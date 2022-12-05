Read full article on original website
Related
Brittney Griner released from Russia in prisoner swap for Viktor Bout
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner has been released in a prisoner swap with Russia in exchange for former arms dealer Viktor Bout and was heading back to the United States on Thursday, ending what President Joe Biden called months of "hell" for her and her wife.
Danny Care backs Borthwick and talks up England World Cup chances
Danny Care believes England can use their current turmoil to their advantage and spring a surprise at next year’s World Cup, insisting that Steve Borthwick would be “very successful” as Eddie Jones’s replacement. With just five competitive matches before England begin their World Cup campaign, Borthwick...
Comments / 0