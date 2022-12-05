If someone were to put my feet to the fire, I’d have to say that bean oil just bottomed out. Cash veg oil prices were sharply higher in Europe yesterday. Last night palm oil cash and futures finished higher in Malaysia. Bean oil has narrowed its premium to palm oil substantially on this break. Front month Jan has retreated to solid support on the weekly chart at 65 cents. Thus, soybeans should also be good for a bounce. The corn, well, I’m not so sure. March corn may bounce but I’m not looking for a significant move upward. This market is done, likely headed downward into a new (lower) trading range, leaving the hope of $7.00 corn in the dust. We’re holding our long-term bullish position in May options but otherwise we’re not involved in corn futures. Stay away from wheat. However, it must be noted that U.S. wheat is now competitive on the world market for the first time since July. This is certainly no place to be a seller.

2 DAYS AGO