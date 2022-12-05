Washington — The prison death of notorious Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger less than 12 hours after he arrived at a West Virginia prison was precipitated by several factors — inadequate medical evaluations, intelligence gaps about the gang Bulger once led and widespread anticipation of his arrival at the new facility among both prison staff and inmates, according to a new Justice Department watchdog report. The inmates even took bets on how long Bulger would stay alive, according to a report released Wednesday by a Justice Department watchdog.

