An Omaha executive recruitment firm will be responsible for searching for a new superintendent for the Webster City school district. The Webster City school board late this (Wednesday) afternoon selected the McPherson and Jacobson firm to begin the search for the person to replace Mandy Ross who will be retiring at the end of next June. Ross has been the superintendent for the past five years. Three firms presented information at a special board session on Wednesday afternoon on how they find the candidates for the superintendent’s job. In addition to McPherson and Jacobson, the two other firms that made presentations included EDWise,LLC of Alta and Grundmeyer Leader Services of Huxley. There will likely be more discussion on the superintendent search when the Webster City school board meets for the final time in 2022 next Monday evening at 6:00 at the school office. There will be interviews with prospective candidates by the board,school staff, administrators and residents of the district in the next few months.

WEBSTER CITY, IA ・ 17 HOURS AGO