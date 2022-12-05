At least one race is developing for an open seat on the Whitewater Common Council. According to City Clerk Michele Smith, as of Monday, Brian Schanen, 1199 E. Bluff Rd., has registered as a candidate to run in the city’s Aldermanic District 1. Earlier this month, David Stone, 303 W. Ann St., registered his candidacy with the city clerk’s office. The two challengers have begun the process of collecting the 100-200 signatures required to appear on the April ballot.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO