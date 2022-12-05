Read full article on original website
We Are Watching Elon Musk and His Fans Create a Conspiracy Theory About Wikipedia in Real Time
Fresh off his disastrous acquisition of Twitter and a batch of new promises about Neuralink, Elon Musk fans have been eager to find the next project for the billionaire to sink his teeth into. Some have suggested he "buy" Wikipedia, the global, collective non-profit encyclopedia that serves as an international...
Chinese Students Invent Coat That Makes People Invisible to AI Security Cameras
To the naked eye, it looks like any other camouflage pattern coat. But to artificial intelligence security cameras, it’s an invisibility cloak that effectively conceals the person wearing it. By day, the coat’s customized camouflage prints, designed through an algorithm, escape detection from visible light cameras. By night, when...
Americans Are Sharing The Things You Should NEVER Do In The US, And As A Fellow American, I Have To Salute Them
" NEVER cut in line. I've been in countries (example: Spain) where lines/queues are more of a vague suggestion of who goes first — this is not true if you cut in line in the US."
Facebook Asks Lawmakers Not to Regulate Crypto Too Harshly Just Because of All the Fraud
Amid the ongoing crypto meltdown sparked by FTX’s spectacular bankruptcy and the attendant allegations of fraud, coupled with the ongoing “crypto winter” that has devastated crypto asset prices for close to a year, Facebook is trying to convince lawmakers to give crypto one more shot and regulate the metaverse with a light touch.
This Interactive Map Will Show You How Screwed You Are If We're Hit by an Asteroid
An 1,500 foot diameter iron asteroid striking the edge of Central Park in New York City would kill around 900,000 people on impact. The crater would be 5.6 miles wide and almost 1,900 feet deep. The blast would be equivalent to 9 gigatons of TNT, several orders of magnitude stronger than the largest nuclear bomb ever detonated. I know this thanks to a handy tool called Asteroid Launcher, a browser app that lets people see how devastating the impact of a comet or asteroid could be.
The Best White Noise Machines (for Sleeping Like You Have a Trust Fund)
Does your partner snore louder than a fire truck? Unable to calm your anxious mind by the time your head hits the pillow? We want to help put you out of your misery. A melatonin gummy or midnight snack of chips and dip can only induce so many feelings of tranquility. Hell, our futile attempts to relax every night probably have no more effect on chilling out our overactive brain waves than when we down a couple Long Island iced teas right before calling it a night during a (yet another) wild weekend. One restful solution we can get behind though: white noise sleep machines.
The Story Of Primal Astrology: How One Man Created an Entire Horoscope
Years ago, I was in some sort of kick-ons situation. A few friends sitting around a table, talking shit, playing cards discarded on the table, the room cloudy with smoke. A friend of mine, Harry, leaned forward and asked me what my primal zodiac sign was. I told him I was a rat. “1996 is the year of the rat, yeah?”.
The Legal System Is Completely Unprepared for Apple AirTag Stalking
Until her ex-husband put one in her son’s backpack, Naomi Dozier didn’t know what AirTags were. In March, Dozier was in the process of moving with her three kids when her ex-husband demanded to know where they were staying. She provided the address, thinking it might placate him, but it didn’t—days later, she said, he wrote a declaration to the court stating his grave concern for the kids.
Elon Musk Doubles Down on Military with Starlink Spinoff 'Starshield' for National Security
Elon Musk and SpaceX are launching a military-branded version of Starlink called Starshield. According to its newly launched website, Starshield will be the military and government version of Starlink, a satellite based internet service. It will first focus on three areas: Earth observation, communications, and hosted payloads. So it will be a spy satellite, a communication platform, and will be customizable for the individual customer. The satellite bus is part of its main body and can be outfitted with different sensors depending on the user’s needs.
‘I Didn’t Have the Right Face’: Tech CEO Says He Was Forced Out for Acting Like a Tech CEO Despite Not Being White
Last year, when the high-flying Silicon Valley enterprise startup Iterable fired its co-founder and CEO, the company claimed that it was doing so for two reasons. One was that the CEO, Justin Zhu, had been speaking with a reporter at Bloomberg News about unapproved matters. The other was that, two years prior, in an attempt to cope with anxiety and depression, he had taken what he thought was a microdose of LSD ahead of a meeting with a potential investor.
