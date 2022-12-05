Read full article on original website
Related
Ben Stokes to make late call on team selection for second Test amid fog concerns
Ben Stokes will make a late call on team selection for the second Test against Pakistan at Multan, with a number of factors, including fog and smog, to consider.England head into the match with a 1-0 lead in the series after a remarkable 74-run victory in the final session on day five of the first Test at Rawalpindi.The tourists’ preparations were plagued by a viral infection, but they stuck to their attacking, aggressive brand of cricket and it paid off handsomely on a thrilling final day.Multan has been affected by fog and smog ahead of the Test, with England captain...
Cummins ruled out of Adelaide Test, Boland recalled
Steven Smith will be stand-in captain for the second year running
BBC
Joe Simpson: Ex-England, Wasps and Gloucester scrum-half retires, aged 34
Former England scrum-half Joe Simpson, who played for Wasps, Saracens, Gloucester, Bath and Sale, has retired from professional rugby union, aged 34. Simpson made 221 Premiership appearances as well featuring in Europe and domestic cups, to add to his one England cap at the 2011 World Cup. He made his...
BBC
Eastern England expects freeze amid weather warning
A yellow weather warning is in place for most of England's east coast as temperatures look set to drop as low as -3C. The Met Office alert for ice covers a period from 18:00 GMT on Wednesday until 12:00 GMT on Thursday. It applies to all coastal areas between Orford...
SkySports
Samuel Eto'o: Cameroon FA president apologises for 'violent altercation' with supporter at World Cup in Qatar
Former Cameroon and Barcelona striker Samuel Eto'o has apologised for what he described as a "violent altercation" at the World Cup in Qatar on Monday night. A video circulating on social media appears to show the 41-year-old kneeing a man in the head outside Stadium 974 in Doha. In a...
SkySports
England's James Anderson praises 'incredible' Ben Stokes after 'best win I've been involved in'
James Anderson has heaped praise on "incredible" captain Ben Stokes after England's sensational Test win over Pakistan in Rawalpindi. The 74-run victory gave England just their third-ever Test triumph in Pakistan, and has already been labelled as one of the greatest wins in their history. Anderson took five wickets in...
SkySports
Amber Moss-Birch - the new World Youth champion in the next generation of rising stars in British boxing
The future of British boxing is looking bright. Last year the GB Boxing team secured its best medal haul at an Olympic Games in 100 years. This year Britain's amateur boxers have excelled at Youth level. Light-heavyweight Amber Moss-Birch and super-heavyweight Enriko Itauma both won gold medals at the World...
Richarlison wipes away the tears during emotional meeting with Brazil legend Ronaldo after scoring in his country's 4-1 World Cup knockout win over South Korea... and R9 even did the pigeon dance!
Heartwarming footage has emerged of Richarlison unable to hold back the tears when meeting with Brazilian legend Ronaldo after his side progressed to the quarter-finals of the World Cup following a 4-1 victory. The pair met after the Tottenham Hotspur striker starred in a dazzling Brazil display last night that...
Steve Borthwick could be unveiled as the new England head coach THIS WEEK once RFU finalise deal with Leicester... but it's unclear if Tigers will also allow defence coach Kevin Sinfield and fitness guru Aled Walters to leave
Steve Borthwick is set to be unveiled as England’s new head coach in the coming days after Eddie Jones was sacked by the RFU on Tuesday —bringing his seven-year tenure to an abrupt end. The union launched urgent talks with Leicester Tigers about recruiting Borthwick six months earlier...
Warner's manager claims Australia were 'told' to tamper with ball after Hobart loss in 2016-17
"You'd have to be a blind Labrador to not realise more than three people were involved", he also says of Newlands ball-tampering in 2018
Ruthless England adds pace of Wood for 2nd test
MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — England brought in fast bowler Mark Wood and shrugged off Pakistan’s attempt to make the Multan pitch friendlier for spin in the second test from Friday. Wood was the only change England made after its landmark, 74-run win in the first test at Rawalpindi...
Sporting News
David Warner's manager slams Cricket Australia as captaincy saga turns ugly
The saga involving David Warner has taken an ugly turn, with the star's manager slamming Cricket Australia for their approach to his recent appeal. The 36-year-old had recently lodged an appeal to have his lifetime captaincy ban overturned, with the recent retirement of Aaron Finch potentially opening the door for him to take over the T20 side.
BBC
David Warner: Australia opener withdraws appeal against lifetime leadership ban
David Warner has withdrawn an appeal to lift his lifetime leadership ban in Australian cricket claiming the process would involve a "public trial" of his part in the infamous ball-tampering scandal. The 36-year-old was given the chance to appeal after Cricket Australia's code of conduct changed in November. Warner's leadership...
Rohit sent for X-ray after left thumb injury; Chahar walks off with stiff hamstring
The India captain suffered the blow when he dropped a catch in the second over, while the seamer could bowl only three overs
BBC
How lockdown changed Scotland's high streets
Scotland's high streets have more fast food outlets and beauty services but fewer clothes shops, research shows. New analysis by the BBC data team reveals the big changes to the retail and hospitality sectors across the country since lockdown. Scotland-wide, there are now 8% fewer clothes shops but 12% more...
Rohit frustrated with India's mounting injury list: 'We need to get to the bottom of it'
"I don't know what exactly it is. But we can't afford guys coming in here half-fit and representing the country"
Soccer-Brazil's quality is 'terrifying', says Croatia's Dalic
DOHA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic described their World Cup quarter-final opponents Brazil as "terrifying" but backed his resolute side to rise to the enormous challenge they face.
tbivision.com
Fremantle buys ‘This England’ outfit Passenger, expands team in US & UK
Fremantle has acquired This England producer Passenger and expanded its team in the US and the UK. The company, which was launched by Richard Brown in May 2019 with the backing of Fremantle in an exclusive multi-year deal, will now sit within Fremantle’s Global Drama division led by Christian Vesper.
Croatia, Serbia fined for Balkan statements at World Cup
The Croatian and Serbian soccer federations have been fined by FIFA for making Balkan political statements at the World Cup
SkySports
Beau Greaves ready to set World Darts Championship stage alight | 'I can beat anyone'
The 18-year-old will be the youngest woman to feature in darts' biggest tournament after sealing her spot via the PDC Women's Series Order of Merit. To nab her place at Alexandra Palace, Greaves clinched eight consecutive Women's Series titles - extending her winning streak to 52 matches - and she is not ready to slow down any time soon.
Comments / 0