ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS News

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Whitey Bulger's murder in prison exposed "deeply troubling" failures, Justice Dept watchdog report says

Washington — The prison death of notorious Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger less than 12 hours after he arrived at a West Virginia prison was precipitated by several factors — inadequate medical evaluations, intelligence gaps about the gang Bulger once led and widespread anticipation of his arrival at the new facility among both prison staff and inmates, according to a new Justice Department watchdog report. The inmates even took bets on how long Bulger would stay alive, according to a report released Wednesday by a Justice Department watchdog.
BRUCETON MILLS, WV
CBS News

Putin speaks out as Ukraine says deadly Russian strikes hit Dontesk region

Ukrainian officials say Russian strikes killed at least 10 people in the eastern Donetsk region. Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine, saying the strikes were in response to Ukrainian attacks in Russian-held territories. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins anchors Lana Zak and Tanya Rivero from Kyiv with the latest.
CBS News

Taliban militants carry out first public execution since the group reclaimed Afghanistan

Islamabad — Taliban authorities on Wednesday executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man, the first public execution since the former insurgents took over Afghanistan last year, a spokesman said. The announcement underscored the intentions by Afghanistan's new rulers to continue hardline policies implemented since they took over the country in August 2021 and to stick to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
San Diego Union-Tribune

Philippine protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos

Hundreds of people have marched in the Philippine capital protesting what they say is a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The protesters, led by the rights groups alliance Karapatan, gathered at a public square on Saturday before marching toward the presidential palace in Manila to demand justice for victims
CBS News

Special Report: Biden announces Brittney Griner is "on her way home" after prisoner swap

President Biden spoke at the White House after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap. "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home," Biden said. He said the U.S. continues to seek the release of another detained American, Paul Whelan. Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, also spoke and thanked those who helped negotiate the release. Watch their full remarks in this CBS News Special Report.
CBS News

Qatar World Cup CEO under fire for "shameful" remarks about worker's death

The CEO of Qatar's World Cup is facing backlash for his response to news of a stadium worker's death earlier this week. FIFA reported that a worker had died Wednesday, thougb officials didn't reveal the person's name or details about the incident. But according to The Athletic, the male migrant worker, who was Filipino, died while trying to repair a light fixture at the training base for the Saudi Arabian team. Qatar is now investigating the incident, Agence France Presse reported.
CBS News

Prominent Putin foe sentenced to 8 and a half years in prison over criticism of Ukraine war

Moscow — A prominent Russian opposition figure was on Friday sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison after being convicted on charges stemming from his criticism of Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. The sentence handed to Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have stayed in Russia, offered the latest indication of an intensified crackdown on dissent by Russian authorities.
CBS News

Impact of Trump Organization conviction

The Trump Organization was convicted on 17 counts including tax fraud. CBS News legal expert and analyst Rikki Klieman shares her insight into how this case could have an impact on other investigations into the former president and his companies.
CBS News

Incoming House Foreign Affairs chairman favors heavily arming Ukraine "100%"

Incoming House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas, enthusiastically supports continuing to aid Ukraine in its hard-fought war against Russia. "I think going with the amount of investment we've had is very small relative to destroying the Russian military," he told CBS News in an interview Friday. "And that's what we've done without one American soldier being attacked, killed or in country. To me, that's a pretty good investment."
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

CBS News

579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy