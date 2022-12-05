ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just 17 Tweets That Went Viral This Week Because They're Hilarious

By Ryan Schocket
We're bringing back the best tweets of the week. Whether you want to laugh on your way to work, send a meme or two to a friend, or just kill time — we got you! Here are the best tweets of the week:

And if you love what you read, be sure to like and follow these Twitter users for an A+ timeline .

1.

happy 9 years to this iconic miley cyrus tweet

@notgwendalupe 12:43 AM - 05 Dec 2022

2.

My family: u about to go to work???Me in my work clothes:

@badbbyaera 02:01 PM - 04 Dec 2022

3.

be fucking for real hinge

@nictothemarie 01:07 AM - 05 Dec 2022

4.

the laugh before the bite i’m about to faint

@korysverse 09:22 PM - 04 Dec 2022

5.

my dog looking at my camera roll

@caitiedelaney 12:07 AM - 04 Dec 2022

6.

When you're sleepy af but you wanna watch the next episode

@badbbyaera 09:07 PM - 03 Dec 2022

7.

Did you know you can tell the age of a fake Christmas tree by counting the rings of tape on the box?

@FelicityHannah 03:54 PM - 03 Dec 2022

8.

Me: *search my symptoms on google*Google:

@introvertsmemes 05:46 PM - 03 Dec 2022

9.

by far the weirdest thing i’ve ever found at this river. what is going on

@generalslug 08:12 PM - 02 Dec 2022

10.

my dad goes to a bar with his friends every friday and he makes a list of discussion topics

@kenzianidiot 12:30 AM - 03 Dec 2022

11.

Draw the cat eye sharp enough to kill a Who

@veryharryhill 09:07 PM - 02 Dec 2022

12.

everyone wants an offline boyfriend until you show them a funny tweet and then have to explain who anna delvey is

@morgan_sung 06:07 AM - 02 Dec 2022

13.

Your honor my client pleads the fourth, the fifth, the minor fall the major liftjury: hallelujah

@FireBeets 04:41 PM - 01 Dec 2022

14.

barbarian (2022)

@oscflrs 12:24 AM - 30 Nov 2022

15.

my friends: “im not a hater but-”me: “dont worry i am”

@ayeejuju 09:04 PM - 04 Dec 2022

16.

Ya’ll ever lost your phone in a blanket and sent that mf flying 😂

@babyariees 04:30 PM - 03 Dec 2022

17.

when you say something &amp; it comes out meaner than expected

@luvinflix 01:51 PM - 04 Dec 2022

That's all, folks! And to read more tweets of the week, click here .

