Jeff Brohm, Mike Bobinski address media in wake of bowl game, Louisville rumors

Purdue football head coach Jeff Brohm thanks fans as he walks off the field following Purdue's 30-16 win over Indiana in which Purdue clinched the Big Ten West title. David Hickey | Senior Photographer

Rumors of Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm leaving for his alma mater resurfaced Monday morning after Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield reportedly accepted the head coaching position at Cincinnati.

Athletic Director Mike Bobinski joined Brohm in a Monday morning press conference to address the Boilers’ upcoming bowl game against LSU, but the press conference had an additional subject thrown into the mix.

"We recognize that the world is in motion around us. We all know that,” Bobinski said in his opening statement. “That’s not today’s focus of conversation. Our purpose today is to talk about our team, our upcoming bowl game. We're fully aware what's happening elsewhere, but that's what’s happening elsewhere, not what’s happening here."

Brohm said that there has been no contact between him and Louisville yet, and said that he found out through social media that the Cardinal head coaching job was open.

“I found out on Twitter what was going on in the college world,” he said. “Other than that, I don’t know more information.”

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Satterfield was expected to become the new head coach of Cincinnati in a tweet sent out around 8 a.m.

The last time the Louisville job came open, in 2018, Brohm was offered the job but ultimately turned it down in favor of sticking with Purdue. Brohm, then in his second year as head coach of the Boilermakers, cited the timing of the potential move, The Exponent previously reported.

“After intense and thorough discussion, I believe it is important to finish the building process we have begun and honor the commitment I made to our football program, players and recruits,” Brohm said at the time. “While going home was very appealing and meaningful to me, the timing was not ideal. I believe that remaining at Purdue is the right thing to do, and I am excited for the challenges ahead.”

Four years later, Brohm once again has led Purdue to back-to-back bowl games, this time adding a Big Ten Championship appearance as well.

Brohm has several familial connections to Louisville. In addition to him playing quarterback for the Cardinals, both Brian Brohm, Purdue’s quarterback coach and co-offensive coordinator, and Greg Brohm, Purdue football’s director of operations, also played at Louisville. All three brothers attended and played football at Trinity High School in Louisville where their dad, Oscar Brohm, was head coach.