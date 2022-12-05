Let’s call it the “Puntfumble.” It might not be as catchy as “Buttfumble,” but it’s equally as rare. In a game-changing play, Giants punter Jamie Gillan reacted to a wet football slipping through his hands Sunday by trying to salvage the play with a kick off the bounce. Turns out the inadvertent dropkick was the worst thing he could’ve done. “I caught it, I molded it, and as I was going to kick it the thing just slid,” Gillan said. “It just sucks it happened.” Under duress, Gillan managed to punt from the Giants 43-yard line to the Eagles 42-yard line for a 15-yard...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 34 MINUTES AGO