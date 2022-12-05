Read full article on original website
Armstrong County fires 3 public defenders, they sue. County revamps department.
Three Armstrong County public defenders who were fired last month have filed a civil case against the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners in federal court in Pittsburgh. The lawsuit, filed Dec. 2, accused the county commissioners of wrongful discharge, breach of the terms and conditions of employment agreements and multiple violations of the Sunshine Act.
wccsradio.com
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
explorejeffersonpa.com
GANT: Local Law Enforcement Cracking Down on Wanted Fugitives
CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (GANT) – The Clearfield County Sheriff’s Department along with the Pennsylvania State Police apprehended three wanted fugitives recently from a house located on Shiloh Road, Bradford Township. (This article was provided by our News Partner GantDaily.com.) While on patrol in the area on Dec. 1,...
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Inmate Causes Flooding at Jefferson County Jail, Troopers Investigating Burglary
JEFFERSON/CLEARFIELD CO., Pa. (EYT) — Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Criminal Mischief in Pine Creek Twp. PSP Punxsutawney investigated a report of criminal mischief at the Jefferson County Jail on Service Center Road in Pine Creek Township, Jefferson County, around 8:40 p.m. on November 21. According...
WJAC TV
'We want closure:' reward money increased for information in Johnstown double homicide
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — The faces of 61-year-old Lionel Mickens, his dog Daniel, and 36-year-old Britney Rummell are plastered on billboards in Johnstown. It's to make sure that their unsolved murders stay on the forefront of the community's mind about eight months after the incident occurred. "All homicides,...
PSP: Homeowner shoots, kills intruder in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A home intruder was killed Saturday morning in Bedford after State Police said the homeowner shot him. State Police out of Bedford said they received a call of a home invasion and assault along Shoups Branch Road in Liberty Township shortly after 3 a.m. Saturday. While on the phone with […]
WJAC TV
One dead following early morning crash in Portage Township, Deputy Coroner says
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — A fatal accident occurred in Portage Township early Sunday morning according to Cambria County Deputy Coroner Joe Hribar. At approximately 2:34 am, a side-by-side driven by Jamie Lynn Abrell, 34, was travelling on Lumber Drive in icy conditions when it failed to negotiate a left turn and rolled multiple times according to Hribar.
Westmoreland County residents advised to boil water after leak
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. (KDKA) - Approximately 4,500 Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County customers in Hempfield's West Point neighborhood, extending east to the Arnold Palmer Airport, are advised to boil their water after a leak drained lines in the area, the agency said in a press release Saturday morning.A water main break to a line that served the water tower for the neighborhood drained lines, mandating the issuance of a precautionary advisory, the release added.Water has been re-routed, so customers in the affected area should now have water service.
explorejeffersonpa.com
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigate Indecent Exposure Incident
JEFFERSON/INDIANA CO., Pa. (EYT) – Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to the following incidents:. PSP Punxsutawney were dispatched to investigate an incident of criminal trespassing and indecent exposure near Buffalo Lodge Road in Canoe Township, Indiana County. According to a release issued on Wednesday, December 7, the incident occurred around...
One killed in early morning ATV crash in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — One person was killed in an all-terrain-vehicle (ATV) accident early Sunday morning in Portage Township, according to Cambria County dispatch. Around 2:23 a.m. an ATV accident occurred along the 200 block of Lumber Drive, near a heavily wooded area. Dispatch said one person was killed in the accident but did […]
Two charged after pulling gun during road rage incident in Blair County, police report
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A man and woman from West Virginia are facing charges after allegedly pulling a gun and pointing it at another driver on Route 36 outside of East Freedom. The incident happened Dec. 7 when a man called 911 and alleged that he was in a road rage incident and a […]
wccsradio.com
BLAIRSVILLE BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW HANDGUNS FROM COUNTY DRUG TASK FORCE
One local police department received new equipment through money seized from drug busts in Indiana County. Photo courtesy of Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi:. District Attorney Bob Manzi said in a news release that 10 new glock handguns were purchased for the Blairsville Borough Police Department from Nick’s Bullseye Firearms in Homer City. The guns were bought through funds that were seized by defendants that were investigated and prosecuted for selling drugs in Indiana County.
wccsradio.com
SEARCH PARTIES FIND DOMESTIC INCIDENT SUSPECT WHO FLED WITH A CHILD
A search team was deployed yesterday in connection with a domestic investigation in White Township. Indiana County 911 reported that the Indiana Fire Department, State Police, Citizens Ambulance and the county HazMat team were dispatched at 526 p.m. to Dogwood Circle in White Township. State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Cliff Greenfield confirmed that it was part of a domestic incident in which the suspect fled the scene with a child. Greenfield confirmed that both child and suspect were found yesterday. The child is safe and the suspect is in custody.
wccsradio.com
TWO ACCIDENTS REPORTED SATURDAY IN INDIANA COUNTY
Indiana County 911 reports a relatively quiet Saturday in the area. There were two accidents to which firefighters were summoned. The first was at 8:06 AM on Deckers Point Road in East Mahoning Township. Marion Center was dispatched and Commodore and Citizens Ambulance were added to the call minutes later. It was a single-vehicle crash with an SUV ending up on its side. Icy conditions may have contributed to the accident.
1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Pennsylvania man sentenced for stealing $500K from senior citizens
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man accused of stealing more than $500,000 from senior citizens in his care was sentenced to prison on Thursday. Ignacio Pearsall, 42, of State College, received a six-to-18-month sentence, followed by more than five years of probation, WJAC-TV reported. Earlier Thursday, Pearsall pleaded guilty to 12 criminal counts.
Butler man jailed for assaulting woman with Christmas tree
A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman with a Christmas tree. State police in Butler County say Michael Bandi, of Saxonburg, was arguing with a 31-year-old woman Tuesday in Jefferson Township when he struck her in the head with a Christmas tree. Bandi was arrested and placed...
wpxz1041fm.com
GUN LOST IN PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP
Authorities are looking for a lost gun valued around $450. On December 2nd around 11 pm someone lost a black Glock 23 with a grey American Flag on it at Love’s Gas Station along route 28 in Pine Creek Township of Jefferson County. Anyone with information is asked to...
3 UTVs stolen from shop in Armstrong County, police say
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police say are looking for the people who took three new utility terrain vehicles in Armstrong County.The Can-Am Commander side-by-sides were stolen in September from Stiller Motorsports in Kittanning, officials said. Police say the thieves drove all three units through the front door.Anyone with information can call state police at 724-543-2011.
Contractor charged with home improvement fraud in Centre County, police say
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A home improvement fraud where police said a man was scammed out of thousands of dollars has led to charges filed in Centre County. Anthony Winkelman, 29, of Renovo, who worked for Wink’s Construction, was supposed to take about a month for work, but never started any, state police in Rockview […]
