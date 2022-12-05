Read full article on original website
Related
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Has Made The Cape Her Occasionwear Superpower
Anyone hoping to make an entrance at a big event this party season should revisit Elizabeth Taylor arriving in Ancient Rome in Cleopatra. In a famous (and famously expensive) scene in Joseph L Mankiewicz’s 1963 epic, the Egyptian queen leaves the crowds awestruck as she sweeps into the city on an enormous marble sphinx. In reality, litters are difficult to come by (though Billy Porter managed it for the 2019 Met Gala), but it wasn’t only the props that made her arrival so memorable. There was also the not insignificant matter of that gold dress – complete with a cape crafted to resemble the wings of a phoenix.
George Clooney Fixes Wife Amal's Dress Train While on Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet
George Clooney was honored Saturday at the Kennedy Center Honors for his lifetime achievements alongside others, including Amy Grant and Gladys Knight, to name a few George Clooney to the rescue! While walking the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C., over the weekend, George, 61, aided wife Amal Clooney from a potential wardrobe malfunction. Dressed in a red Valentino gown, Amal, 44, paired the dress with a matching clutch and cape, which became tangled on the carpet at one point while photographers snapped pictures. George, dressed in a...
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Julia Roberts, husband Daniel Moder seen together enjoying Kennedy Center Honors
Actress Julia Roberts and her husband, cinematographer Daniel Moder, were in attendance at the White House on Sunday for the 2022 Kennedy Center honorees.
Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights
This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos
Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
‘Her stylist doesn’t understand the internet’: Fans edit Kate Middleton’s ‘green screen’ dress from Earthshot Prize
The Duchess of Cambridge has fallen foul of the internet as a result of her choice of dress for Friday night’s Earthshot Prize.The ceremony took place at the MGM Music Hall in Boston on 2 December and celebrated the Duke of Cambridge’s environmental charity of the same name. For the “green carpet”, Kate chose to wear a suitably green gown that featured an off-shoulder neckline and a slim fit.The Sabina Maxi Dress, as it’s called, is from Solace London and retails at $525 (£427). However, according to The Daily Mail, Kate made the sustainable decision to rent the dress...
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
Kate Middleton Went Full Fairytale Princess in a Tiara and Bedazzled Gown for King Charles' First State Banquet
Just picking my jaw up off the floor.
Ivanka Trump Wears Grace Kelly-inspired Blue Dress for Tiffany Trump’s Wedding at Mar-a-Lago
Ivanka Trump attended her half-sister Tiffany Trump’s wedding to Michael Boulos on Nov. 12 in Palm Beach, Florida, at Mar-a-Lago, wearing a blue “To Catch a Thief”-inspired dress by Galia Lahav. To celebrate her sister’s nuptials, where she served as a bridesmaid, Ivanka wore a Grecian-style baby...
Suri Cruise brings back the puffer jacket while out with her friends in NYC
Suri Cruise is making sure she stays warm as the season changes. The daughter of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise was spotted out in New York with friends, bundled up and looking like a stylish teenager. GrosbyGroup She spent Monday afternoon with...
The co-star Julia Roberts once called 'completely disgusting' revisits their 'absurd' feud
Who remembers Julia Roberts' 1993 comments about I Love Trouble co-star Nick Nolte?
Brad Pitt ‘Respects’ Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Decision To Come Clean’ Regarding Infertility During Marriage (Exclusive)
Brad Pitt has no problem with ex Jennifer Aniston going public about her choice not to have a child. The Friends actress, 53, directly addressed the long-persisting “lies” she chose her career over her marriage to the Bullet Train actor, 58, in her Dec. cover story for Allure. According to sources close to Brad, he’s all for Jen opening up.
Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors
The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
Sophia Loren Says She ‘Pulverized’ Marlon Brando With Her Eyes After He Touched Her Without Consent
Sophia Loren and Marlon Brando starred in Charlie Chaplin's 'A Countess from Hong Kong' and the two on-screen love interests had tension behind-the-scenes after Brando touched Loren without her consent.
Stylists reveal 7 pant trends that are in and 6 that are out for 2023
Style experts say people should swap out camo-print pants and skinny jeans for cargo pants and wide-leg denim for their 2023 wardrobes.
seventeen.com
Kendall Jenner's Suede Shearling Jacket Is the It-Girl Coat You Need This Winter
Kendall Jenner, the reigning queen of effortless street style, knows what it takes to craft a chic winter outfit. The 🔑 to her perfectly curated, cold-weather wardrobe? Popping a statement jacket on top of basics. Over the years, the supermodel has not-so-subtly hinted that her go-to piece is a...
See photos of Brad Pitt getting close to new gal pal Ines de Ramon
Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were seemingly having a great time hanging out on Sunday night at a Bono concert in Los Angeles, according to photos obtained by Page Six. After arriving together and meeting up with Cindy Crawford, Rande Gerber and Sean Penn, the potential new couple hugged and even held hands as they made their way inside the venue. The “Fight Club” star, 58, donned a white T-shirt, a gray jacket, jeans, white sneakers and a brown hat. De Ramon, 29, also got the casual dress code memo because she sported baggy leather pants, a white crop top...
Taylor Swift gets ‘Bejeweled’ in daring dress at MTV EMAs 2022
And by the way, she’s going out tonight. Taylor Swift seemed to nod to “Midnights” standout “Bejeweled” with her look for Sunday’s MTV EMAs 2022: a black bodysuit-style David Koma dress fitted with a sheer, sparkling cage skirt studded with emerald-colored gems. Making a...
Comments / 2