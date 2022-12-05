Read full article on original website
Christmas fundraiser focusing on nursing homes
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — In Martin County, one woman and her family are in the spirit of giving. Regina Smith is giving back to her community by hosting a gift-giving project for Martin County nursing homes. Residents can donate money or necessities to any nursing home within Martin County. “I’m really blessed that we’re in […]
Paper plant donates thousands to Craven County
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A paper company in Eastern Carolina spent the day giving back to organizations in the area. The International Paper Foundation donated tens of thousands of dollars in grant funding to several organizations throughout Craven County. A hospital, a foodbank, and a recreational center are all...
Holiday event in Greenville to have giveaways, food and more
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On Dec. 10, the Eppes Recreation Center and Heartoscope will host the second Home For the Holidaze event in Greenville. The event is free and will feature music, games food, giveaways and more. It is for ages 5-15 and will last from 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event will be […]
The Gathering Place opens in Ahoskie
AHOSKIE – The former home of First Presbyterian Church has found a new purpose. The Roanoke Chowan Christian Women’s Job Corps has taken ownership of the buildings and named it The Gathering Place. “We want this space to be a place that brings our community together for events,...
Family Support Network launches holiday fundraiser in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Family Support Network of Eastern North Carolina has launched its largest fundraiser ever. Nearly 100 decorated Christmas trees will line the halls of the Greenville Convention Center until later this month. The trees are sponsored by donors, businesses and various organizations around Eastern North Carolina. The Family Support Network is […]
Pitt County Council on Aging to hold senior Christmas party
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Pitt County on Aging will host its third annual Community Senior Christmas Party today. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pitt County Council on Aging at 4551 County Home Rd in Greenville. The event is also organized by the Churches Outreach Network and AmeriHealth Caritas NC.
Teacher of the Week: Renita McKoy-Woodard
Duplin Co. (WITN) -WITN’s Teacher of the Week for December 7th is Renita McKoy-Woodard. Mckoy-Woodard is a Pre-K teacher at Warsaw Elementary in Duplin County. She has been working in early childhood since the age of 19. In 2014, she transitioned to the public school system and began teaching there.
New Bern businesses preparing for holiday shoppers
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The holidays are here, and local businesses are getting ready for an influx of shoppers. Shops in New Bern are seeing lots of people looking to buy Christmas gifts. Some said they spend all year stocking up and getting the staff they need for it. “We’re just nonstop […]
An organization in east is spreading holiday cheer with a free event
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gather your friends and family to head down Rudolph Road or Stocking Stuffer Street inside the Greenville Convention Center for the Festival of Trees. Along the imaginary roads, nearly 100 trees light up the halls for a greater cause. Hosted by the Family Support Network of...
‘It’s an honor’: Greene Central High to represent state on national Christmas tree display
GREENE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Students from an Eastern Carolina high school will have their art featured on the national Christmas tree display in Washington D.C. Students at Greene Central High School already have a lot on their plate. But their teacher, Ashley Shioskay, says a few students made time to make Christmas ornaments.
Where are they now? Chip Jones
Chief Master Sergeant Rickie Jones, better known as “Chip” to his friends and family in Roper, has been making his living as a member of the US Air Force for the last 27 years. After graduating from Plymouth High School in 1991, Jones went on to attend Chowan...
Greenville’s classic restaurants continue to grow
GREENVILLE – For years, Greenville has been a town filled with small businesses that bring in visitors from around the nation. These businesses are the backbone of the area, and many are considered must-visit spots for both locals and people passing through, maybe on the hunt for some true Down East flavor.
Event: Handel’s Messiah is back in Kinston
On Monday, December 12, at 7:00 p.m., Handel’s Messiah will again be performed at the First Presbyterian Church by the Community Chorus after being silenced for 2 years by the COVID pandemic. For decades, Lenoir Community College organized a community-wide performance of Handel’s Messiah under the direction of Carolyn...
Carpetbaggers, Scalawags & Spies: Clandestine Affairs at New Bern
Join the New Bern Historical Society as popular speaker and local historian Eddie Ellis pulls back the curtain to share intriguing stories of behind-the-scenes nefarious activities in Civil War New Bern. You’ll meet all sorts of controversial characters, from the businessmen who profited off Burnside’s invasion of Craven County, to the secret agents who were protected by the British government. Ellis will also introduce the Union spymaster and his ring of daring former-slaves-turned-spies. For the longer presentation on January 22, you’ll also get a sneak peek – complete with eyewitness testimony – into the true story behind the burning of the Trent River railroad bridge before the first Battle of New Bern. Hint: it’s not what you think!
Event: A Queen Street Christmas
Queen Street United Methodist Church welcomes you to the 21st annual “A Queen Street Christmas” on Saturday, December 10th and Sunday, December 11th at 6:00 p.m. This concert of traditional Christmas carols features the Queen Street Chancel Choir, soloists, and orchestra. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. each evening, and there is no admission charge.
100 new jobs coming to Wilson County with $123 million investment
WILSON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Gov. Roy Cooper has announced that up to 100 new jobs are coming to Wilson County. Believer Meats, a cultivated meat company, is making an initial investment of more than $123 million to establish its first commercial-scale food manufacturing facility in Wilson. “We’re pleased to...
Jessica Gavin joins WITN Sunrise team as newest anchor
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - WITN is excited to welcome its newest morning anchor to Eastern Carolina. Jessica Gavin made her debut with the Sunrise team Monday morning. Jessica comes to WITN with over 10 years of local news experience, most recently in Lima, Ohio where she worked for WLIO as both a morning and evening anchor.
Snow Hill Primary announces weekly Terrific Kid awards
Snow Hill Primary gives out a weekly award called "Terrific Kid" awards. Each teacher at SHP chooses a student who has been responsible, shows great character, or has reached a personal goal. On Fridays, these students are presented with an award and are congratulated for their hard work. Below are Snow Hill Primary's last Terrific Kids!
Greenville parade rings in the holiday season
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) – Greenville residents kicked off the holiday season at the Jaycees Annual Christmas Parade on Saturday. The Jaycees said the plans for the Christmas Parade were months in the making. “We started planning for this parade pretty much as soon as last year’s was over,” said Jessica Jenkins, Jaycees Greenville Chapter president. […]
New Bern Police Department introduces its newest K9
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — The New Bern Police Department has a new four-legged employee. Chase, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, joined one of the department’s five K9 teams. Chase and his partner, identified in a press release as Officer Collins, started training together in October. By mid-November, the pair had completed training and certification by […]
