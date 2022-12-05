Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Two Pediatric Tertiary Care Centers Evaluate Efficacy of CBD on Refractory, Intractable Epilepsy
Abstracts from the American Epilepsy Society (AES) display potential benefits of cannabidiol (CBD) on pediatric patients with epilepsy in tertiary care centers and highlight areas where further research is needed. New studies on the therapeutic impact of cannabidiol (CBD) in pediatric patients with genetic and other etiologies of epilepsy are...
ajmc.com
AJMC® in the Press, December 9, 2022
Coverage of our peer-reviewed research and news reporting in the health care and mainstream press. A piece by HealthITAnalytics cited a study pubished in the December 2022 issue of The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®). The study, “On the Impact of Predictive Analytics–Driven Disease Management Interventions,” showed that predictive analytics–driven disease management outperforms standard of care among patients with chronic heart failure.
KOAT 7
How are hearing aids and dementia related? A new study explains
Related video above: Doctor advises who should take advantage of prescription-free hearing aids. Hearing aids might be an important tool in the effort to prevent cognitive decline and dementia, according to a new study. Research has established that hearing loss is an important risk factor in developing dementia, but whether...
KXLY
Cost of Parking at Cancer Center Adds to Patient Financial Burden
WEDNESDAY, Dec. 7, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Hospital parking fees contribute to financial toxicity among cancer patients, according to a study published online Dec. 7 in the Journal of Medical Imaging and Radiation Sciences. Noting that parking fees can contribute to financial toxicity in cancer care, Mustafa Al Balushi,...
ajmc.com
Dr Jason Ezra Hawkes: Exciting Innovations Shown for Precision Medicine, Research, and Technology in Dermatology
Jason Ezra Hawkes, MD, MS, FAAD, board-certified dermatologist and associate professor of Dermatology at the University of California Davis in Sacramento, spoke on the advancement in precision medicine within dermatology and what role genetics, research, and immunology can have for care management going forward. Precision medicine is advancing quicker than...
ajmc.com
Physical Activity Benefits People With SLE, but Many Do Not Meet WHO Guidelines
Aerobic capacity and cardiovascular risk both improve when people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) exercise regularly, according to a new systematic review. Physical activity (PA) has clear and abundant benefits for people with systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), according to a new systematic review published in Seminars in Arthritis and Rheumatism, but the study also found the patient group tends to exercise at lower rates than the general public.
MedicalXpress
Virtual reality helps reduce patient anxiety and need for sedatives during hand surgery
As an anesthesiologist, Adeel Faruki, MD, MBA, works with patients to manage not just pain, but also anxiety. It can be a particular concern for patients receiving a nerve block, rather than sedation or general anesthesia, for upper extremity procedures such as hand surgery. "If a nerve block is done...
WebMD
Graphic Medicine: The Unlikely but Promising Partnership of Comics and Health Care
A while back, indie comics artist Sam Hester found herself spending endless hours in the hospital, not as a patient but as primary caregiver for her mother, Jocelyn, a longtime Parkinson’s patient who had recently begun to hallucinate – she saw ghost-like figures surrounding her – while exhibiting signs of early-stage dementia.
ajmc.com
ICYMI: Notable Topics From the 2022 Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit
Topics discussed at the Asembia Specialty Pharmacy Summit, held in May 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, touched on projections in specialty pharmacy and value-based payments, as well as experiences gained from the COVID-19 pandemic and evaluation of 340B drug pricing. Below are some notable highlights from the event. Adam Fein,...
contagionlive.com
Significant Barriers Keep Patients from Adopting Injectable PrEP
The study showed, however, that physicians can help solve the problem if they are willing to answer patient’s questions about the therapy’s efficacy and safety. Though injectable versions of pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) can be more convenient than a daily pill, a new qualitative study of patient perceptions suggests physicians have a key role to play in educating patients and overcoming potential barriers to usage.
neurologylive.com
Strong Communication on Seizure Management Leads to Improved Care in Dravet Syndrome
A qualitative study presented at the 2022 AES annual meeting showed that effective communication between clinicians and caregivers of patients with dravet syndrome improves care. In a recent qualitative study, findings suggested that a strong foundation of trust between clinicians and the caregivers of patients with Dravet syndrome (DS) is...
MedicalXpress
New mobile health technology for sleep apnea care to address individual patient needs
Sleeping with a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure, or CPAP, machine is the most effective treatment for sleep apnea, yet getting patients to use the devices consistently remains a major challenge. Now, a development by University of Chicago Medicine and Northwestern University scientists gives both patients and physicians a new tool for monitoring adherence to therapy.
ajmc.com
Dr Matthew Maurer: LEO Cohort Shows Effects of DLBCL Trial Inclusion Criteria on Participant Diversity
Building equitable clinical trials means being thoughtful about trial design and criteria, said Matthew J. Maurer, DSc, statistician at Mayo Clinic, director of the statistics and informatics core of the Lymphoma Epidemiology of Outcomes (LEO) cohort. Matthew J. Maurer, DSc, statistician at Mayo Clinic, director of the statistics and informatics...
2minutemedicine.com
Use of restorative hearing aid devices improves cognition and reduces risk of dementia in patients with hearing loss
1. The use of a restorative hearing aid in patients with hearing loss decreased the hazard of developing dementia by 19%. 2. Hearing aid use was associated with a 3% increase in cognitive test scores. Level of Evidence Rating: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Hearing loss is a common and undertreated...
targetedonc.com
Overcoming Treatment Resistance for Patients With CLL
In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Thomas Kipps, MD, PhD, explained the new treatment options and challenges being faced in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia space. While progress has been made regarding individualized treatment approaches and prolonged overall survival within the chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) space, there is a growing need for new approaches due to the emergence of point mutations.
ajmc.com
10-Year Babytam Data Show Reduced-Dose Tamoxifen Still Producing Positive Results
Babytam is the 5-mg daily dose of tamoxifen being studied in the ongoing TAM-01 study, which is investigating incidence of invasive breast cancer or ductal carcinoma in situ among high-risk women who have received the treatment regimen for 3 years. Ten-year results from the TAM-01 study, evaluating 5-mg daily tamoxifen...
ajmc.com
Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis
Maria Lopes, MD, MS, leads a panel of experts in a discussion surrounding clinical and patient burden associated with endometriosis. This presentation is brought to you by Myovant Sciences. Maria Lopes, MD, MS: Hello, and welcome to this AJMC® program, “Rethinking Quality Care in Endometriosis.” I’m Dr Maria Lopes. I’m...
neurologylive.com
Wide Variety Exists for First Antiseizure Medication Prescriptions in Children With Epilepsy
Data from the Pediatric Epilepsy Learning Healthcare System suggest that a variety of factors—including age, preference, insurance, and demographics—affect physician selection of antiseizure medications, with little standardization among this population. New data from an analysis of prescribing patterns for young children with epilepsy suggest that there is little...
ajmc.com
Review: Infertility Associated With Depression, Anxiety, and Emotional Distress
Infertility and mental health have a complex relationship, with the impact of mental distress in evaluating for infertility and fertility treatments being quite significant. Many pharmacologic treatments in assisted reproduction technology (ART) can affect mental health. Similarly, depression, anxiety, and emotional distress may affect the outcomes of (ART) and other infertility treatments, although this is controversial.
ajmc.com
Organizational Capacity Among Hospitals in Medicare and Commercial Bundled Payments
John Urwin, MD, Amol S. Navathe, MD, PhD, Lingmei Zhou, MS, Jay Bhatt, DO, Peter D. Kralovec, BA, Joshua M. Liao, MD, MSc. The American Journal of Managed Care, December 2022, Volume 28, Issue 12. A national survey demonstrated differences in organizational capacity between hospitals participating in Medicare bundled payment...
