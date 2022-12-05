ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wccsradio.com

DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’

Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

GANT: Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Wanted Fugitives

CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police apprehended three wanted fugitives recently from a house located on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) While on patrol in the area on Dec. 1,...
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home intruder was killed Saturday morning in Bedford after State Police said the homeowner shot him. State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with […]
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

One dead following early morning crash in Portage Township, Deputy Coroner says

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A fatal accident occurred in Portage Township early Sunday morning according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar. At approximately 2:34 am, a side-by-side driven by Jamie Lynn Abrell, 34, was travelling on Lumber Drive in icy conditions when it failed to negotiate a left turn and rolled multiple times according to Hribar.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident

JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
WTAJ

One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE

One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD

A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
WHITE TOWNSHIP, PA
wccsradio.com

TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY

Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
wpxz1041fm.com

GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP

Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

