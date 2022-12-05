ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Workers hurt, I-95 SB lanes closed after crane collapse in Fort Lauderdale

By Peter D&#039;Oench
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DuM4Z_0jXwv6Iz00

2 workers hurt, I-95 SB lanes closed after crane collapse 03:05

FORT LAUDERDALE --Two workers were hurt along with three firefighters and a police officer responding to the scene after an accident Monday morning that involved a huge construction crane performing work on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The accident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UHBXy_0jXwv6Iz00
Chopper 4 was live over the scene of an accident involving a crane in the southbound lanes between Broward and Sunrise boulevards Monday morning. CBS 4

One of the construction workers was critically injured while another one was listed in stable condition. Three firefighters and a police officer involved in a crash while responding to the scene were taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, authorities said.

Officials said the incident occurred when a crane lifting some pilings toppled over when the ground underneath shifted. It hit a cherry picker or an aerial work platform, also known as a bucket truck.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan told CBS4's Peter D'Oench, "The ground underneath the crane gave way and caused a move in a manner that they had the pilings fall towards the boom the workers were in."

Gollan said OSHA, the Occupational and Safety Administration, was on site along with representatives of the crane company.

Two workers who were on the crane plunged 30 feet to the ground.

The accident occurred during the mid-morning commute and resulted in lengthy traffic gridlock with some motorists reporting being stuck for up to an hour in bumper-to-bumper gridlock.

Guadaloupe Flores, who works as an I-95 Express Courier, said, "It was almost two hours that I was stuck in the same spot. It came to a complete stop maybe a quarter mile before the Broward Boulevard exit. It was hot. We were nervous. Is worried I would run out of gas. How is everyone going to get off the highway."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SuJ53_0jXwv6Iz00
Breaking down the work being done on I-95 01:12

Flores said after two hours, traffic in the southbound lanes was diverted to the northbound lanes and she was able to escape. Now she worries about the injured construction workers.

She said, "I feel so sad for them. I thought something worse happened to them. I sent prayers out to their families. I hope they get better."

It was not immediately clear when the lanes would reopen.  A spokeswoman for the Florida Highway Patrol said crews were waiting for heavy equipment to remove a crane that was on site.

Motorists were urged to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Motorists could take the Florida Turnpike to avoid delays from the accident.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Worker dies following I-95 crane accident that snarled traffic

FORT LAUDERDALE -- Authorities said Tuesday that one of the workers involved in a crane accident on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale has died following the incident that closed the freeway for hours and snarled traffic.The southbound lanes of I-95 between Sunrise and Broward boulevards reopened Monday night after being closed for much of the day.Officials said the incident occurred shortly before 11 a.m. when a crane lifting some pilings toppled over when the ground underneath shifted. It hit a cherry picker or an aerial work platform, also known as a bucket truck.Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Stephen Gollan...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Small sinkhole opens up at downtown Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A hole that was on the road created danger on the street. A small sinkhole opened up at an intersection in downtown Miami, Wednesday. The asphalt caved along Northwest Second Avenue at Sixth Street. It is a couple of feet deep. Traffic was diverted while crews repaired...
MIAMI, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Reopens In Broward County After 18-Hour Closure

Southbound Lanes Are Moving Again After Near Crane Collapse. BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The near crane collapse that closed I-95 southbound for 18 Hours, causing unprecedented delays and multi-hour commutes, is now resolved. The situation was stabilized early this morning and I-95 was […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Talk Media

8 Hurt in Vehicle Crash in Coral Springs

An accident involving multiple vehicles left eight people with minor injuries in Coral Springs Tuesday, authorities said. The crash happened shortly before 5 p.m. at Wiles Road and Coral Springs Drive. No one was seriously hurt in the accident, according to Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department Deputy Chief Mike Moser. Authorities...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

RODENT DROPPINGS AT ANTHONY’S COAL FIRED PIZZA LEADS TO FORCED CLOSURE

STATE HEALTH INSPECTOR ORDERED RESTAURANT ON POWERLINE ROAD IN BOCA RATON TO CLOSE. IT’S NOW OPEN, CLEARED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An inspector with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation found at least 50 rodent droppings in Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza at […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Noah Galle, Parents, Sued Again After Crash Leaves Six Dead in Delray Beach

LAWSUIT CLAIMS GALLE POSTED VIDEOS OF HIMSELF SPEEDING, SUFFERED PSYCHIATRIC ISSUES… Latest Lawsuit Filed By A Surviving Family Member. Cops Say Noah Galle Killed Six In January Crash. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another lawsuit was just filed against Wellington resident Noah […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
NBC Miami

Fatal Traffic Crash Causes Road Closure in Northwest Miami-Dade

An early morning fatal traffic crash in northwest Miami-Dade caused a major roadway to be closed Monday. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue are at the scene of the crash, located on Northwest 27th Avenue between 207th Street and 211th Street. Officials have not released details on the crash, but drivers are advised...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

West Palm police: Man, 36, killed ‘execution-style’ outside Haverhill Road apartments

Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside a West Palm Beach apartment complex. West Palm Beach Police officers found a 36-year-old Riviera Beach man shot to death in the driver’s seat of his SUV at Parkside Residences on Haverhill Road near 45th Street shortly before 9 p.m. Dec. 6. Detectives believe the shooting was a targeted attack and have yet to arrest a suspect as of Dec. 7, according to Michael Jachles, the department spokesperson. ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

City Of Boca Raton Street Parade Tonight, Roads Will Close

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The City of Boca Raton’s annual holiday street parade gets underway at 7:30 p.m. tonight, but expect road closures in the area of Federal Highway and Glades Road starting around 5 p.m. We are publishing the official announcements from […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Crash involving semitruck closes lanes on Florida's Turnpike

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash involving a semitruck closed all southbound lanes on Florida's Turnpike in Boynton Beach early Monday morning. According to FL511, the crash happened near Mile Marker 89 just before 6:30 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2022. Traffic was backed up to Exit 93: Lake Worth Road/SR-802.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida iguana causes large scale power outage

One of Florida's infamous invasive iguanas wreaked havoc in one of the state's southern cities on Wednesday. The City of Lake Worth Beach announced that one of the scaly green creatures was responsible for a "large scale outage" of power."[Lake Worth Beach] Electric Utility is currently responding to a large scale outage caused by an iguana at our 6th Ave Substation," the city tweeted just before noon on Wednesday. "This outage is effecting customers in the South East area of our service territory. Our teams are working hard to repair the damage and restore the system." The city has not provided further...
LAKE WORTH, FL
CBS Miami

Body found on the side of US 27 in Miramar

MIAMI - The body of a man was found in a grassy area near US 27 early Tuesday morning. Police said a driver reported seeing the body by the side of the road between Krome Avenue and Pembroke Road. The man appeared to have injuries consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle, possibly a commercial vehicle, according to police. They added that due to lighting conditions, there is the possibility the driver may not have recognized what he struck. The man, who appeared to be in his mid-60s to mid-70s, did not have any identification on him.
MIRAMAR, FL
cw34.com

Man arrested for shooting from car changed his clothes, hid gun in laundry, deputies say

LAKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Things move quickly when somebody shoots from a car they're driving, and the crime scene could run for miles. Last Monday morning, Nov. 28, Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies got a case and went to see a woman near Lake Park who called to say she saw “a gray Dodge Charger shooting at another vehicle, possibly a Nissan four-door, which received gunshot damage. She then advised the Charger was observed chasing the other vehicle south onto Sunrise Drive.”
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
US News and World Report

The 14 Best Restaurants in Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale is a famed Florida destination for good reason: Not only does it draw visitors on spring break and those in search of a dreamy second home to its stunning beaches, but it's also a tough place to narrow down where you want to eat. The city's neighborhoods, from the lively stretch of Las Olas Boulevard to one of the many beach communities and beyond, boast plenty of fresh fare and top-notch local eateries.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
125K+
Followers
22K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy