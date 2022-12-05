We are officially at the height of the holiday season! As shopping pandemonium begins to rise, so do the anxiety levels. In hopes of lessening your stress during this hectic time of the year, BET.com offers our 2022 Holiday Gift Guide to help you fulfill the gift items your family and close friends not only will want, but will love. From the “Rich Auntie” who has it all to that dude who hasn’t QUITE made boyfriend status, we have you covered.

