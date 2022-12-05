ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Jeff Brohm, Mike Bobinski address media in wake of bowl game, Louisville rumors

By VAL ELLIS Asst. Sports Editor
The Exponent
The Exponent
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EEoiu_0jXwwAmr00
Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm thanks fans as he walks off the field following Purdue's 30-16 win over Indiana in which Purdue clinched the Big Ten West title. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Rumors of Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm leaving for his alma mater resurfaced Monday morning after Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield reportedly accepted the head coaching position at Cincinnati.

Athletic Director Mike Bobinski joined Brohm in a Monday morning press conference to address the Boilers’ upcoming bowl game against LSU, but the press conference had an additional subject thrown into the mix.

"We recognize that the world is in motion around us. We all know that,” Bobinski said in his opening statement. “That’s not today’s focus of conversation. Our purpose today is to talk about our team, our upcoming bowl game. We're fully aware what's happening elsewhere, but that's what’s happening elsewhere, not what’s happening here."

Brohm said that there has been no contact between him and Louisville yet, and said that he found out through social media that the Cardinal head coaching job was open.

“I found out on Twitter what was going on in the college world,” he said. “Other than that, I don’t know more information.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Satterfield was expected to become the new head coach of Cincinnati in a tweet sent out around 8 a.m.

The last time the Louisville job came open, in 2018, Brohm was offered the job but ultimately turned it down in favor of sticking with Purdue. Brohm, then in his second year as head coach of the Boilermakers, cited the timing of the potential move, The Exponent previously reported.

“After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players and recruits,” Brohm said at the time. “While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal. I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

Four years later, Brohm once again has led Purdue to back-to-back bowl games, this time adding a Big Ten Championship appearance as well.

Brohm has several familial connections to Louisville. In addition to him playing quarterback for the Cardinals, both Brian Brohm, Purdue’s quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator, and Greg Brohm, Purdue football’s director of operations, also played at Louisville. All three brothers attended and played football at Trinity High School in Louisville where their dad, Oscar Brohm, was head coach.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Exponent

Boilers pull out win despite Layden's absence

It took until the third quarter of play for an offensive spark from Purdue as two consecutive 3-point shots from Lasha Petree and Jayla Smith got the Mackey Arena crowd on their feet extending the Boilermaker lead to 35-29. The Purdue women’s basketball team (9-2, 1-1 Big Ten) stayed home...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Starting out strong

Purdue track and field opened up its indoor season on Saturday with 14 first-place finishes and put a few new times/distances on the school’s all-time top-10 lists. Head coach Norbert Elliot described the Edmonds-Wilt Invitational as a “lowkey” meet, but a great way to see where the athletes are at in their training at this point in the year.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Boilers face their first Big Ten road matchup

The Purdue Boilermakers (9-0, 1-0 Big Ten) hit the road to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten) in their second Big Ten game of the year. The Boilers are looking to build on their strong start to the season, going 9-0 so far. Under the guidance of head coach Matt Painter, Purdue Basketball has developed a tough and tenacious style of play.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Purdue divers to compete on national stage

Seven members of the diving team will compete individually on the national stage next week in Morgantown, West Virginia. The USA Diving Winter Nationals, a weeklong event beginning Monday, features Boilermakers competing in the 1-meter, 3-meter and 10-meter platform, as well as those heights’ respective synchronization events. On the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Addiction resources in Lafayette

Gateway to Hope is Tippecanoe County’s syringe service program. Participants can go to the LTHC Homeless Services building weekly to exchange used syringes for sterile replacements. This helps prevent the spread of infections such as HIV and reduces the risk of cross contamination and overdose. The program also gives out naloxone, fentanyl test strips, sterile water, first aid supplies, antibiotic ointment and cleaning alcohol. Participants can get free tests for bloodborne illnesses like HIV and Hepatitis C.
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

Fentanyl: Hidden poison hits home

Logan Straley kissed his little sister on the forehead. “We’re gonna have so much fun tomorrow,” he said. It was nearly midnight, and Lauren Straley was ready to celebrate her high school graduation with friends and family the next morning. “I’ll be home in 30 minutes, no more,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

What is an overdose?

An overdose occurs when a person consumes so many drugs or a combination of drugs – most often opioids – that they become unresponsive to stimulus and/or lose adequate breathing ability. In just three to five minutes, oxygen levels in the blood decrease in a process called cyanosis,...
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
The Exponent

13-year-old arrested in Tecumseh school shooting threat

A 13-year-old Tecumseh Middle School student threatened to conduct a shooting at a middle school dance Friday night, Lafayette police said in a news release Friday morning. About 12:14 a.m. on Friday, police were made aware of the snapchat threats. "After a thorough investigation, officers and detectives with the Lafayette...
LAFAYETTE, IN
The Exponent

The Exponent

West Lafayette, IN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
998K+
Views
ABOUT

The Exponent is an independent college news media company published by the Purdue Student Publishing Foundation. It is the number one local news source for more than 60,000 Purdue University students, faculty, and staff, and, increasingly, the greater West Lafayette, Indiana community. The Exponent is primarily a student operation, save six full-time professionals. All student staff members receive stipends for their work. The Exponent produces a printed newspaper, a website, and maintains several social media channels, primarily Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 https://www.purdueexponent.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy