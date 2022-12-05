Read full article on original website
Local News Streaming Service VUit Adds CBS O&Os
Deal with Paramount also delivers free, ad-supported streaming service CBS entertainment and lifestyle shows including 'Inside Edition'. VUit, the free ad-supported streaming provider of local broadcast news from all over the country, has entered into a content licensing deal with Paramount Global that gives it access to the local news feeds of 13 CBS owned stations.
This ‘Sneaky’ DeSantis Power Grab Might Be His Cruelest Yet
For months now, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been aggressively using his executive power to deny transgender medical care for two of society’s most vulnerable groups—children and the poor. In that, he has been far from alone, as Republicans across the country lean into an ugly backlash against the trans community and the science that supports it.Along the way, DeSantis has been employing a power grab some fear will be adopted by other Republican governors—with disastrous results.As part of DeSantis’ ongoing MAGA crusade against progressives, his administration is simultaneously using different state agencies to cut off what is referred to...
Monarch Survival: Oregon to see $557,600 for butterfly habitats
Oregon will receive $557,600 in federal funding from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF)’s Monarch and Pollinator Fund. The funding is designed to increase and improve western monarch butterfly and pollinator habitats in Oregon and California. Overall, monarch populations in the United States have plummeted more than 80% in the past two decades. Without emergency help, it’s almost certain that the western population of monarchs will disappear within 50...
CBS News Gets Brittney Griner Scoop
CBS News broke the Brittney Griner release story (opens in new tab), according to CNN Reliable Sources, and had been aware of the prisoner swap involving the basketball star and Viktor Bout for days. CBS News reported it had "learned last Thursday that the Griner-for-Bout swap was in the offing but agreed to a White House request to hold the reporting because officials expressed grave concern about the fragility of the then-emerging deal."
