...
2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade
This is video footage of the 2022 Mount Carmel Christmas parade, starting shortly after 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. It lasted just more than 16 minutes and went along the two-lane Main Street of Mount Carmel, the former U.S. Highway 11W parallel to the four-lane road designated as such, from Hardee's eastward to City Hall. This was shot from in front of the Eastman Credit Union, next to the former Food City.
Richard “Rick” Yates
KINGSPORT - Richard “Rick” Yates, age 69 of Kingsport, TN went to be with the Lord while in the comfort of his own home surrounded by his loving family on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 13, 2022 from 1 to 3 PM...
Marshel H. Arms
COLONIAL HEIGHTS - Marshel H. Arms, 93, passed away December 6, 2022 at Brookdale Senior Living in Colonial Heights. Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport is in charge of the arrangements.
Cherokee NJROTC recognized as Distinguished Unit with Honors for 15th straight year
ROGERSVILLE — The Cherokee High School Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps unit has been recognized as a Distinguished Unit with Academic Honors for the 15th consecutive year. The unit received the honor Friday during its annual Navy inspection, which Commander Michael Bucchi oversaw.
BrightRidge & TVA cut ribbon on Smart Poles project Saturday morning at Founders Park
BrightRidge and the Tennessee Valley Authority cut the ribbon Saturday morning on 49 “Smart” Poles that have been installed just in time for the holidays at Founders Park and King Commons Park in downtown Johnson City. The ribbon cutting at Founder’s Park was conducted by BrightRidge CEO Jeff...
Johnson City Press Christmas Box helps newly single father of three with Christmas
One local father is going to be able to spend much needed time with his three kids this Christmas thanks to the Salvation Army Angel Tree and Johnson City Press Christmas Box. Johnson City Salvation Army Captain Benny Carringer said the dad had everything going for him – his family was together and he had gotten a new job just in time to be able to save up to buy Christmas gifts for his children.
Sullivan school board to mull selling farmhouse, other land near West Ridge
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school board members are pondering the sale or perhaps trade of land adjoining Henry Harr Road on the northernmost end of the West Ridge High School site. That discussion, in turn, has shed some light on the 15 school buses the county is to receive...
It's a wrap: Volunteers help Coalition for Kids wrap Christmas gifts
On Thursday night, community members gathered in the gym at Coalition for Kids to help wrap gifts during their "Wrapping for Others" event. With their "Shopping for Others" event, Coalition for Kids called on the community for donations to help them fund shopping trips that allow families who may be struggling this season to hand-pick Christmas gifts for their kids. After Coalition's recent expansion into Bristol and Washington County, they needed more help than every to bring Christmas to nearly 260 children.
Reba S. Turbyfill
KINGSPORT - Reba S. Turbyfill, 67, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Arrangements and survivors may be viewed by visiting www.cartertrent.com.
Supervisors okay Appalachia High School partial demolition
WISE — Demolition could start as early as February on the former Appalachia High school classroom building and auditorium. The Wise County Board of Supervisors approved a $375,000 change order in a blanket demolition contract that has already seen the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high school buildings leveled in 2022 and work continuing on the Kelly football stadium.
Elizabethton Christmas Parade demonstrates community spirit
ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Christmas Parade had a great night on Saturday, with 80 units marching and rolling down Elk Avenue with crowds of people enjoying the sights and the sounds. Children also enjoyed the piles of candy handed out by the marchers. It was a mild evening and...
