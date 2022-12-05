Read full article on original website
27 passengers flee plane after pregnant woman allegedly fakes labor to force emergency landing in Spain
Spanish police were searching for 14 people who ran from a plane at Barcelona's airport after it made an emergency landing Wednesday to obtain assistance for a pregnant woman who allegedly simulated that she was about to give birth, authorities said. The office for Spain's government in the Catalonia region...
Russia hits Ukraine with missiles, warns of "clash between nuclear powers" as drones target Russian bases
Kyiv, Ukraine — Russia retaliated in brutal fashion this week after drone strikes targeted three airfields — including two deep inside its territory. The last strike came Tuesday morning, against a Russian airport just across the border from Ukraine, but it was preceded by two others on Monday that saw drones penetrate hundreds of miles into Russia.
Whitey Bulger's murder in prison exposed "deeply troubling" failures, Justice Dept watchdog report says
Washington — The prison death of notorious Boston mob boss James "Whitey" Bulger less than 12 hours after he arrived at a West Virginia prison was precipitated by several factors — inadequate medical evaluations, intelligence gaps about the gang Bulger once led and widespread anticipation of his arrival at the new facility among both prison staff and inmates, according to a new Justice Department watchdog report. The inmates even took bets on how long Bulger would stay alive, according to a report released Wednesday by a Justice Department watchdog.
Putin speaks out as Ukraine says deadly Russian strikes hit Dontesk region
Ukrainian officials say Russian strikes killed at least 10 people in the eastern Donetsk region. Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Ukraine, saying the strikes were in response to Ukrainian attacks in Russian-held territories. CBS News foreign correspondent Imtiaz Tyab joins anchors Lana Zak and Tanya Rivero from Kyiv with the latest.
Polygamous leader had at least 20 wives, many of them minors, and punished disobedient followers, FBI says
The leader of a small polygamous group near the Arizona-Utah border had taken at least 20 wives, most of them minors, and punished followers who did not treat him as a prophet, newly filed federal court documents allege. Samuel Bateman was a former member of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus...
Trump lawyers hire outside team to search four properties for classified info
NEW YORK - Lawyers for former President Donald Trump recently hired a team to search four of his properties for any potentially remaining classified materials, according to a source familiar the matter. The team of two searched Trump Tower in New York, the Bedminster golf club and two other properties...
Taliban militants carry out first public execution since the group reclaimed Afghanistan
Islamabad — Taliban authorities on Wednesday executed an Afghan convicted of killing another man, the first public execution since the former insurgents took over Afghanistan last year, a spokesman said. The announcement underscored the intentions by Afghanistan's new rulers to continue hardline policies implemented since they took over the country in August 2021 and to stick to their strict interpretation of Islamic law, or Sharia.
Brittney Griner released by Russia in 1-for-1 prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout
Washington — Brittney Griner, the WNBA star who was held for months in Russian prisons on drug charges, was released Thursday in a one-for-one prisoner swap for international arms dealer Viktor Bout, bringing an end to an ordeal that sparked intensive high-level negotiations between the U.S. and the Kremlin to secure her freedom.
Philippine protesters decry alleged injustices under Marcos
Hundreds of people have marched in the Philippine capital protesting what they say is a rising number of extrajudicial killings and other injustices under the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. The protesters, led by the rights groups alliance Karapatan, gathered at a public square on Saturday before marching toward the presidential palace in Manila to demand justice for victims
Special Report: Biden announces Brittney Griner is "on her way home" after prisoner swap
President Biden spoke at the White House after WNBA star Brittney Griner was released by Russia in a prisoner swap. "She's safe, she's on a plane, she's on her way home," Biden said. He said the U.S. continues to seek the release of another detained American, Paul Whelan. Brittney Griner's wife, Cherelle, also spoke and thanked those who helped negotiate the release. Watch their full remarks in this CBS News Special Report.
Qatar World Cup CEO under fire for "shameful" remarks about worker's death
The CEO of Qatar's World Cup is facing backlash for his response to news of a stadium worker's death earlier this week. FIFA reported that a worker had died Wednesday, thougb officials didn't reveal the person's name or details about the incident. But according to The Athletic, the male migrant worker, who was Filipino, died while trying to repair a light fixture at the training base for the Saudi Arabian team. Qatar is now investigating the incident, Agence France Presse reported.
Prominent Putin foe sentenced to 8 and a half years in prison over criticism of Ukraine war
Moscow — A prominent Russian opposition figure was on Friday sentenced to 8 1/2 years in prison after being convicted on charges stemming from his criticism of Vladimir Putin's war on Ukraine. The sentence handed to Ilya Yashin, one of the few Kremlin critics to have stayed in Russia, offered the latest indication of an intensified crackdown on dissent by Russian authorities.
Intense fighting underway in eastern Ukraine as both sides suffer heavy losses
Intense fighting is underway in Ukraine as Moscow presses an offensive in the country's eastern region, with some 20 towns and villages under fire as of Wednesday, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The battle for Bakhmut there is brutal. Russian forces are reportedly losing...
Justice Department seeking to hold Trump in contempt over classified documents
(CNN) -- The Justice Department is asking a federal judge to hold Donald Trump in contempt of court for failing to comply with a subpoena issued this summer ordering the former president to turn over records marked classified, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. The development comes after...
Eye Opener: Brittney Griner arrives in U.S. after Russian prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrives in the U.S. following her release by Russia in a prisoner swap. Also, gas prices in the U.S. are lower than they were a year ago. All that and all that matters in today's Eye Opener.
Family of American teacher in Russian prison calls on Brittney Griner to speak out for those left behind
The family of Marc Fogel, an American teacher imprisoned in Russia for attempting to bring medical marijuana into the country, is calling on WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was released Thursday by Russia, to draw attention to their case now that she is free. Sixty-year-old Fogel and his wife were...
Impact of Trump Organization conviction
The Trump Organization was convicted on 17 counts including tax fraud. CBS News legal expert and analyst Rikki Klieman shares her insight into how this case could have an impact on other investigations into the former president and his companies.
How Russia's propaganda machine has played the Brittney Griner prisoner swap
The prisoner exchange that saw WNBA star Brittney Griner released, while Russia got notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout, has been widely lauded by Russian state media and Kremlin loyalists as a win for Moscow — and a sign of weakness on the part of the U.S. "I have to...
Brother calls Paul Whelan's ongoing detention "a catastrophe" after prisoner swap for Brittney Griner
The brother of 52-year-old U.S. Marine veteran Paul Whelan, who is still imprisoned in Russia, praised the Biden administration for its successful efforts to free Brittney Griner but called his brother's continued detention "a catastrophe" in a statement issued after the WNBA star's release on Thursday. "I am so glad...
Incoming House Foreign Affairs chairman favors heavily arming Ukraine "100%"
Incoming House Foreign Affairs Chairman Michael McCaul, Republican of Texas, enthusiastically supports continuing to aid Ukraine in its hard-fought war against Russia. "I think going with the amount of investment we've had is very small relative to destroying the Russian military," he told CBS News in an interview Friday. "And that's what we've done without one American soldier being attacked, killed or in country. To me, that's a pretty good investment."
