ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ben Stokes to make late call on team selection for second Test amid fog concerns

Ben Stokes will make a late call on team selection for the second Test against Pakistan at Multan, with a number of factors, including fog and smog, to consider.England head into the match with a 1-0 lead in the series after a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session on day five of the first Test at Rawalpindi.The tourists’ preparations were plagued by a viral infection, but they stuck to their attacking, aggressive brand of cricket and it paid off handsomely on a thrilling final day.Multan has been affected by fog and smog ahead of the Test, with England captain...
BBC

Eastern England expects freeze amid weather warning

A yellow weather warning is in place for most of England's east coast as temperatures look set to drop as low as -3C. The Met Office alert for ice covers a period from 18:00 GMT on Wednesday until 12:00 GMT on Thursday. It applies to all coastal areas between Orford...
Daily Mail

Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!

Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
Daily Mail

Steve Borthwick could be unveiled as the new England head coach THIS WEEK once RFU finalise deal with Leicester... but it's unclear if Tigers will also allow defence coach Kevin Sinfield and fitness guru Aled Walters to leave

Steve Borthwick is set to be unveiled as England’s new head coach in the coming days after Eddie Jones was sacked by the RFU on Tuesday —bringing his seven-year tenure to an abrupt end. The union launched urgent talks with Leicester Tigers about recruiting Borthwick six months earlier...
The Associated Press

Ruthless England adds pace of Wood for 2nd test

MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — England brought in fast bowler Mark Wood and shrugged off Pakistan’s attempt to make the Multan pitch friendlier for spin in the second test from Friday. Wood was the only change England made after its landmark, 74-run win in the first test at Rawalpindi...
Sporting News

David Warner's manager slams Cricket Australia as captaincy saga turns ugly

The saga involving David Warner has taken an ugly turn, with the star's manager slamming Cricket Australia for their approach to his recent appeal. The 36-year-old had recently lodged an appeal to have his lifetime captaincy ban overturned, with the recent retirement of Aaron Finch potentially opening the door for him to take over the T20 side.
BBC

David Warner: Australia opener withdraws appeal against lifetime leadership ban

David Warner has withdrawn an appeal to lift his lifetime leadership ban in Australian cricket claiming the process would involve a "public trial" of his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. The 36-year-old was given the chance to appeal after Cricket Australia's code of conduct changed in November. Warner's leadership...
BBC

How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets

Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
SkySports

Beau Greaves ready to set World Darts Championship stage alight | 'I can beat anyone'

The 18-year-old will be the youngest woman to feature in darts' biggest tournament after sealing her spot via the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit. To nab her place at Alexandra Palace, Greaves clinched eight consecutive Women's Series titles - extending her winning streak to 52 matches - and she is not ready to slow down any time soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy