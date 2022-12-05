[4] Purdue (9-0, 1-0) at Nebraska (6-4, 0-1) Lincoln, Neb. | Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500) • Purdue ends its first swing in Big Ten play with a Saturday afternoon tilt at Pinnacle Bank Arena to face Nebraska. The Boilermakers will take to the road for the second time this season after beating Florida State in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. Purdue hasn't started 2-0 on the road since the 2017-18 season (Marquette, Maryland), also the last time Purdue started 2-0 in Big Ten play.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO