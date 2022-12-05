A busy morning for the Webster City Fire Department this (Wednesday) morning. The department received a call at 7:09 a.m. of a house fire at 400 White Fox Road. When the fire trucks arrived, there was smoke and flames coming from the basement of a two story single family residence. Webster City fire chief Chuck Stansfield said although the occupancy appeared to be vacant, a search team was established and did a primary search on the structure. It was confirmed that no persons were inside the structure. The fire was quickly brought under control. Webster City fire fighters began overhauling the structure looking for hot spots and investigated the cause and origin of the fire. Based on initial findings, it appears the origin of the fire was in the basement. The cause appears to be a fire that was intentionally set but is still under investigation. Because of the quick response of the Webster City Fire Department and its members, the fire was quickly put under control with minimal loss to the contents or structure. The Webster City Fire Department sends special thanks to the Webster City Police Department who assisted with road control and gathering information and Van Diest Medical Center who responded to the scene to assist with possible victims. Again there were no injuries in the fire. Anyone with information about this fire should contact the Webster City Police Department at 832-9166.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO