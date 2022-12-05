BRISTOL – A Davis Drive woman is set to face a judge next week after police say she stabbed a neighbor’s eye during an altercation last week. Crystal Ortiz, 27, of 138 Davis Drive, left the woman with an eye injury that was described by a witness as being “cut in half or sticking out of the socket,” according to the police report in the case.

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO