Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
A fake Android app is turning victims' phones into SMS relays
Researchers recently discovered a malicious Android application that turns the devices into SMS relays used to verify various accounts on the internet. At press time, the app has more than 100,000 downloads on the Google Play Store, and can still be downloaded. Oftentimes, when people create online accounts, they need...
makeuseof.com
How to Send Yourself a Message on WhatsApp
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. WhatsApp users have the ability to message themselves thanks to an update to the app's features. Whether taking notes, forwarding yourself a message, or sending yourself a link, there are a variety of useful ways to take advantage of the feature.
Android Headlines
How to transfer WhatsApp to new phone without losing data
If you have recently decided to purchase a new phone and are worried about how to transfer WhatsApp to a new phone, we have got you covered. In this article, we will share different ways that you can try to transfer WhatsApp from one device to another. Continue reading the article for more information.
makeuseof.com
How to Access Your Duolingo Year in Review for 2022
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Duolingo is one of the biggest language-learning apps in the world, and it has made significant changes in 2022—including a complete overhaul of its interface. And if you’re an avid learner on the platform, we’ve got some good news: you can now view your annual review.
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Linux Thread in C
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. On Linux, you can create and manage threads in C/C++ using the POSIX thread (pthread) library. Unlike other operating systems, there is little difference between a thread and a process in Linux. That's why Linux often refers to its threads as light-weight processes.
iOS 16.2 will let you dramatically change your home screen — here’s how
The iOS 16.2 beta contains the option to drastically change your iPhone home screen through Custom Accessibility Mode.
These fake Android file manager apps steal banking logins
Android device owners beware — more malicious apps have been discovered on the Google Play store. Bitdefender’s cybersecurity team says several fake Android file manager apps are infecting Android devices with the SharkBot banking malware. These fake apps are no longer available on the store, but they might still be on your phone. Screenshots of the store pages show that thousands of Android users downloaded these malicious apps.
TechRadar
Microsoft is reportedly planning a one-stop 'super app' for all your needs
Microsoft is reportedly considering turning its attention to an all-in-one “super app” that would see it challenging Apple and Google’s dominance in the mobile search space. According to reports by The Information (opens in new tab), the app could combine shopping, messaging, web search, and news feeds,...
makeuseof.com
How to Stay Connected During a Social Media Detox
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Social media detox has several benefits for your mental and physical health. However, it can also be quite challenging—especially if you spend a considerable amount of time on social media. Now, you never have to miss out on what's happening. Here are five ways to stay connected during a social media detox.
makeuseof.com
How to Download Old Versions of macOS
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. It's wonderful that Apple offers free OS upgrades to keep Macs secure and up to date. But there are times you might wish to use an older version of macOS on your computer.
makeuseof.com
How to Prevent Cross-Site Scripting Using HTML, JavaScript, and DOM
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Cross-Site Scripting, widely known as XSS, is one of the most dangerous attack methods employed by cybercriminals, so it's vital that every developer and security researcher knows what it is and how to prevent attacks. So, how can you take action against the XSS vulnerability? You use HTML, JavaScript, or DOM to show the data a website receives from the user. One or more of these three different areas can work together.
makeuseof.com
Behance vs. Adobe Portfolio: How Do They Compare?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Adobe has several tools that help creatives across multiple genres put their projects together. But beyond that, you can also use some of the company’s services to share your creations with others.
makeuseof.com
NFT Memberships: The New Way to Access Exclusive Communities
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Thanks to CryptoKitties and other blockchain collectibles, non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are rising in popularity and value. As interest in these digital assets has increased, so has the number of applications for them, including memberships that grant unique access and benefits to NFT holders.
makeuseof.com
What Is an NZB File and How Do I Open It?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. There are hundreds of different file extensions that are used for different purposes. Some file extensions are more common than others, while others are more obscure or fading out. NZB files are one such example.
makeuseof.com
How the Creative Commons Zero (CC0) NFT Can Help You Protect Your Artwork
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and blockchain technology continue to combine art, technology, and entrepreneurship in innovative ways. With Creative Commons Zero (CC0) NFTs, you can relinquish your right to be credited as the original creator and maintain the freedom to spread your artwork through different mediums and the opportunity to profit from your creations.
Android Authority
What is Google Messages and how to use it
It might already be your default messaging app, but what is it, and how does it work?. Have you noticed that the default SMS app on your Android device is called Messages, with two blue speech bubbles overlapping on a white background? Perhaps without realizing it, you’ve been using Google Messages. Don’t worry if you don’t remember downloading it, as it usually comes pre-installed on most Android phones. But what exactly is the Google Messages app and how to use it? If you want to learn more, keep reading.
makeuseof.com
How to Set Up Parental Controls on Windows 11
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you're worried that your kids spend too much time playing games or that they might visit websites with inappropriate content, you should use Parental control. To set it up, you only need a Microsoft account and the best part is that you can add multiple devices, including gaming consoles.
CNET
For Better Online Privacy, Adjust These Browser Settings Now
Browser developers are making privacy more of a priority than ever, but they still may not be doing as much as you'd like in fighting pervasive ad industry trackers. You can take your online privacy into your own hands and outsmart that online tracking, though. One of the best and...
techaiapp.com
Meta’s Avatar Officially Arrives on WhatsApp
Meta’s avatars are officially rolling out to WhatsApp. These customizable and expressive characters are already available on Facebook and Instagram since February this year. Now, you can use Meta’s avatar as a profile picture on WhatsApp. You can also send it in the form of one of 36 custom stickers, according to MacRumors.
ZDNet
How to customize the Firefox homepage on Android
For anyone on Android, it's time you switch to a better, more secure web browser. One option is the open-source Firefox browser, which offers customizations that you'll find in the default Chrome browser. One such customization makes it possible for you to decide what you see on your home page....
Comments / 0