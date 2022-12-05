ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Danny Care backs Borthwick and talks up England World Cup chances

Danny Care believes England can use their current turmoil to their advantage and spring a surprise at next year’s World Cup, insisting that Steve Borthwick would be “very successful” as Eddie Jones’s replacement. With just five competitive matches before England begin their World Cup campaign, Borthwick...

