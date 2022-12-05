ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, TN

Lakeland Municipal Judge Receives Educational Achievement Certificate

According to Lakeland City Hall, Lakeland Municipal Judge, Kim Koratsky, was a recent recipient of a Tennessee Certificate for Judicial Development. The award was presented at at the recent Tennessee Municipal Judges Conference held in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. The Tennessee Certificate of Judicial Development program began in 2018 as the result...
