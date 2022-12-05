Read full article on original website
Top NFL week 14 Twitter trolls include Eagles, Lions, Bills
With seven divisional matchups Sunday, teams didn't miss out on the chance to troll their rivals.
Botched punt was lowlight of Giants’ woeful special teams performance
Let’s call it the “Puntfumble.” It might not be as catchy as “Buttfumble,” but it’s equally as rare. In a game-changing play, Giants punter Jamie Gillan reacted to a wet football slipping through his hands Sunday by trying to salvage the play with a kick off the bounce. Turns out the inadvertent dropkick was the worst thing he could’ve done. “I caught it, I molded it, and as I was going to kick it the thing just slid,” Gillan said. “It just sucks it happened.” Under duress, Gillan managed to punt from the Giants 43-yard line to the Eagles 42-yard line for a 15-yard...
“Mr. Irrelevant” shines in first start; NFL world reacts
The San Francisco 49ers took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in what looked like one of the most lopsided quarterback matchups in the NFL this year. San Francisco turned to 2022 seventh-round pick Brock Purdy facing off against Tom Brady, and Purdy stole the show with an impressive performance. While many would shrink Read more... The post “Mr. Irrelevant” shines in first start; NFL world reacts appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
nexttv.com
ABC Pulls 'A Very Backstreet Christmas' Amid Nick Carter Allegations
ABC will not air A Very Backstreet Holiday December 14, with allegations surfacing December 8 that singer Nick Carter raped a 17-year-old girl in 2001. Shannon "Shay" Ruth, filed a sexual battery suit in Las Vegas accusing Carter of raping her in February 2001 following a Backstreet Boys concert in Tacoma. Ruth has autism and cerebral palsy.
nexttv.com
Soccer Journalist Grant Wahl Dies Covering World Cup
Grant Wahl, 48, online soccer journalist CBS News contributor and former Fox Sports correspondent, died suddenly Friday (Dec. 9) while covering the World Cup in Qatar. Wahl had also covered soccer for Sports Illustrated, including 11 World Cups. He was reportedly in the press area at the game between Argentina...
2023 NFL Draft order: Round 1, NFL Draft picks by team after Week 14
The 2023 NFL Draft order will be based on the final standings for the 2022 NFL season, with the top
