Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Holiday event in Greenville to have giveaways, food and more
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Dec. 10, the Eppes Recreation Center and Heartoscope will host the second Home For the Holidaze event in Greenville. The event is free and will feature music, games food, giveaways and more. It is for ages 5-15 and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be […]
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
nsjonline.com
Greenville’s classic restaurants continue to grow
GREENVILLE – For years, Greenville has been a town filled with small businesses that bring in visitors from around the nation. These businesses are the backbone of the area, and many are considered must-visit spots for both locals and people passing through, maybe on the hunt for some true Down East flavor.
WITN
Pitt County Council on Aging to hold senior Christmas party
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County on Aging will host its third annual Community Senior Christmas Party today. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging at 4551 County Home Rd in Greenville. The event is also organized by the Churches Outreach Network and AmeriHealth Caritas NC.
Jenni K. Jewelry handcrafted in Greenville rose from unexpected beginnings
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Her name is Jenni K Kolczynski, but everyone knows her as Jenni K. Jeweler Jenni K. started making jewelry in Pennsylvania as an art student. The cold weather there drove her to the south where she enrolled in the metals program at East Carolina University. She created jewelry at school and […]
roanokebeacon.com
Where are they now? Chip Jones
Chief Master Sergeant Rickie Jones, better known as “Chip” to his friends and family in Roper, has been making his living as a member of the US Air Force for the last 27 years. After graduating from Plymouth High School in 1991, Jones went on to attend Chowan...
WITN
An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause. Hosted by the Family Support Network of...
neusenews.com
Snow Hill Primary announces weekly Terrific Kid awards
Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
lbmjournal.com
Woodgrain selects Rocky Mount for $7.5 million expansion
Raleigh, N.C. – Woodgrain, Inc., a building products company, will create 42 new jobs in Nash County, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday. The company will invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its...
Get swept away: Kinston man needs help street cleaning
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A local man in Kinston wants to clean up the streets of Kinston in hopes to help his local community. Brandon Corey is planning a day where pressure washing businesses volunteer their time and services to help wash the streets. Corey said that a few businesses are interested but he is […]
cbs17
Wayne County schools superintendent to retire in March
GOLDSBORO, N.C. — The Wayne County Public Schools superintendent announced that he will be retiring, effective March 31. Dr. David A. Lewis gave his retirement letter to the the Wayne County Board of Education on Monday, according to a news release. “It has been my honor and privilege to...
neusenews.com
The First Greene County School Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 School Year has been Awarded
Snow Hill, NC - Greene County Schools has selected their first Outstanding Employee of the Month for the 2022-2023 school year. For November, Ms. Patricia Riggs, an English Language Arts teacher at Greene County Middle School, has been recognized with this honor. A colleague of hers writes, "[Ms.] Riggs works...
New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
woodworkingnetwork.com
Millwork manufacturer to undergo $7.5 million expansion
FRUITLAND, Idaho -- Woodgrain Inc., a building products company, plans to invest $7.5 million to expand its door-hanging operation in Rocky Mount, N.C. “It’s great that Rocky Mount is Woodgrain’s top choice for its expansion,” said Governor Cooper. “This decision is indicative of the company’s positive experience with our strong communities, manufacturing economy and our world-class workforce.”
In an era of great Tarboro teams, the 2022 Vikings are defined by youth
Tarboro, N.C. — When a program goes on an extended period of championship runs, it can be easy for a lot of those teams to get jumbled together in our memories. This is especially true with a program like Tarboro. Year in and year out, Tarboro looks and feels...
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Dec. 1, 2 & 3
LESLIE "BUBBIE" CARROLL ASDENTI SR., Harkers Island. Leslie “Bubbie” Carroll Asdenti Sr., 79, of Harkers Island, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Carteret Health Care. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, December 6th at Harkers Island Pentecostal Holiness Church, officiated by Rev. Dell Murphy. Interment will follow at Vergie Mae Cemetery.
wcti12.com
Greenville man missing since December 2nd
GREENVILLE, Pitt County — According to the Greenville NC Police Department, Khalil Ross Jefferson, 22, is missing. Jefferson was reported missing on December 2nd and still has not been located. He was last believed to be in the area of N. Warren and River Drive. Jefferson has a lean...
WRAL
Flames burn at food processing plant in Wilson
WILSON, N.C. — Firefighters on Tuesday quickly responded to a fire at a food processing facility in Wilson. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 1711 Purina Circle. Firefighters at the scene told WRAL News a machine failed and caught fire. Crews were able to contain the fire...
North Carolina Man Left 'Dumfounded' After Scoring $1 Million Lottery Win
"[His wife] didn't believe me. She thought it was a fake ticket."
neusenews.com
Three Officials Took their Oath in Greene County on Monday
According to the Greene County Government Facebook page:. “Today, at the Greene County Board of Commissioners Meeting, Bennie Heath, Jerry Jones, and Ray Johnson took the oath of office as County Commissioners. The Honorable Holly Little, Clerk of Superior Court, administered the oaths of office. Commissioner Bennie Heath was elected...
Comments / 0