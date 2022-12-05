ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

All the Festive Trader Joe's Items Returning This Holiday Season — Plus a New Boozy Dessert

Peppermint, ginger and toffee are the star flavors in the lineup of Trader Joe's seasonal products Holiday cheer is on full display at Trader Joe's! All of the grocery chain's festive products were detailed in the latest episode of the brand's podcast, Inside Trader Joe's. In the episode, hosts Tara Miller and Matt Sloan discussed some of the 473 holiday products — 66 of which are totally new this year. The hundreds of items include savory snack mixes for holiday parties, ginger-flavored cookies for seasonal movie re-watches and...
CNN

31 holiday gifts for teens that they’ll actually like

Whether you’re buying for your kid, their bestie who basically lives at your house, a niece or nephew or a gaggle of grandteens, you'll want to check out the teen-certified holiday and Christmas gifts we’ve gathered here.
BET

2022 Holiday Gift Guide: For The People In Your Life Who Don't Pay Rent!

We are officially at the height of the holiday season! As shopping pandemonium begins to rise, so do the anxiety levels. In hopes of lessening your stress during this hectic time of the year, BET.com offers our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide to help you fulfill the gift items your family and close friends not only will want, but will love. From the “Rich Auntie” who has it all to that dude who hasn’t QUITE made boyfriend status, we have you covered.
GOBankingRates

7 Best Stocking Stuffers at Dollar Tree

'Tis the season to give holiday gifts everyone will enjoy! Dollar Tree has stocking stuffers perfect for everyone on your wish list -- and all at inexpensive prices. Holiday Spending: Get Top Holiday...
Thrillist

Lay's Has a New Sweet & Salty Holiday Snack That Sounds Delicious

You know how after you've eaten too many holiday sweets, you need something salty to break up the monotony of it? Well, this year, you can get your sweet and salty tastes in a single bite courtesy of Lay's Sweet & Salty Dipped Clusters, which are now available for the 2022 Holiday season, according to Brand Eating.
Motley Fool

The 13 Best Christmas Deals at Sam's Club

The December Savings event will run from Dec. 3 to Dec. 7. The December Instant Savings event runs from Nov. 30 to Dec. 24. You can find deals on everything from electronics to gift cards. Keeping your finances on track during the holidays can be hard. But thankfully, the holiday...
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for 25% Off

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one game-changing shampoo from a beloved French brand is now deeply discounted. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it...

