Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
MMA Fighting
Dustin Poirier posts gruesome photo of staph infection, will be released from hospital Wednesday
Dustin Poirier has one last fight ahead of him in 2022. On Sunday, Poirier was admitted to the hospital to deal with a nasty staph infection he picked up in his left foot. Unfortunately, per an ESPN report, Poirier’s staph proved resistant to antibiotics, leaving the former UFC interim lightweight champion stranded in the hospital while they attempt to work through it. On Monday, Poirier Tweeted that things are not going so well on that front.
MMA Fighting
Paddy Pimblett: ‘People still aren’t taking me for real … no one respects me, and it does piss me off’
Paddy Pimblett is already one of the most talked-about fighters on the entire UFC roster, but he’s sick and tired of people treating him as more hype than reality. Despite a perfect 3-0 record with three straight finishes, the 27-year-old lightweight from Liverpool, England, still doesn’t believe he’s being viewed as a genuine threat the best fighters in the world. That’s a myth he wants to dispel, and it starts with his fight against Jared Gordon at UFC 282.
MMA Fighting
No Bets Barred: Will Paddy Pimblett Continue To Deliver At UFC 282?
After an up-and-down week for UFC Orlando, the No Bets Barred boys are back to break down the final PPV event of 2022, UFC 282. Headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev., co-hosts Conner Burks and Jed Meshew dive into their favorite bets this weekend, including Ankalaev’s chances to become the new champion, Paddy Pimblett’s first co-main event spot, Jed’s continued insistence on riding the rollercoaster of Heavyweight Overs, and the most dangerous Flyweight Under bet yet. Then at the end, Conner and Jed even throw out a couple of Bellator 289 plays, just for the fun of it.
MMA Fighting
Joe Rogan: Conor McGregor ‘looks like his piss would melt that USADA cup’; McGregor responds
Joe Rogan indicated the current version of Conor McGregor is not natural, but he doesn’t necessarily fault the former UFC champion. On Saturday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” Rogan and fitness influencer Derek from More Plates, More Dates speculated about McGregor’s ability to return from a broken leg suffered at UFC 264. They also discussed the potential chemical enhancements that could speed up that process, namely banned substances that might put him in hot water with the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency.
MMA Fighting
Cody Stamann meets Brazilian prospect Luan Lacerda at UFC 283 in Brazil
Cody Stamann welcomes Shooto Brazil bantamweight champion Luan Lacerda to the octagon at UFC 283 in Rio de Janeiro on Jan. 21, multiple people with knowledge of the news told MMA Fighting. Alex Behunin first reported the booking. Lacerda (12-1) makes his first walk to the eight-sided cage after going...
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Michael Bisping: Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland ‘might have been the best fight we’ve ever seen’
Michael Bisping was in awe during the UFC Orlando main event this past weekend. After both suffering setbacks against some of the welterweight division’s best grapplers in their previous outings, Stephen Thompson and Kevin Holland were ready to put on a show for the fans. Battling back and forth for four full rounds until Holland’s damage sustained was too much, Fight of the Night honors were handed out and Bisping couldn’t agree more with the selection as he witnessed the action firsthand.
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson vs. Adriano Moraes 3 to headline ONE Championship U.S. debut on May 5
Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes are getting another chance to settle the score. ONE Championship announced Monday that Johnson (24-4-1) and Moraes (20-4) are set to fight in a trilogy bout for the ONE flyweight (135-pound) title at the promotion’s upcoming debut in the U.S. on May 5. Johnson...
MMA Fighting
Raufeon Stots calls Danny Sabatello ‘among the top 5 worst opponents that I’ve faced’
Raufeon Stots has the biggest fight of his career just around the corner, though he’s not convinced his opponent is up to the task. On Friday, Bellator 289 is headlined by Stots defending his interim bantamweight title against Danny Sabatello, a grudge match that also serves as the semifinals of a $1,000,000 grand prix tournament. Stots and Sabatello have been engaged in a relentless war of words for months, and while Stots has enjoyed the build to the fight, he’s ready to put to rest any doubt that he’s the superior fighter.
MMA Fighting
Jared Gordon: Some UFC fighters have never been to jail, trash talk would get them ‘really hurt’ or ‘maybe killed’
Trash talk is common in combat sports, but UFC lightweight Jared Gordon has never really had much use for it, especially after he spent some time behind bars. Gordon, who has spoken openly about his past battles with drug addiction and a stint in jail, learned firsthand through those experiences that words really do matter. It was through those harsh lessons that he was able to put his life back together. But he never forgot the education he received during those harrowing years.
MMA Fighting
Darren Till suffered brutal eye poke in UFC 282 training camp: ‘I felt it go to the back of my brain’
Darren Till is in for a tough fight at UFC 282, but it’s possible his worst pain is already behind him. In preparation for his middleweight bout opposite Dricus Du Plessis on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Till found himself on the wrong end of an awful eye poke, the aftermath of which he recently shared to social media as part of a series of photos.
MMA Fighting
Dana White reveals how Jiri Prochazka ‘destroyed his shoulder,’ expects Glover Teixeira to get next title shot
Jiri Prochazka was counting down the days to his first light heavyweight title defense when he suffered a brutal shoulder injury that knocked him out of the UFC 282 main event. The damage to his shoulder was so severe that Prochazka opted to vacate the 205-pound title rather than hold...
MMA Fighting
Alex Morono replaces Robbie Lawler, faces Santiago Ponzinibbio at UFC 282
With Robbie Lawler suffering an injury that has knocked him out of UFC 282, Alex Morono has accepted a short-notice opportunity to face Santiago Ponzinibbio on Saturday’s pay-per-view card. Multiple people with knowledge of the situation confirmed the news to MMA Fighting on Tuesday. The MMA Underground initially reported...
MMA Fighting
2022 World MMA Awards to air on ESPN+, Chael Sonnen returns as host
This year’s World MMA Awards will stream on ESPN+ for the second straight year with a familiar host in place. Fighters Only revealed earlier this week that Chael Sonnen will host the 14th annual event, which takes place Thursday at at the SAHARA Las Vegas. Trophies will be awarded for Male and Female Fighter of the Year, Knockout and Submission of the Year, Fight of the Year, and media awards will be handed out as well.
MMA Fighting
DA: Israel Adesanya’s brass knuckle charge to be dismissed
Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will be clear of a weapons charge he picked up leaving New York if he stays out of trouble for six months. Adesanya on Tuesday was issued an adjournment in contemplation of dismissal (ACD) by the court in Queens County (N.Y.), meaning his charge will be dismissed in six months if he doesn’t get arrested again in the county, a spokesperson for the Queens County District Attorney’s office confirmed to MMA Fighting. TMZ was first to report Adesanya’s likely dismissal.
MMA Fighting
Edmen Shahbazyan had to get away from ‘toxic feeling’ with former team, ready for a fresh start at UFC 282
It wasn’t long ago that Edmen Shahbazyan was hailed as one of the best prospects in the UFC with the potential to become a champion one day. That luster got knocked off rather dramatically in his past three fights, however, with the 25-year-old middleweight suffering a trio of losses, including a pair of knockouts in fights against Derek Brunson and Nassourdine Imavov. The last setback, coupled with a change in management, saw Shahbazyan relocate to Las Vegas, where he began training full-time with Xtreme Couture.
MMA Fighting
Conor McGregor pokes fun at Dustin Poirier’s staph infection, deletes tweet
Conor McGregor didn’t let Dustin Poirier’s hospitalization from a staph infection keep him from a tweet in poor taste. Not long after McGregor poked fun at Poirier’s picture of the grizzly infection that’s put him in the hospital, he deleted the message – but not before it could be screen-shotted.
MMA Fighting
UFC 286 announced for March 18 in London
The UFC’s next London show is coming to pay-per-view. Officials announced Wednesday that UFC 286 will take place at The O2 in London on March 18. This is the first numbered event to take place in the U.K. since UFC 204 in Manchester, England, a show headlined by Michael Bisping defending the UFC middleweight title in a rematch against Dan Henderson.
MMA Fighting
Morning Report: Henry Cejudo believes T.J. Dillashaw just wants out of USADA pool with retirement: ‘It gets annoying’
Henry Cejudo doesn’t think T.J. Dillashaw has fought his last fight. Earlier this week, it was revealed that Dillashaw notified the UFC of his retirement following a recent shoulder surgery thanks to an injury that appears to be long-lasting. Dillashaw — now infamously — entered his last bout against the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling with a dislocated shoulder that he said had been hindering him since April of this year.
MMA Fighting
Rafael dos Anjos dismisses Conor McGregor’s reason for USADA exit: ACL injury ‘way worse’ than broken leg
Rafael dos Anjos doesn’t buy the idea that Conor McGregor’s recovery requires him not to take drug tests. But whether or not the former two-division champion is doing anything nefarious behind the scenes, dos Anjos still wants to fight him. “I’ll fight him now,” dos Anjos said Monday...
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: UFC’s response to betting scandal, reaction to T.J. Dillashaw’s retirement
The ongoing story regarding James Krause and UFC gambling seems as if it’s only going to get worse before it gets better. On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses the UFC’s response in regards to Krause’s suspension in Nevada, and no longer allowing fighters who even train with Krause to compete for the promotion pending the results of investigations. Additionally, listener topics include the retirement of T.J. Dillashaw, whether or not a Stephen Thompson vs. Conor McGregor fight makes sense following an entertaining victory for “Wonderboy” at UFC Orlando, Sergei Pavlovich’s ceiling at heavyweight, Bellator 289, and more.
Comments / 0