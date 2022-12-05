ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

Pickaway County Democrats Host Holiday Party

By Steven Collins
Circleville Herald
Circleville Herald
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mlzxg_0jXwyrwe00

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Democratic Party had their holiday gathering and a celebration of Haven House Women’s shelter on Dec. 1. The gathering involved food and a presentation from Lisa Johnson, executive director of Pickaway County Haven House. The Event was held at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.

“It was a joyful time and Lisa Johnson talked with us about the issues and needs of women and families in crisis as a result of abuse,” Carolyn Loxley, chair of the Pickaway County Democratic Party, said. “The needs for the holidays are wrapping paper, gift bags and diapers. As of Thursday there were 22 children at the shelter with their mothers. Hopefully the caring spirit of the Pickaway County Democratic Party made the holidays a bit brighter for our sisters.”

The Pickaway Democratic Party meets next on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Starkey Pavillion at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.

Loxley said they party is still searching for a permanent location to host their meeting.

“We are grateful to the Park Board for allowing us use of the pavilion,” she said.

Comments / 1

Related
Circleville Herald

Circleville Herald

Circleville, OH
285
Followers
597
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Circleville Herald is a multimedia news organization with a community newspaper that publishes three days per week (Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday) serving Pickaway County Ohio and the surrounding region. The Circleville Herald also produces the website, www.circlevilleherald.com. Established in 1817 as The Olive Branch, the Circleville Herald began publishing under its current name in 1832 as a weekly publication. Daily publishing began in 1894.

 https://www.circlevilleherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy