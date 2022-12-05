Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPrairie Grove, AR
Family grows own food to deal with shortages: "Journey to self-sufficiency"Amy ChristieFayetteville, AR
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Related
Stromberg voted best blocker in SEC
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Arkansas senior center Ricky Stromberg has earned this year's Southeastern Conference Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the league's most outstanding blocker as determined by the conference’s head coaches. Stromberg is the fourth Razorback to win the award and the first since Sebastian...
Chances Are Pittman Has Already Contacted Barry Odom's Replacement
Let the speculation as to who's next begin
Arkansas Annouces Status of Brazile's Injury
Razorbacks will miss energy leading rebounder, blocker brings off the bench
arkansasfight.com
Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board
It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
nwahomepage.com
Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and was reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
Could Jacolby Criswell be Sam Pittman's Backup Answer?
Morrilton native enters portal, planning visit to Fayetteville where backup needed.
KU Sports
Arkansas football coach Sam Pittman calls Lance Leipold's turnaround at Kansas 'unbelievable'
Smack dab in the middle of a coaching career that began in 1984 and is alive and well today at the University of Arkansas, Razorbacks coach Sam Pittman spent one season coaching the offensive line at Kansas. The Jayhawks went 3-8 that season, Terry Allen’s last in charge of the...
5newsonline.com
Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris commits to Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris is staying close to home to play his college ball. The Purple Dogs' standout announced Monday on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks. Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on. When...
KHBS
December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas
CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
Cleburne County Sun-Times
Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville
FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Will we see a white Christmas? What to know
For most years in Arkansas, that dream usually doesn't become a reality, but what are the chances of a white Christmas in the Natural State, and will we see one this year?
Reenactment of Battle of Prairie Grove returns after four years
In remembrance of the 160th anniversary of the Civil War Battle of Prairie Grove, the historic battlefield put together Arkansas' largest Civil War reenactment after four years.
Arkansas witness describes hovering object as size of semi-truck headlight
Oak Grove, AR.Photo byGoogle. An Arkansas witness at Oak Grove reported watching a bright yellow light the size of a semi-truck’s headlight hovering just above the tree line at about 8:36 p.m. on September 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
5newsonline.com
Three years since Fayetteville Officer Stephen Carr was killed
Today marks three years since the killing of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr. He was shot in his police cruiser on Dec. 7, 2019.
Five of Arkansas's largest commercial construction projects in Northwest Arkansas
ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Business has published its annual list of the state's largest commercial construction projects and 5 of the top 10 are in Northwest Arkansas. Editor Lance Turner gave some insight about the projects at the top of the list — and another one hitting its stride in Bentonville.
18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs
In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
This Huge Flea Market in Arkansas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can be a really fun way for your family to spend the day. You never know what kind of amazing deals and cool items you can find when you go.
KYTV
Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision
Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
Bentonville man found guilty following hiker’s death
A federal magistrate judge convicted a Bentonville man yesterday on one count of engaging in or soliciting business inside a national park without a permit and one count of soliciting money inside a national park without a permit.
Northwest Arkansas runoff election results: Bella Vista Mayor, council positions
ARKANSAS CITY, Ark. — Though voter turnout in northwest Arkansas is characteristically low, more than 8000 ballots were cast in midterm runoffs on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The results are in for positions from Bella Vista mayor to various council member positions in Rogers, Bentonville, and Springdale:. As of the...
Comments / 0