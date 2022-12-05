Law enforcement gathers outside the home where the standoff took place. According to Sergeant Connie Peña upon the officers arrival, Sergeant Stevens and Officer Luna exited their vehicle and began to canvas the area. As Sergeant Stevens was standing near the rear of 159 Bedfords Bend, numerous gunshots from a high-power rifle were heard coming from the backyard area. Investigator Pollard, Sergeant Pena, Captain Stephens and Chief Williams all responded to the scene. According to a press release by Sergeant Connie Peña, numerous attempts to have the occupants exit the front of the residence went unanswered.

1 DAY AGO