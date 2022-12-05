ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Sports

Cristiano Ronaldo Benched Ahead of World Cup Match vs. Switzerland

Portugal will not start forward Cristiano Ronaldo in its pivotal World Cup match against Switzerland on Tuesday. Ronaldo, who has butted heads with manager Fernando Santos in Qatar, is believed to be available off the bench for the Portuguese attack in the match against Switzerland. Portugal’s starting lineup against Switzerland...
The Herald News

Ronaldo dropped, Ramos scores 3 for Portugal at World Cup

LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) - A chant of “RONALDO! RONALDO!” swept around the biggest stadium at the World Cup, followed by loud jeers when the fans realized their idol wasn’t coming onto the field. Cristiano Ronaldo was, in fact, sitting in the dugout, looking glum and still wearing...
Cheddar News

2022 FIFA World Cup Round of 16 Winners, Losers & Matches to Come

"It's been over two weeks since 32 of the world's nations descended on Qatar to compete for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Now, the global audience waits as the fate of the remaining nations compete for a spot in the quarterfinals. So far, the Netherlands, Argentina, Brazil, France, England, and Croatia have all made it through to the final eight. The Dutch will go up against Argentina on Friday and England will clash with defending World Cup champs France on Saturday.Monday's match between Japan and Croatia was drama personified. It was decided on a penalty kick shootout following a 1-1 draw...
The Independent

Portugal vs Switzerland prediction: How will World Cup fixture play out?

Who will go through to play Spain or Morocco in the quarter-finals of the Qatar World Cup? Portugal and Switzerland will vie for a spot in that match as they meet in the last 16 here.Portugal will be favourites no doubt, but there have been bigger upsets in this competition than the prospect of the Swiss seeing off Cristiano Ronaldo and co.Portugal vs Switzerland LIVE: World Cup team news and build-upThe Portuguese were in fact victims of one such shock result, as they ended their group-stage campaign with a defeat by South Korea – though Portugal secured top spot...
BBC

Cristiano Ronaldo: Portugal deny that captain threatened to leave World Cup squad

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) has denied that Cristiano Ronaldo threatened to leave the World Cup.
DBLTAP

Marcos Acuna FIFA 23: How to Complete the World Cup Showdown SBC

Marcos Acuna FIFA 23 World Cup Showdown SBC is now live ahead of Argentina taking on the Netherlands in the World Cup quarterfinals. World Cup Showdown SBCs are special live items highlighting a premier match at the international tournament. The group stage is nearly done with just two matches left as of writing, and knockout stage matches are taking shape. Netherlands faces off against Argentina in the quarterfinals and there are two special live items players can complete before the game. The player from the winning team will receive a +2 overall boost.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Morocco-Portugal quarterfinals

Will Morocco continue its surprising run to the final four of the 2022 World Cup, or will Portugal — with or without Cristiano Ronaldo in the lineup — take another step closer to the country's first World Cup title?. Morocco, playing in the World Cup for the sixth...
BBC

World Cup 2022: The man who replaced Cristiano Ronaldo - who is Goncalo Ramos?

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Before kick-off, all the talk was about Cristiano Ronaldo being...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: How to bet Netherlands-Argentina quarterfinals

Argentina star and captain Lionel Messi continues his quest for just about the lone achievement that's eluded him in his soccer career — winning the World Cup. The two-time World Cup champion (1978, 1986) Albicelestes will take on the Netherlands in a quarterfinal match Friday at Lusail Stadium in Lusail, Qatar.
CBS Sports

World Cup 2022 Argentina vs. Netherlands start time, odds, lines: Expert picks, FIFA predictions, bets

It's a highly-anticipated quarterfinal matchup, but it wasn't always smooth sailing for Argentina and the Netherlands to get to Friday's 2022 FIFA World Cup matchup at Lusail Stadium. Lionel Messi and Argentina had to regroup after opening with a 2-1 loss to Saudi Arabia. They went on to win Group C and defeated Australia 2-1 in the Round of 16. The Dutch drew 1-1 with Ecuador but were never in danger and finished atop Group A before their 3-1 victory against the USMNT last Friday. Argentina have won two World Cups (1978 and 1986), while Netherlands have never won it but have been runners-up three times. Argentina also have lost two finals, including 2014 when they beat the Dutch on penalties in a semifinal matchup.

