Selena Gomez Hilariously Fixes Her Hair Under A Bathroom Hand Dryer
Desperate times call for desperate measures and for Selena Gomez, that means using a hand dryer in a bathroom to style your wig. The pop star posted the strange and hilarious video clip to her TikTok on Thursday night (December 8th). The short video shows Gomez wearing a multi-colored wig...
Georgia Holt, actor, singer and Cher’s mother, dies aged 96
The film and television performer had a close relationship with her famous daughter, and was married six times, including twice to Cher’s father
'Wheel' Fans Think They Know Who's Replacing Pat Sajak & They're Not Happy
Pat Sajak has been hosting Wheel Of Fortune since 1981, so it shouldn't be too surprising that after over four decades with the game show, he won't be on it much longer. Even Sajak has faced the facts. In September, the 76-year-old reflected on the iconic show he hosts, stating, "Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. In most television shows by this time, you would have said, 'That's probably enough,' but this show will not die. It appears I may go before the show." He added, "It's been a long time. We're not going to do this for another 40 years. Years go by fast. We're getting near the end. It's been a long time. We're not gonna do this for another 40 years."
Diddy Announces Surprise Birth Of Baby Girl
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed another child into his family!. 53-year-old Diddy made the announcement Saturday (December 10) on Twitter. “I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world,” he wrote. “Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!”
Prince Harry Probably Won't 'Ever Be Welcome Back In England'
Following the release of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's new Netflix docuseries Harry and Meghan, it's unlikely the Duke of Sussex will make a return to his home country. Royal biographer Tom Bower tells Page Six that he can't imagine a scenario where they'll "be welcome" in the United Kingdom. "I don’t think Harry will ever be welcome back in England," he said. Bower also said it's unlikely Harry and Meghan will be on the guest list for King Charles III's coronation.
