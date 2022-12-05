ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

swineweb.com

Look for Feb Hogs to Spin Lower, By Dennis Smith

If someone were to put my feet to the fire, I’d have to say that bean oil just bottomed out. Cash veg oil prices were sharply higher in Europe yesterday. Last night palm oil cash and futures finished higher in Malaysia. Bean oil has narrowed its premium to palm oil substantially on this break. Front month Jan has retreated to solid support on the weekly chart at 65 cents. Thus, soybeans should also be good for a bounce. The corn, well, I’m not so sure. March corn may bounce but I’m not looking for a significant move upward. This market is done, likely headed downward into a new (lower) trading range, leaving the hope of $7.00 corn in the dust. We’re holding our long-term bullish position in May options but otherwise we’re not involved in corn futures. Stay away from wheat. However, it must be noted that U.S. wheat is now competitive on the world market for the first time since July. This is certainly no place to be a seller.
agupdate.com

Corn market suggests selling into a strong basis

Corn closed the week 24 cents lower. Last week, private exporters announced the sale of 4.5 million bushels of corn to Mexico. In the weekly export inspections report, U.S. corn exports, for the week ending Nov. 24 were 11.9 million bushels, down from the previous week's 19.6 million bushels, substantially below last year's same-week exports of 31.7 million bushels and were the second lowest of the first 12 full weeks of the 2022-2023 marketing year, just beating the marketing year low of 9.2 million bushels in the first week of November.
IOWA STATE
R.A. Heim

Two stimulus payments totaling up to $1,200 coming to New York families

holding moneyPhoto byPhoto by JP Valery (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Here's news that will definitely impact your wallet if you have a family in New York. The 2022–2023 New York State budget is sending out checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, the amount you get back is based on your taxable income.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
kitco.com

Gold, silver rally as USDX sells off, U.S. bond yield dip

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. (Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in midday U.S. trading Wednesday, boosted by declines in...
agupdate.com

Corn sees divergence between cash, futures

The corn market may not be the strongest among the commodities, but it may be the most interesting. “Corn is more interesting because you’ve got a real divergence between cash and futures,” said Luke Swenson, president of The Money Farm, West Fargo, N.D. “I think you could see futures continuing to get pressure, but I think basis is going to remain strong, respectively.”
IOWA STATE
NASDAQ

U.S. consumer spending accelerates; inflation subsides

WASHINGTON, Dec 1(Reuters) - U.S. consumer spending increased solidly in October, while inflation pressures moderated, giving the economy a powerful boost at the start of the fourth quarter as it faces rising headwinds from the Federal Reserve's aggressive monetary policy tightening. The labor market, the economy's other pillar of support,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Reuters

Asia shares bank on eventual China opening; oil gains

SYDNEY, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Asian shares extended their rally on Monday as investors hoped steps to unwind pandemic restrictions in China would eventually brighten the outlook for global growth and commodity demand, nudging the dollar down against the yuan.
Zacks.com

3 Winning Bank Stocks That Still Have Room to Run in 2023

Stubbornly high inflation for the most part of the year did compel the Federal Reserve to apply an aggressive rate-hike policy. In fact, the Fed raised its interest rates by 75 basis points for the fourth consecutive time this year to curb inflationary pressure. Now, the interest rate stands at a range of 3.75% to 4%, the highest in 14 years.
beefmagazine.com

Beef in short supply in 2023

With beef availability projected to decline sharply in 2023, and beef demand remaining on solid footing, cattle prices are almost certain to rise. The most recent USDA monthly estimates peg the domestic per-person beef supply to decline by 5.6% next year. If this occurs, it will be the largest annual decline in U.S. consumer beef availability since 1987.
MISSOURI STATE
swineweb.com

News Tools Expected to Help Abattoirs Target Premium Pork Markets

New technologies being developed on behalf of Swine Innovation Porc will allow abattoirs to classify the primal pork cuts according to their quality characteristics allowing them to be directed to the highest value customer. A multi-institutional team of scientists working on behalf of Swine Innovation Pork is developing new tools that will enable the classification of the primal pork cuts of Canadian pork based on quality and end use characteristics. Dr. Manuel Juarez, a Livestock Phenomics Scientist with Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada at the Lacombe Research and Development Centre, says these technologies range from very low to very high tech but they all need to be applicable to commercial conditions, they have to be user friendly and they all need to have a minimum level of accuracy.
kalkinemedia.com

Emerging markets November foreign inflows most since June 2021 - IIF

Emerging markets see $37.4 bln portfolio inflows in November. Regional inflows: Asia $25.6 bln, Latam $8.2 bln, EEU $3.2 bln. Dec 8 (Reuters) - Foreigners dumped the most cash into emerging market portfolios in November than any month since June 2021 even as Chinese debt continues to see outflows, the Institute of International Finance (IIF) said on Thursday.

