Read full article on original website
Related
People Are Sharing The "Dark Side" Of Falling In Love, And Wow, It's Not Always Talked About
"Falling in love is realizing that you are willingly allowing yourself to have a kryptonite-level weak spot. My house could burn, the 401(k) could get raided, or my job could get downsized — I'll just yell, 'Plot twist!' and keep moving. But let harm come to my husband or kid? The deeper the love, the deeper the ache."
Life Kit's top episodes of 2022: How to split chores, stop 'lifestyle creep' and more
NPR's advice podcast shares the most popular episodes of the year, which includes tips on how to avoid thinking traps and protect North American birds during migration.
Time Out Global
Alone but not lonely: Singaporeans share why they love singlehood
There’s every reason why we should love ourselves – this is just one of them. Finding love in Singapore might seem impossible at times, but feeling. love? Not tricky at all – especially when you choose to love yourself. With local bespoke jeweller Madly Gems’ latest collection, it’s time for you to celebrate the multifaceted joys of life with an assortment of stunning jewellery pieces.
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
Opinion: What People Really Want in a Mate: The Cold Hard Truth (And Why You Shouldn’t Care)
Men like stupid women. Women like rich men. Is that true? Whatever you think you know, at least one of the findings in this study will surprise and frustrate you. We fooled ourselves long enough. It’s time to know the truth and see what we can do about it.
Mayfield: How I learned to fall asleep by embracing the worry
I schedule my worries. Literally, there is an entry each day in my phone’s calendar that simply commands me to “worry.”. Before you scoff, doing this has helped solve the riddle of a good night’s sleep for me. More from Travis Mayfield: What deserves praise in food...
What to do if you experience loneliness around the holidays
Loneliness happens to the best of us, and most of us have experienced it at one point in our lifetime. According to an article on BuzzFeed written by Katie Camero, “Loneliness is one of the most universal feelings, and it can happen to anyone — the young, the old, and everyone in between. In fact, more than a third of adults in the US over age 45 say they’re lonely.” That’s according to a Harvard study conducted last year.
Are You Influenced By The Collective Consciousness?
Brown sheeps near green treesPhoto byPhoto by Dibya Jyoti Ghosh on UnsplashonUnsplash. I remember a time when I first heard about the term “collective consciousness” and couldn’t make much sense of it.
pawtracks.com
Ever wondered how much your dog should sleep? Here's what to know
There’s one thing dogs all have in common: They love to snooze. But some seem to be asleep all the time and others are ready to go at the crack of dawn for a morning walk. It can be tricky to determine how much sleep is the right amount for your beastie, or if your dog might be lying around too much because he’s sick or bored. So how many hours a day do dogs sleep? We’ll help you figure it out.
Woman Has Affair Every Christmas Because Husband Won’t Help Wrap Presents
A woman whose husband refuses to help wrap holiday presents gets her revenge by having an affair every Christmas. The woman, Katie, told The Mirror that her annual affair is a way for her to "take control" of the holiday season and add a little extra "cheer" to her Christmas.
psychologytoday.com
How to Manage the Big Emotions of Divorce and Stay Calm
We know that divorce is 95% emotional and only 5% legal. Earlier in 2022, I wrote about that 5%. But it’s the 95% that starts well before the legal process and lasts long after the divorce is over. What is that 95%? (Hint: not all are negative emotions.) Shock.
Your dog uses its tongue to show stress, here's what to look out for
This lesson will teach you the meaning behind a nose lick or tongue flick
entrepreneurshiplife.com
Can AI Really Grasp Human Emotion?
Humans are complex beings, to say the least. The ranges of emotions we go through – even in the space of just one day – can drastically go up and down. It is difficult for us to understand ourselves sometimes, let alone for our technology to. However, the question whether or not technology can grasp our emotions has been debated for years now, with no definitive answer. These days, AI has advanced so much that more than ever though. It can pick up on social cues and can recognize patterns, including when it comes to our emotions. Here we are going to explore if AI can grasp human emotion and to what extent.
Georgia Holt, actor, singer and Cher’s mother, dies aged 96
The film and television performer had a close relationship with her famous daughter, and was married six times, including twice to Cher’s father
psychologytoday.com
Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?
Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
psychologytoday.com
The Emotional Life of Jesus
Great religious leaders—such as Jesus—often are not understood in the context of their emotional lives. An emotional analysis of Jesus suggests he likely felt great irritation, sadness, and compassion during his lifetime. Understanding the emotional life of Jesus may give some direction for what the Christian church is...
Twitter use of bedrooms at headquarters called into question
Talk about working around the clock! Twitter has apparently set up makeshift bedrooms at its headquarters, and San Francisco authorities aren’t buying it. The Washington Post is reporting San Francisco’s Building Inspection Department said it is looking into a complaint that Twitter has people staying overnight on mattresses in conference rooms, and apparently, that’s a “no-no.”
Fast Company
Leaders: This is how to refocus your thoughts and train your brain to recognize truths
George Orwell said: “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Because we think in words, clumsy speaking inevitably produces muddied thinking. Expanding your vocabulary brings discipline to your thinking and clarity to your thoughts. It can also make you more ethical and improve your leadership skills.
psychologytoday.com
How to Build Boundaries With Emotionally Neglectful Parents
If parents don't see or respond enough to their child's emotions, it can cause complex feelings of disappointment and confusion for the child. A child may frequently feel let down when their parents under-react, under-respond, or fail to remember what's important to them. Adult children of emotionally neglectful parents need...
goodmorningamerica.com
Shop the best fun and functional toys for your child by age
Shopping for toys for the holidays? We're here to help. "Feeding a child’s interest or a burgeoning talent is a great way to show a child that you are attuned to who they are and what they enjoy -- as well as to guarantee that the toy will be well-loved and used!" Laura Phillips, senior director of the Learning and Development Center at Child Mind Institute tells "Good Morning America."
MyNorthwest
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.https://mynorthwest.com/
Comments / 0