CUERO, Texas — The Cuero Gobblers have a top ranked defense in the state, but the offense is also nothing to scoff at. The Mean Green played in a vicious battle with the Silsbee tigers and would go on to win in the third overtime. The Gobblers totaled 501 yards on offense with 253 yards on the ground and 248 through the air. Cuero competed in the highest scoring game of its history with a combined score of 58-56. Cuero head coach Jerod Fikac said he believed his team would come up with a stop when they needed it most.
REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats are one of two area teams still alive and heading to state semifinals this week and while a win over rival Shiner might have been the biggest obstacle to clear on the way to a state title in years past, that's not the case in 2022.
REFUGIO, Texas — The Refugio Bobcats swept the Shiner Comanches this season. Beating the Shiner in district, then again in the regional finals. This is a major feat for the Bobcats since losing to the Comanches in the playoffs the past two seasons, but the season is still far from over. Refugio is preparing to take on the Timpson Bears in the state semifinals.
Medical pillar of Cuero community retires after 6 decades of service Subhead “Dr. Raymond Reese truly treats the whole patient and that is the legacy he leaves” - Lynn Falcone, CRH CEO News Staff Mon, 12/05/2022 - 16:57 Image ...
Earlier this year, a new book on local history was released which bears directly on the development of greater South Texas, including Mercedes and Hidalgo County. This monograph, Thomas H. Kreneck, Blucher: A Family, a Legacy, and a Research Resource at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, In Collaboration with Lori Atkins & With Research Assistance by Amanda Kowalski (Corpus Christi: South Texas Imprints, 2022), came as a result of a two year project and was sponsored by the Conrad Blucher Institute for Surveying and Science and the Mary and Jeff Bell Library of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi.
EDNA, Texas — The Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominant win over the Llano Yellow Jackets to make it to the state semifinals for the first time in eight years. The Cowboys have one loss on the season and it came in week three against a team still playing, the Refugio Bobcats. Edna will play last years’ state champions of class 3A-DII, the Franklin Lions. The Lions moved up to 3A-DI during the realignment that took place earlier in the year. Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said he and the team believed they could make it this far, but knows they are not done yet.
A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
Two of the northbound lanes of Interstate 37 will close on that bridge beginning Thursday night at nine.
Located just 10 miles from Cuero and 19 miles southeast of Gonzales is the small forgotten town of Cheapside. Blink and you might miss it, this town was once a community full of people and businesses but now sits lonely and empty. A TOWN FULL OF RUMORS. Throughout the years...
The Harbor Bridge in Corpus Christi is scheduled to undergo routine safety inspection during the weeks of Dec. 5 through 9 and Dec. 12 through 16, said a press release from the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT). The inspection will require multiple daytime lane closures of U.S. 181. The release said all lanes in the opposite direction of the closures […]
First of all, let's start out with the duck pond. It is so nice to have construction and renovations well underway for the Duck Pond. The latest information after speaking with the Parks and Rec Department the tentative opening date for the new duck pond is the Summer of 2023!
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One surfer had a close call after he was bitten by a shark while out in the water at the North Packery Channel off Zahn Road Tuesday morning. The surfer was able to make it back to shore and was treated for the injury to his foot. Despite several puncture wounds, 3NEWS was told that he will be okay.
A Woodsboro man was shot to death at a Woodsboro residence Tuesday morning by Refugio County Sheriff’s Office deputies, according to RCSO Sheriff Pinky Gonzales. According to a post on the RCSO Facebook page, deputies were called to a residence at 4:57 a.m., after a 9-1-1 call was received from a male subject at a residence in Woodsboro stating that there were gunshots fired.
Texas during the holiday season just has to show out in style doesn't it? Everywhere you go it seems you see houses with a multitude of lights, all the inflatables that potentially cause stress on the Texas Power Grid, and most importantly, some very large and tall trees to place all the ornaments you want on them.
The Coastal Fisheries Division of the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) is holding a public meeting in person and online to discuss a new nighttime flounder harvest study. This meeting will answer questions related to the study and teach recreational anglers how to self-report their flounder catches using the My Texas Hunt Harvest App. Participation from the recreational angling community is imperative to this research study and will help the Coastal Fisheries Division obtain vital information regarding flounder populations on the coast.
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ready, set, glow!. It is the time of year to drive around with the family and check out the holiday displays around town. Here's a guide to some of the biggest and best holiday light shows in Corpus Christi!. Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland-- 3242 Hampton...
As fentanyl overdoses continue to surge both in Texas and nationwide, some good news out of South Texas. A traffic stop near Corpus Christi, TX last week turned into a history-making drug bust, reports CBS 19. "During the search we located a compartment built in the gas tank of this...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those who regularly travel across the Harbor Bridge may need to give themselves extra time of find an alternate route over the next two weeks while a routine inspection of the bridge will force daytime lane closures. "Each closure will affect two of the three...
U.S. Border Patrol Agents and the Nueces County Criminal Interdiction Unit seized three gallons comparative to 25 pounds of liquid fentanyl during a traffic stop on Highway 77 south of Robstown, near Corpus Christi. The liquid fentanyl seized during the traffic stop was valued at $1.8 million, according to a...
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you caught the Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC earlier Monday night, it might have brought back memories of when one local favorite was featured on the show. The Cox family behind Mr. Bills Christmas Wonderland was one of two local spots featured on...
