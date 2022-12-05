Read full article on original website
Smith County Veteran Services Office held a groundbreaking ceremony at CampVTour Tyler TexasSmith County, TX
Tyler area chamber of commerce held a ribbon cutting at Mathnasium of Tyler during their 10-year anniversary celebrationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Dog apprehended in Texas for driving in Walmart parking lotMuhammad Junaid MustafaKilgore, TX
One man's 32-year journey through three campuses including Tyler Junior College, Texas College, UT TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Nonprofit Empowerment Community Development Corporation, keeps Rosa Parks Day in Tyler, Texas an ongoing traditionTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Wreck takes 2 lives on Hwy 19 near Canton Wednesday evening
CANTON, Texas (KLTV) - Two people died in a wreck on Hwy 19 on Wednesday. According to Sgt. Adam Albritton with the Department of Public Safety, the wreck happened north of I-20 in Canton. The wreck occurred around 5 p.m. Witnesses told KLTV 7 that traffic was backed up for...
98online.com
‘Reckless driver’ turns out to be dog behind wheel of Texas parking lot crash
(From Fox 4news) KILGORE, Texas – Police in Texas “apprehended a reckless driver” Thursday that turned out to be a dog who crashed into two cars in a Walmart parking lot. According to Kilgore Police Department, one of the victims noticed the suspect “barrelling down on him”...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Portion of Loop 323 shut down at Old Troup Hwy due to multi-vehicle crash
TYLER, Texas (KETK) — All westbound lanes of ESE Loop 323 at Old Troup Highway were closed after a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon. Tyler police said they responded to the crash at approximately 3 p.m. Tyler Police, Tyler Fire and EMS responded to the scene in the roadway.
Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Alleged Jewel Thief in Tyler, Texas
The Tyler, Texas Police Department recently posted on their Facebook page requesting the public's help in identifying an alleged thief at a local business. The Tyler Police Department is seeking any possible information from people in Tyler, Texas or anywhere in East Texas regarding an alleged theft at a Tyler business.
KLTV
Vehicle strikes bridge at Green Street and Nelson in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - What some call the Green Street Monster has stuck again, but this time there was no victim on scene. About 2:30 this afternoon police were called to investigate debris in the road at the Green and Nelson Streets railroad overpass. Officers blocked off two lanes while clearing the debris, but no truck was in sight. Police believe a truck hit the bridge and left the scene. They haven’t located the vehicle.
easttexasradio.com
Do You Know This Bank Robber?
On Friday, Nov. 18, an unknown white male entered Guaranty Bank and Trust in Longview and withdrew approximately $3,700.00 from an account owned by a resident of Mt Pleasant. The suspect presented the teller with an identification card with the victim’s information, allowing him access to the funds. A picture of the individual is on our website and Facebook page. If you recognize the individual, contact the Mt Pleasant Police Department at 903-575-4004.
KLTV
Tyler traffic light on Glenwood, Front streets back in service following Monday night crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler traffic crews worked throughout Tuesday to install a new traffic signal at the intersection of Glenwood Blvd. and Front Street in Tyler. On Tuesday night, the light was back in service. The need for the new signal came after a car crashed into...
KLTV
Light pole, signal down at Front, Glenwood in Tyler after wreck
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck has caused a pole to crash into a Tyler roadway. Westbound traffic on Front St. at Glenwood is closed at this time. Other traffic is moving slowly around the area. The City of Tyler Signal Department is on the way. Police are on scene....
KLTV
Longview woman accused of striking, killing man with vehicle appears in court
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A woman who is accused of causing the death of a man in Longview after striking him with a vehicle appeared in court Wednesday. Pauliszia Ynette Stewart is charged with criminally negligent homicide. The crash happened on April 15, 2021, in the 3900 block of West Loop 281 in Longview. When first responders arrived, George Stoker, 47, of Kilgore was found lying on the ground in front of a vehicle. He was taken to a Longview hospital where he later died of his injuries.
KTRE
Nacogdoches city leaders propose shutting down crossways to lower car crashes
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple roads could soon close in Nacogdoches as part of the police department’s plan to lower the number of car crashes. The Nacogdoches Police Department has been working alongside the Texas Department of Transportation on a proposal to close six of eight crossways on Loop 224.
Tyler roadway one of the most congested in Texas, study shows
TYLER, Texas — A busy stretch of Broadway Avenue in Tyler is one of the top 50 congested roadways in the state, according to a recent study. Coming in at No. 47, South Broadway Avenue, or U.S. 69, between W. Southwest Loop 323 and Toll 49 landed a spot on the Top 100 Most Congested Roadways in the state in a study performed by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI).
Family business a blessing for Longview auto mechanic shop
LONGVIEW, Texas — Editor's Note: Video above aired on September 2022. The changing times will become obvious within weeks at Frank's Lobo Tire in the Pine Tree area of Longview. That's when the decades-old business will install a new sign with its new name, but it will remain in...
Ride Amtrak’s Wonderland Train to see Marshall’s Christmas lights
Once at the historic Marshall Depot, passengers will be greeted with a warm welcome to the city and given Christmas goodie bags filled with treats from Ginocchio Restaurant, Bear Creek Smokehouse, the City of Marshall Tourism and Economic Development division, and the Marshall Depot Board.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major crash reported on Highway 79 near Henderson
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A major crash was reported Monday afternoon on Highway 79 near CR 223 close to Henderson. Officials in Rusk County said no major injuries were reported, but travelers should expect delays “due to vehicle and debris in the road.”
2 more 19-year-olds sentenced to probation in Tyler catalytic converter thefts
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Two more Houston area 19-year-olds were sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication, or probation, after pleading guilty to engaging in organized criminal activity. Tedrick Perry and Avory Coleman, both 19, were arrested with one other person in Tyler in connection to several Tyler catalytic converter thefts. All three men had remained […]
themonitor.net
Agencies respond to shots fired
Law enforcement gathers outside the home where the standoff took place. According to Sergeant Connie Peña upon the officers arrival, Sergeant Stevens and Officer Luna exited their vehicle and began to canvas the area. As Sergeant Stevens was standing near the rear of 159 Bedfords Bend, numerous gunshots from a high-power rifle were heard coming from the backyard area. Investigator Pollard, Sergeant Pena, Captain Stephens and Chief Williams all responded to the scene. According to a press release by Sergeant Connie Peña, numerous attempts to have the occupants exit the front of the residence went unanswered.
No injuries reported after apartment fire in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Fire Department responded with 24 personnel to a residential structure fire at Huntington Hills Apartments on Dec. 3 at approximately 1:00 a.m. Crews arrived with four fire engines, two ladder trucks, one ambulance and four support vehicles. They found heavy smoke conditions coming from...
KLTV
Affidavit reveals Garrison murder suspect fired shot after argument with woman
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - A Garrison man was arrested on a charge of murder in Rusk County on Sunday after a gunshot victim was found in a car in Nacogdoches County. Officers received a call from Nacogdoches County at about 12:30 a.m. in relation to a gunshot victim pulled over on the side of the road in the Holly Springs area on US-59 North, according to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez. David Lewis, 43, of Timpson, was taken to a hospital in Nacogdoches where he died from his wounds, Valdez said.
Tyler Police Department searches for man who reportedly stole 'large amounts' of diamonds, gold
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department took to Facebook Friday, Dec. 2, asking for help identifying an alleged thief. According to the post, large amounts of diamonds and gold were stolen from a business on S. Broadway Ave. at 4:20 p.m. Police say the man may have been...
KLTV
2 injured in 18-wheeler crash on TX-103, according to DPS
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) investigated an 18 wheeler crash on TX-103 that left the driver and passenger hospitalized on Sunday, December 4th. Preliminary investigations indicate that at around 12:55 p.m., a red Kenworth commercial vehicle was traveling west on TX-103 when the driver...
