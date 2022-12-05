Alycia Parks is an up-and-coming tennis player who strongly resembles Serena Williams due to the way she plays and she was heavily inspired by the American. Parks just triumphed in a challenger competition in Andorra, solidifying her status as a player with a tremendous skill who will undoubtedly accomplish great things in the near future. She showed glimpses of her talent on a few occasions this year, including when she pushed Ons Jabeur in Berlin.

14 HOURS AGO