Santa joins Purdy for breakfast
Purdy Elementary School in Fort Atkinson was brimming with holiday spirit Saturday when it hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa. Purdy pupils and their families gathered between 8 and 10 a.m. to enjoy pancakes flipped by Fort Atkinson Kiwanis Club members, Jones Dairy Farm sausage, orange juice, milk and coffee.
Fort Community Foundation to launch Bur Oak Legacy Society early next year
Coupled in 2023 with the celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Fort Atkinson Community Foundation has announced it will be launching the Bur Oak Legacy Society. The society will focus on donors, who, according to information released by the foundation, are “the real heroes behind the foundation.”. They are...
Whitewater: Police department receives $1,000 grant from Community Foundation
The Whitewater Police Department recently received a community action grant of $1,000 offered through the Whitewater Community Foundation, according to information released Monday by the foundation. The grant will be used to offset costs associated with efforts underway to improve communications between the department and members of the community who...
Lila T. Arnold
Lila T. Arnold, age 92, passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022 at her home in Fort Atkinson. She fulfilled God’s purpose for her life raising a family and living a long fruitful life to see many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was born on April 27, 1930 in Norwalk, WI, daughter of Raymond J. and Anna (Heinz) Weibel.
Whitewater: City council incumbent, Brown, challenger, Schanen register as candidates
At least one race is developing for an open seat on the Whitewater Common Council. According to City Clerk Michele Smith, as of Monday, Brian Schanen, 1199 E. Bluff Rd., has registered as a candidate to run in the city’s Aldermanic District 1. Earlier this month, David Stone, 303 W. Ann St., registered his candidacy with the city clerk’s office. The two challengers have begun the process of collecting the 100-200 signatures required to appear on the April ballot.
John Nichols addresses Jefferson County Democrats at Fort Community Club
John Nichols, a progressive journalist and author, was the keynote speaker Sunday at a reception hosted by the Jefferson County Democratic Party called “Forward Together.”. The reception, which was attended by some 45 people, was described in a news release by its organizers as an opportunity to thank those participating as volunteers during the November election.
Flemming sentenced to six months in jail on misdemeanor charge
Tammy Flemming, the Fort Atkinson dog trainer who was found guilty of the mistreatment of animals after the death of a dog in her care, was sentenced today on a misdemeanor charge. Flemming was sentenced to six months in jail, to be served consecutively to any other sentence, through the...
