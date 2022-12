In the comic book world, all eyes are on James Gunn and Peter Safran right now. The “Guardians of the Galaxy” director and his longtime manager-turned-producer were recently named co-CEOs of DC Studios, tasked with building out a shared cinematic universe based on the DC Comics intellectual property controlled by Warner Bros. While Matt Reeves’ “Batman” universe and Todd Phillips’ “Joker” films are expected to remain separate entities, Gunn and Safran will have control over iconic characters like Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, and of course, Superman. The news has prompted many diehard fans to begin monitoring Gunn’s social media activity for hints...

