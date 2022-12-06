ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

Robert Luna officially assumes LA County sheriff's duties

By Irene Cruz via
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20u7E3_0jXwzhFz00

After the formality of a weekend swearing-in ceremony, Robert Luna on Monday afternoon officially assumed his duties as the 34th sheriff of Los Angeles County.

The former Long Beach Police chief took the oath of office on Saturday morning during a ceremony at the county Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles, where his wife Celines pinned a gold star on his crisp new tan-and-green uniform while their two adult children stood nearby.

Monday at noon -- following a contentious campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva -- Luna officially took command of one of the nation's largest law enforcement agencies, with more than 18,000 sworn personnel.

"Today I stand before you wearing this brand-new uniform -- and now I have a badge to go with it -- with an incredible amount of respect, because it's the same uniform worn by those deputies who patrolled the neighborhood where I grew up," Luna said Saturday, referring to his native East L.A.

In a 20-minute speech, Luna promised a new direction, saying he would focus on accountability for deputies and cooperation with elected officials. He will be tasked with bringing down rates of violent and property crime that have spiked in the county, the nation's most populous with about 10 million people.

LASD academy classes involved in Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits resume training

Video from the department shows recruits being welcomed back to cheers by members of numerous agencies from across Southern California.

Luna said he was elected "with a very clear mandate to bring new leadership."

"We must continue to embrace change," he said. "If our streets are unsafe for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists, if our homeless crisis causes desperation and misery ... then we will never have public safety."

Luna spent 36 years with the Long Beach Police Department, becoming chief in 2014. He has a master's degree in public administration from Cal State Long Beach.

Villanueva's term was marred by clashes with members of the county Board of Supervisors and criticism that he downplayed allegations of malfeasance by some deputies. He blamed the controversies on "false narratives" by his political opponents.

Villanueva has said his accomplishments include managing the jail system during the pandemic, addressing homelessness humanely and overhauling the department's body camera program.

The Associated Press and City News Service contributed to this report.

-----

¿Quieres leer este artículo en español? Haz clic aquí

Comments / 15

Related
KTLA

Authorities search for missing sisters last seen in Rowland Heights

Authorities are searching for two missing girls who disappeared in Rowland Heights on Saturday. The sisters, Adrianna Villegas, 12, and Isabella Villegas, 14, were last seen on the 17800 block of Colima Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Authorities say the girls left together and possibly headed to a location on the […]
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, CA
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Key News Network

Abandoned Church Burns in Pomona

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County firefighters were at the scene of an abandoned church fire Thursday morning. LACoFD responded to a reported commercial building fire shortly after 7:30 a.m., Dec. 8, on the 600 block of North Mills Avenue in the city of Pomona. Once firefighters arrived...
POMONA, CA
KTLA

Coyote that attacked 2-year-old in Woodland Hills captured, killed: CDFW

The coyote that attacked a toddler in Woodland Hills earlier this month has been captured and euthanized, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. The coyote, which attacked and dragged a 2-year-old girl in broad daylight, was trapped on Dec. 9 “in the immediate vicinity of the street where the attack occurred,” according […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
goldrushcam.com

Los Angeles County Surgeon Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for Accepting $3.3 Million in Illicit Payments to Perform Spinal Surgeries at Corrupt Hospital

December 9, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A neurosurgeon was sentenced today to 60 months in federal prison for accepting approximately $3.3 million in bribes for performing spinal surgeries at a now-defunct. Long Beach hospital whose owner later was imprisoned for committing a massive workers’ compensation system scam.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles to end renter protections in February

The Los Angeles City Council voted Wednesday to extend renter protections past this December’s deadline, but tenants are concerned the extension will be too short. Renter protections have been in place in Los Angeles County since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. Wednesday’s vote extended the deadline for those protections in the city […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
150K+
Followers
16K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy