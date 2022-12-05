ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest

Comments / 0

Related
Time Out Global

Alone but not lonely: Singaporeans share why they love singlehood

There’s every reason why we should love ourselves – this is just one of them. Finding love in Singapore might seem impossible at times, but feeling. love? Not tricky at all – especially when you choose to love yourself. With local bespoke jeweller Madly Gems’ latest collection, it’s time for you to celebrate the multifaceted joys of life with an assortment of stunning jewellery pieces.
MyNorthwest

Mayfield: How I learned to fall asleep by embracing the worry

I schedule my worries. Literally, there is an entry each day in my phone’s calendar that simply commands me to “worry.”. Before you scoff, doing this has helped solve the riddle of a good night’s sleep for me. More from Travis Mayfield: What deserves praise in food...
MyNorthwest

What to do if you experience loneliness around the holidays

Loneliness happens to the best of us, and most of us have experienced it at one point in our lifetime. According to an article on BuzzFeed written by Katie Camero, “Loneliness is one of the most universal feelings, and it can happen to anyone — the young, the old, and everyone in between. In fact, more than a third of adults in the US over age 45 say they’re lonely.” That’s according to a Harvard study conducted last year.
pawtracks.com

Ever wondered how much your dog should sleep? Here's what to know

There’s one thing dogs all have in common: They love to snooze. But some seem to be asleep all the time and others are ready to go at the crack of dawn for a morning walk. It can be tricky to determine how much sleep is the right amount for your beastie, or if your dog might be lying around too much because he’s sick or bored. So how many hours a day do dogs sleep? We’ll help you figure it out.
psychologytoday.com

How to Manage the Big Emotions of Divorce and Stay Calm

We know that divorce is 95% emotional and only 5% legal. Earlier in 2022, I wrote about that 5%. But it’s the 95% that starts well before the legal process and lasts long after the divorce is over. What is that 95%? (Hint: not all are negative emotions.) Shock.
entrepreneurshiplife.com

Can AI Really Grasp Human Emotion?

Humans are complex beings, to say the least. The ranges of emotions we go through – even in the space of just one day – can drastically go up and down. It is difficult for us to understand ourselves sometimes, let alone for our technology to. However, the question whether or not technology can grasp our emotions has been debated for years now, with no definitive answer. These days, AI has advanced so much that more than ever though. It can pick up on social cues and can recognize patterns, including when it comes to our emotions. Here we are going to explore if AI can grasp human emotion and to what extent.
psychologytoday.com

Is Your Relationship Running on Autopilot?

Stability in a relationship is desirable in many ways, but it can sometimes lead to stagnation. New research suggests that happier couples are driven by feeling that their lives have meaning. Focusing on how each of you can feel more connected with your life's purpose can help you grow as...
psychologytoday.com

The Emotional Life of Jesus

Great religious leaders—such as Jesus—often are not understood in the context of their emotional lives. An emotional analysis of Jesus suggests he likely felt great irritation, sadness, and compassion during his lifetime. Understanding the emotional life of Jesus may give some direction for what the Christian church is...
MyNorthwest

Twitter use of bedrooms at headquarters called into question

Talk about working around the clock! Twitter has apparently set up makeshift bedrooms at its headquarters, and San Francisco authorities aren’t buying it. The Washington Post is reporting San Francisco’s Building Inspection Department said it is looking into a complaint that Twitter has people staying overnight on mattresses in conference rooms, and apparently, that’s a “no-no.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Fast Company

Leaders: This is how to refocus your thoughts and train your brain to recognize truths

George Orwell said: “If thought corrupts language, language can also corrupt thought.” Because we think in words, clumsy speaking inevitably produces muddied thinking. Expanding your vocabulary brings discipline to your thinking and clarity to your thoughts. It can also make you more ethical and improve your leadership skills.
psychologytoday.com

How to Build Boundaries With Emotionally Neglectful Parents

If parents don't see or respond enough to their child's emotions, it can cause complex feelings of disappointment and confusion for the child. A child may frequently feel let down when their parents under-react, under-respond, or fail to remember what's important to them. Adult children of emotionally neglectful parents need...
goodmorningamerica.com

Shop the best fun and functional toys for your child by age

Shopping for toys for the holidays? We're here to help. "Feeding a child’s interest or a burgeoning talent is a great way to show a child that you are attuned to who they are and what they enjoy -- as well as to guarantee that the toy will be well-loved and used!" Laura Phillips, senior director of the Learning and Development Center at Child Mind Institute tells "Good Morning America."
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, breaking news, sports, weather, traffic, talk and community for Seattle, Tacoma, Bellevue and the Pacific Northwest.

 https://mynorthwest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy