Police: Bridgeport man sentenced to 6 years for illegal possession of firearm
Officials say Charles Young has already done time for illegally owning a firearm as a felon.
1 Killed, 1 Injured In Shepard Street Shooting
A 24-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed and a 40-year-old Newhallville man was injured in a Friday afternoon shooting on Shepard Street. Police Chief Karl Jacobson and Asst. Chief Bert Ettienne confirmed the fatal shooting during interviews on the scene between 4 and 5 p.m. near a closed off block of Shepard Street between Read and Goodrich Streets.
Norwich man charged with operating a drug factory
They seized 2 and a half kilograms of meth, two handguns, cash and other narcotics. Joseph Wilk, 51, faces possession of methamphetamines and ecstasy, operating a drug factory and theft of a firearm.
Man Accused Of Murdering 40-Year-Old Woman In CT
A man was apprehended and charged in the murder of a 40-year-old woman in Connecticut.Police in New Haven County announced that 42-year-old Ewen Dewitt was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 6, for the murder of Julie Minogue in Milford.The incident happened at 76 Salem Walk, police reported.The i…
Barricade incident in Watertown ends peacefully
A barricade situation in Watertown came to a peaceful end early this morning. It was around 6:30 p.m. Thursday that officers received a call to a home on McFingal Road for a potential domestic violence incident and possibly suicidal person.
Bristol Press
Davis Drive woman accused of stabbing neighbor's eye
BRISTOL – A Davis Drive woman is set to face a judge next week after police say she stabbed a neighbor’s eye during an altercation last week. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, left the woman with an eye injury that was described by a witness as being “cut in half or sticking out of the socket,” according to the police report in the case.
5 New Haven police officers charged in Richard ‘Randy’ Cox case face judge
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The five New Haven officers charged in an incident that left a man paralyzed faced a judge for the first time on Thursday. Officers arrested 36-year-old Richard “Randy” Cox on June 19 on a weapons charge, which was later dropped, and placed him inside a police van with no seatbelts. […]
Accused infant-killer refuses to respond to judge again; town sells "Justice for Camilla" bracelets
Christopher Francisquini was arraigned Wednesday morning on charges he missed a recent court hearing in Milford while on the run.
Judge transfers cases of 5 New Haven officers charged in incident that paralyzed man
Five New Haven police officers charged in an incident that paralyzed a man faced a judge for the first time today.
NBC Connecticut
Police Arrest Man Accused of Stealing Several Catalytic Converters Across CT
Police have arrested a Waterbury man that's accused of stealing numerous catalytic converters from cars across Connecticut, including on the Western CT State University campus. The university said the thief allegedly stole catalytic converters across the region, including one theft that happened on the WCSU campus. Brookfield Police arrested Dmetrius...
Reward offered for information on driver in fatal Holbrook hit-and-run
According to police, Alan Lepre was walking home from work when he was struck by a vehicle while crossing Veterans Memorial Highway at Grundy Avenue.
News 12
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
Police Searching For Man Who Stole $6K In Legos From Old Saybrook Walmart, Cops Say
Police are searching for a man who allegedly stole nearly $6,000 worth of Legos from a Walmart and threatened to shoot an employee who attempted to stop him in Connecticut. The incident took in Middlesex County around 8 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Old Saybrook Walmart. According to Old...
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
NBC Connecticut
Man Found Guilty of 2018 Murder in Hartford
A man has been found guilty of fatally shooting 42-year-old William Smalls in Hartford several years ago, according to the Office of the State's Attorney. Officials said 46-year-old Damond Bester, of Bloomfield, was arrested in 2018 after killing Smalls on North Canaan Street. Officers responded to a Shotspotter activation and...
Hudson Valley Man Charged With Bringing Drugs Into Prison During Visit: Police
A Hudson Valley man is charged with trying to sneak illegal substances into a prison during a visit, police said. On Monday, Oct. 31, 32-year-old Rockland County resident Joseph Garguilo III of Clarkstown brought a controlled substance into the Putnam County Correctional Facility in Carmel dur…
News 12
Tunnel to Towers pays off slain Bristol police officer's mortgage
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has paid off the mortgage held on the home of Bristol, Connecticut Police Lieutenant Dustin DeMonte as part of its annual Season of Hope Campaign. Lt. DeMonte was one of two officers killed on Oct. 12 in an apparent ambush attack. He was a 10-year...
Bridgeport Police searching for 3 involved in battery complaint
The Bridgeport Police Department asking for the help of the public to identify three people as it investigates a battery complaint.
Police: Man wanted for stealing jewelry from Deer Park store
Detectives tell News 12 a man opened a display case at Snug Harbor Jewelry on Deer Park Avenue and took seven gold chains.
Enfield Police looking for man with warrant for arrest
The Enfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man that has a warrant for his arrest.
