Kilgore, TX

KLTV

Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening

CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
CANTON, TX
KLTV

Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
LONGVIEW, TX
easttexasradio.com

Do You Know This Bank Robber?

On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler after wreck

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has caused a pole to crash into a Tyler roadway. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. The City of Tyler Signal Department is on the way. Police are on scene....
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows

TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
TYLER, TX
CBS19

Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop

LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
LONGVIEW, TX
themonitor.net

Agencies respond to shots fired

Law enforcement gathers outside the home where the standoff took place. According to Sergeant Connie Peña upon the officers arrival, Sergeant Stevens and Officer Luna exited their vehicle and began to canvas the area. As Sergeant Stevens was standing near the rear of 159 Bedfords Bend, numerous gunshots from a high-power rifle were heard coming from the backyard area. Investigator Pollard, Sergeant Pena, Captain Stephens and Chief Williams all responded to the scene. According to a press release by Sergeant Connie Peña, numerous attempts to have the occupants exit the front of the residence went unanswered.
CBS19

No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
SAN BENITO, TX
