Pickaway County Democrats Host Holiday Party

CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Democratic Party had their holiday gathering and a celebration of Haven House Women’s shelter on Dec. 1. The gathering involved food and a presentation from Lisa Johnson, executive director of Pickaway County Haven House. The Event was held at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.

“It was a joyful time and Lisa Johnson talked with us about the issues and needs of women and families in crisis as a result of abuse,” Carolyn Loxley, chair of the Pickaway County Democratic Party, said. “The needs for the holidays are wrapping paper, gift bags and diapers. As of Thursday there were 22 children at the shelter with their mothers. Hopefully the caring spirit of the Pickaway County Democratic Party made the holidays a bit brighter for our sisters.”

The Pickaway Democratic Party meets next on Jan. 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Starkey Pavillion at Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park.

Loxley said they party is still searching for a permanent location to host their meeting.

“We are grateful to the Park Board for allowing us use of the pavilion,” she said.