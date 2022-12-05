Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Git is a version control system used by software developers, coders, and tinkerers to collaborate on and distribute open source projects. Using Git, you can handle projects of any size, pull in code changes and merges, and allow users to clone your repositories onto their own machines. The open source ecosystem runs on Git, and many of the projects featured on MakeUseOf.com involve using resources from GitHub. With Gitea, you can host your own fully functional Git repositories on a Raspberry Pi in your own home.

2 DAYS AGO