QB Michael Penix Jr. set to return to Washington for 2023

By Field Level Media
 6 days ago
Nov 26, 2022; Pullman, Washington, USA; Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. (9) throws a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Standout Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. will be returning to the Huskies for the 2023 season, he announced Sunday night.

After four seasons at Indiana, Penix threw for 4,354 yards with 29 touchdowns and seven interceptions in his first season at Washington to help the Huskies to a 10-2 record.

He also found the end zone four times on the ground, carrying the ball 32 times for 86 yards.

"After long talks with family, coaches and other trusted support, I have to make one of the hardest decisions of my life, but what I felt was best for my future," Penix said in a social media video. "With that being said, as I look back on this special season we had, I realize there are so many great moments and things to celebrate.

"But I know for sure, there is so much more out there for this team, and the job is still not finished. I can't wait to be back playing at Husky Stadium for the 2023 season."

Penix and the Huskies are set to face Texas in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 in San Antonio. --Field Level Media

