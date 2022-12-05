T. rex Sue's arm removed for study at Field Museum 00:56

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Field Museum's famous t-rex Sue is giving up their arm for science.

Researchers are "disarming" the t. rex to figure out what exactly those little arms were capable of doing back when they were alive.

CBS 2 were photographers there as the right arm was removed Monday morning.

Sue's right arm will now go through a CT scan on Wednesday.

With that, researchers will make digital models of the arms to help measure the range of motion between the joints and figure out what they were able to do and how strong they were at one time.