Julia Roberts wears dress covered in George Clooney photos to Kennedy Center Honors

By Kristin Contino
Page Six
Page Six
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VZDoy_0jXxB8Ui00

That’s one way to honor a friendship.

While most actors would choose to pay tribute to their co-stars by gushing about them in a red carpet interview, Julia Roberts, 55, took it to the next level last night at the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, wearing a dress printed with framed images of longtime friend George Clooney.

Her “Ticket to Paradise” co-star was one of the lifetime achievement honorees at the annual event in Washington, D.C., and Roberts made her excitement known in the form of a custom Moschino creation themed around Clooney, 61.

The print on her black ballgown featured gilded frames around snaps of the actor through the years — even including pictures of him sporting scrubs for his role on “ER” in the early 1990s and one as the handyman on “The Facts of Life.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MGYG6_0jXxB8Ui00
Roberts’ dress featured a playful print.
Greg Allen/Invision/AP

The “Pretty Woman” star — who recently shared a rare photo of her twins, Hazel and Finn — sported the tribute dress with a black cropped blazer also by Moschino, wearing her hair in beachy waves and adding hoop earrings.

As for the “Oceans Eleven” actor, he looked dapper in a tux draped with the Kennedy Center Honors ribbon around his chest, posing with wife Amal Clooney, 44 — who wore a stunning crystal-covered Valentino Haute Couture dress — on the red carpet last night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AvaKS_0jXxB8Ui00
Amal and George Clooney turned heads on the red carpet last night.
Getty Images

On Saturday, Amal rocked a red Valentino dress for the Artist’s Dinner held to celebrate this year’s honorees, and her husband sweetly fixed the billowing train on her gown as photographers snapped away.

The Kennedy Center Honors pay tribute to the contributions of those in the performing arts and their impact on American culture, and along with Clooney, Gladys Knight, Amy Grant, Tania León and the members of U2 were recognized.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uLeyL_0jXxB8Ui00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OmfCb_0jXxB8Ui00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WzPJW_0jXxB8Ui00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28TLRV_0jXxB8Ui00

As for Roberts, she was on hand to support her pal at the big event after starring in four films together over the years, including their recent release, “Ticket to Paradise.”

After this sweet tribute, we’re looking forward to see how Clooney returns the favor — a Julia-printed suit, perhaps?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Pp8dv_0jXxB8Ui00
The actors — pictured during an October interview on Today — have shared a close friendship over the years.
Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I

