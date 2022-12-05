Read full article on original website
What Your December 2022 Horoscope Has In Store For Your Zodiac Sign, Per An Astrologer
It’s the end of the year, so might as well go out with a bang, right? Or at least, that’s what the planets have in mind for what may be a very astrologically impactful December. "This is the month to expect the unexpected," says Donna Page, a professional astrologer with a graduate degree in counseling psychology based in Atlanta. You’re in for all the good cheer as fun-loving Sagittarius season continues until the winter solstice on the 21st. But as Capricorn season approaches, you may notice things are becoming a little more grounded and pragmatic, like the workhouse of the zodiac.
Why your zodiac sign is probably wrong
I was born a Capricorn (please don’t judge me), but the Sun was in the middle of Sagittarius when I was born. As a professor emeritus of astronomy, I am often asked about the difference between astrology and astronomy. The practice of astrology, which predicts one’s fate and fortune based on the positions of the Sun, Moon, stars and planets, dates back to ancient times. It was intermingled with the science of astronomy back then – in fact, many astronomers of old made scientific observations that are valuable even today. But once Copernicus, Kepler and Galileo realized the planets orbit the Sun, rather than the Earth, and Newton discovered the physical laws behind their behavior, astrology and astronomy split, never to be reunited.
December 4-10 Horoscope: Keep Your Heart And Mind Open
Madame Miranda posts are penned by M. Davis-McAfee and based on the motivations behind each star sign, as described on astrology.com, and the positioning of celestial bodies mapped by theplanetstoday.com. While we appreciate the self-reflection that astrology can inspire, our horoscopes are for entertainment purposes only. This week, a conjunction...
Today’s daily horoscope for Dec. 10, 2022
The first full day of Venus in Capricorn features adjustments of power in the realm of romance, professional relationships and more. Pointed questions will be posed. Questions like “Who is in charge?” And more importantly, “Who is ACTUALLY in charge?” Note that true authority can be held by unlikely candidates such as small children or pets.
These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Be Riding an Emotional Rollercoaster All Week Long—Here’s Why
Three zodiac signs will have the worst week of November 28 to December 4, but it’s important to look on the bright side. Easier said than done, but nothing is set in stone. If it feels like you’re taking a couple of steps forward, and twice the amount back, remember there is magic in divine intervention. Applying more pressure onto yourself creates more stress, so consider this your cosmic cue to pause, and allow the energies to flow as they should. As if you needed more encouragement as to why it’s important to remain present, Mars is the planet of action...
Virgo—Your December Horoscope Wants You to Water Your Roots & Tend to Your Sacred Space
Grab your coziest pair of pajamas and turn on your comfort show, because your Virgo horoscope for December 2022 wants you to feel right at home. Sagittarius season may be wild and uninhibited, but it’s also when the sun is moving through your fourth house of domestic bliss. Get those holiday decorations up and book that flight back to your hometown, because you know you miss your roots! However, spending more time at home—and with family—also has its caveats. As Venus in Sagittarius opposes Mars retrograde in your 10th house of career on December 1, you may find yourself struggling to...
Your December Horoscope Outlook Is Here
Your December horoscope outlook is here! Curious to find out what's in the stars for you during this new month? Find out!. Go all out! Happy holidays, beautiful people. While we’re gearing up for family time, good eats, and loving gift exchanges, keep in mind that we are approaching our final Mercury retrograde of the year.
Horoscope for Thursday, 12/08/22 by Christopher Renstrom
ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Rethink saying anything that could be perceived as provocative. It's pouring gasoline on a fire. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Not the day for impulse buying. What looks like something you can't live without in the moment will leave you scratching your head in disbelief later.
Your December Astrological Forecast
Chestnuts may be roasting on an open fire and holiday ornaments may be decking the halls, but that doesn’t mean the planets are taking a break from stirring up some cosmic drama. The astrology of December 2022 is wrapping up the year with some major shifts — including a big ingress for Jupiter and one last Mercury retrograde. Thankfully, it also heralds in some sparkly new beginnings that beget exciting things to come as we open our hearts to 2023.
December 2022 horoscopes predict a month of frustration for all zodiac signs
2022 will not end with a bang—it’ll end with a sluggish pace! December arrives with the continuation of Mars retrograde, which has caused tension and turmoil for weeks on end. Not only have we felt more burnt out and anxiety, but we’ve felt confusion and miscommunication at every turn. Delays and stagnation are common during Mars retrograde cycles—and this continues until the middle of January. Mercury retrograde returns once again in December, too, and we’ll feel this approach as early as the middle of the month. While Mercury stations retrograde on the 29th, it’s crucial to seize the day to try...
This Week’s Horoscope Forecast For November 28th to December 4th, 2022
Neptune exits retrograde in this week's astrology, allowing us to assess our progress concerning the limits we've established for ourselves and others. Additionally, Venus and Mercury will be active this week, causing us to concentrate on problems with love, money, and communication.
Don’t Panic, But Your Weekly Horoscope Includes a Dramatic & Impulsive Full Moon in Gemini
Your horoscope for the week of December 5 is full of climactic moments, so prepare for a few twists and turns. The energy is building up faster than you may be able to keep up with, but you’re learning sometimes major in the process. Prepare to see what you’re really made of! It all begins on December 6, when Mercury in Sagittarius squares off with expansive and risk-taking Jupiter. This will lead to big ideas full of courage and bravado, so indulge in the excitement of learning new things and discovering brilliant things to talk about. This majorly revelatory moment will...
Monthly Horoscope: Aquarius, December 2022
The sun in Sagittarius illuminates the friendship sector of your chart, making it an exciting time to network and connect with people who share your hobbies. You could be connecting with a new social circle or joining a community of people who inspire you. This is a productive moment for teamwork, too, and emotionally, Sagittarius season finds you dreaming up new goals and wishes for the future. Opportunities may come your way, and feelings of progress and forward momentum are in the atmosphere!
What to expect – good and bad – for your zodiac sign in December 2022
The end of 2022 is upon us! Did the year bring you everything that you’ve wished for? December will bring even more peculiar energy to navigate. As we march to the conclusion of our journeys this year, we will feel deeply reflective and nostalgic. Life will be especially sluggish in December, as the planets switch directions and cause us to slow down. However, this pace could be enjoyable for us as we could have time to enjoy interactions with family and friends, rather than an overly booked or chaotic schedule. Let’s get adventurous! As the sun becomes ignited within the realm of...
These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Going on a Beautiful Adventure This Week, Thanks to the New Moon
Believe it or not, there’s *so* much to look forward to, and three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of November 21 to 27. After plumbing the depths of your shadow self, the sun will finally conclude its journey through evocative Scorpio on November 22. What have you recently discovered about yourself? Despite the emotional highs and lows surrounding this smoldering season, it provided us with a deeper awareness of our core being. It’s time to focus on the bigger picture. Where are you headed? What are you doing to become more aligned with your goals, and dreams? On...
Astrologically Speaking, 2023 Is Going To Be an Intense Time of Change—Here’s What’s in Store for Your Sign Next Year
Survey the astrological landscape for 2023, and one thing is clear: The year's transits have the potential to spark major progress—but as all good things go, it probably won’t come easily. We can primarily thank Pluto, the planet of transformation, for the societal change of pace. It will shift into Aquarius on March 23, marking its first time in the sign since the 18th century. (!) This once-in-a-lifetime transit, coupled with a few other cosmic biggies, will define the astrological vibe for the year to come and shape our 2023 horoscopes, says astrologer Stephanie Campos.
December's Gemini Full Moon Will Help You Find Your Voice
The last full moon of 2022 arrives tomorrow as la luna will illuminate the night sky on Wednesday, December 7, resting in Gemini. Coupled with the charismatic and confident energy of the sun in Sagittarius, the Gemini full moon encourages you to open up about your innermost feelings. The twins of the zodiac are ruled by Mercury, the messenger planet, meaning that the air sign possesses the gift of gab and is a master at communication. With 2023 swiftly approaching, now is the time to unearth any unresolved tensions head on.
Sagittarius weekly horoscope: What your star sign has in store for November 27 – December 4
NOV 23 - DEC 21. If you have dialled down any dreams of a particular property, or type of household, then this week it’s time to power them up again. Your unique chart mix of positive energy and positive kindness puts you in prime position to persuade people who said no before.
How the Full Moon of December 2022 Will Affect Each Zodiac Sign
The only thing more chaotic than the holiday season is the mutable energy surrounding these very merry moments. For those of you wondering how the full moon of December 2022 will affect each zodiac sign, it’s important to be mindful of your exchanges, and crystal clear when communicating. We are not only prone to biting off more than we can chew, but also easily distracted during this time. With the sun and Venus wandering through Sagittarius and Jupiter concluding its journey through mystical Pisces, there is an undeniable ray of hope swirling through the air, increasing the chances of us...
