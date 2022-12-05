Read full article on original website
#4 Purdue Holds Off Nebraska in Overtime 65-62
[4] Purdue 65, Nebraska 62; overtime (Postgame Notes) For just the eighth time in school history, Purdue has started its season with a 10-0 record after defeating Nebraska in overtime, 65-62, at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The Boilermakers have finished 10-0 or better four times in the last 85 years (1993-94...
Purdue Plays Illinois State in Final Home Non-Conference Bout
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue women's basketball team will look to bounce back Sunday afternoon as it closes out the home non-conference slate with a 2 p.m. tip against Illinois State on B1G+. Sunday marks Purdue's annual Holiday Bash at Mackey Arena. Mr. and Mrs. Claus will be...
14 Wins, 4 Top-10 Marks Open Indoor Season
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – The Purdue track & field team began the 2022-23 indoor season with four top-10 marks in school history and 13 event victories at the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational at Lambert Fieldhouse on Saturday. Junior K'Ja Talley won two events and set two top-10 times in the 60-meter...
#4 Purdue Faces Big Ten Road Challenge at Nebraska
[4] Purdue (9-0, 1-0) at Nebraska (6-4, 0-1) Lincoln, Neb. | Pinnacle Bank Arena (15,500) • Purdue ends its first swing in Big Ten play with a Saturday afternoon tilt at Pinnacle Bank Arena to face Nebraska. The Boilermakers will take to the road for the second time this season after beating Florida State in the ACC / Big Ten Challenge on Nov. 30. Purdue hasn't started 2-0 on the road since the 2017-18 season (Marquette, Maryland), also the last time Purdue started 2-0 in Big Ten play.
Purdue Falls to #20 Maryland at the Buzzer
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Shyanne Sellers hit a 3-pointer as time expired to lift No. 20/21 Maryland to a 77-74 win over Purdue in Mackey Arena on Thursday night. The loss dropped Purdue to 8-2 on the year, 1-1 in Big Ten play, and snapped a three-game winning streak.
