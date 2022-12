Your Weekly Horoscopes! Here's the Perfect Gift for Each Sign

It's a brand new week -- and only 3 weeks till Christmas! Here's the perfect gift for each sign:

ARIES – THEY ARE FULL OF DRIVE SO SOME FITNESS GEAR WILL BE PERFECT TO JUMPSTART THEIR NEW YEAR.

TAURUS – CHOOSING A GIFT FOR THEIR CHILLED SIDE IS THE BEST OPTION. SOMETHING FOR THEIR HOBBY.

GEMINI – THEY ARE BRIMMING WITH CURIOSITY AND YOUTHFUL ENERGY SO ELECTRONIC ITEMS ARE GREAT.

CANCER – SINCE THEY ARE SO FAMILY-MINDED, A CANDLE, GAME, OR EXPERIENCE.

LEO – THEY LOVE BEING THE CENTER OF ATTENTION… MAYBE A PROFESSIONAL PHOTOSHOOT

VIRGO – THE TIDIEST & ORGANIZED! A GOOD PACKING CUBE SET OR A LABEL MAKER.

LIBRA – THE MOST ELEGANT OF THE ZODIAC…ANYTHING BEAUTIFUL – LIKE A HAND-POURED SOY CANDLE

SCORPIO – ARE ALL ABOUT EXPERIENCE SO A GIFT CARD FOR A MASSAGE, A MANI-PEDI…YOU GET THE DRIFT.

SAGITTARIUS – ALL ABOUT TRAVEL AND ADVENTURE. A BOOK ON TRAVEL…SOMEWHERE THEY WANT TO GO.

CAPRICORN – ALL ABOUT LUXURY AND QUALITY. GO FOR A DESIGNER TIE OR HAND-WOVEN HANDBAG.

AQUARIUS – THE HUMANITARIAN OF THE ZODIAC, GO FOR A HANGING PLANTER, OR SUSTAINABLE EARRINGS.

PISCES – THE DREAMERS OF THE ZODIAC, CRYSTAL-INFUSED BATH SALTS, OR AN OBSIDIAN BRACELET.