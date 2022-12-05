Does your partner snore louder than a fire truck? Unable to calm your anxious mind by the time your head hits the pillow? We want to help put you out of your misery. A melatonin gummy or midnight snack of chips and dip can only induce so many feelings of tranquility. Hell, our futile attempts to relax every night probably have no more effect on chilling out our overactive brain waves than when we down a couple Long Island iced teas right before calling it a night during a (yet another) wild weekend. One restful solution we can get behind though: white noise sleep machines.

