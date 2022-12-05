Read full article on original website
Omaha firm to help find Webster City’s next school superintendent.
An Omaha executive recruitment firm will be responsible for searching for a new superintendent for the Webster City school district. The Webster City school board late this (Wednesday) afternoon selected the McPherson and Jacobson firm to begin the search for the person to replace Mandy Ross who will be retiring at the end of next June. Ross has been the superintendent for the past five years. Three firms presented information at a special board session on Wednesday afternoon on how they find the candidates for the superintendent’s job. In addition to McPherson and Jacobson, the two other firms that made presentations included EDWise,LLC of Alta and Grundmeyer Leader Services of Huxley. There will likely be more discussion on the superintendent search when the Webster City school board meets for the final time in 2022 next Monday evening at 6:00 at the school office. There will be interviews with prospective candidates by the board,school staff, administrators and residents of the district in the next few months.
Eagle Grove splits doubleheader with Belmond-Klemme
The Eagle Grove Eagles basketball teams returned to action on Tuesday night as they hosted a Wright County rival and a Top of Iowa Conference West foe in the Belmond-Klemme Broncos at Eagle Grove Elementary School, as a part of “Coaches vs. Cancer” night. The night started off...
Mother and boyfriend arrested in newborn infant murder in Fort Dodge.
Two Fort Dodge residents were arrested on Wednesday afternoon after a two week investigation into the death of an infant on November 22. Fort Dodge Police Public Information Officer Dennis Quinn announced the arrest of 31 year old Brandon D. Thoma and 24 year old Taylor K. Blaha. Both Thoma and Blaha are charged with Murder in the First Degree with Thoma charged with Abuse of a Corpse. Cash bond for both Thoma and Blaha is set at one million dollars each. Thoma’s charge of Abuse of a Corpse was set at $50,000. As with all cases,Mr. Thoma and Ms. Blaha are presumed innocent until proven guility in a court of law. The two are being held on cash bond until their initial appearance before the Webster County Magistrate likely on Thursday. Authorities have spent the last week in searching for the infant throughout the Fort Dodge area. Investigators are continuing to follow up on all credible leads and encourage anyone with information to contact the Fort Dodge Police Department at 515-573-1424. Information may also be submitted anonymously via Webster County Crime Stoppers at 515-573-1444. The Crime Stoppers are still offering a $1,500 reward for information leading to the discovery of the newborns body.
Wednesday morning house fire in Webster City termed as intentionally set with no injuries reported.
A busy morning for the Webster City Fire Department this (Wednesday) morning. The department received a call at 7:09 a.m. of a house fire at 400 White Fox Road. When the fire trucks arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the basement of a two story single family residence. Webster City fire chief Chuck Stansfield said although the occupancy appeared to be vacant, a search team was established and did a primary search on the structure. It was confirmed that no persons were inside the structure. The fire was quickly brought under control. Webster City fire fighters began overhauling the structure looking for hot spots and investigated the cause and origin of the fire. Based on initial findings, it appears the origin of the fire was in the basement. The cause appears to be a fire that was intentionally set but is still under investigation. Because of the quick response of the Webster City Fire Department and its members, the fire was quickly put under control with minimal loss to the contents or structure. The Webster City Fire Department sends special thanks to the Webster City Police Department who assisted with road control and gathering information and Van Diest Medical Center who responded to the scene to assist with possible victims. Again there were no injuries in the fire. Anyone with information about this fire should contact the Webster City Police Department at 832-9166.
Clarion-Goldfield-Dows sweeps doubleheader with St. Edmond
The Clarion-Goldfield-Dows Cowboy and Cowgirl basketball teams opened North Central Conference play at home on Friday night, as they hosted the Gaels of Fort Dodge, St. Edmond at Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School in Clarion. The CGD girls picked up where they left off following their domination of Eagle Grove on Monday,...
Roland-Story basketball sweeps doubleheader from Greene County
The Roland-Story Norsemen basketball teams made the trip west on Friday night, to take on the Greene County Rams in the Norsemen’s Heart of Iowa Conference opener at Greene County High School in Jefferson. The Norsemen girls entered at 1-1, while the boys were 1-0, while the Greene County girls entered at 0-1, while the boys were 1-0.
South Hamilton basketball sweeps doubleheader against Perry
The South Hamilton Hawks basketball teams made the trip south into Dallas County on Friday night, to take on the Perry Bluejays in their Heart of Iowa Conference opener at Perry High School. South Hamilton’s girls and boys teams entered with unblemished records, while Perry’s girls entered at 2-0 and the Perry boys were in their season-opener.
Eagle Grove wrestling wins Gilbert Duals
The Eagle Grove Eagles wrestling team made the trip down to Gilbert High School on Saturday, to compete in the Gilbert Duals. The Eagles were joined by the host Tigers, BCLUW/SH, Southeast Valley and Southeast Polk’s JV. Eagle Grove opened their day with a 54-24 win over Southeast Valley,...
