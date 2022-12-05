ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naugatuck, CT

New Haven Independent

1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting

A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT

A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Davis Drive woman accused of stabbing neighbor's eye

BRISTOL – A Davis Drive woman is set to face a judge next week after police say she stabbed a neighbor’s eye during an altercation last week. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, left the woman with an eye injury that was described by a witness as being “cut in half or sticking out of the socket,” according to the police report in the case.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
NBC Connecticut

Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT

Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
WATERBURY, CT
News 12

47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport

Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder in Hartford

A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting 42-year-old William Smalls in Hartford several years ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said 46-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arrested in 2018 after killing Smalls on North Canaan Street. Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation and...
HARTFORD, CT
News 12

Tunnel to Towers pays off slain Bristol police officer's mortgage

The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage held on the home of Bristol, Connecticut Police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte as part of its annual Season of Hope Campaign. Lt. DeMonte was one of two officers killed on Oct. 12 in an apparent ambush attack. He was a 10-year...
BRISTOL, CT

