ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
THV11

Stromberg voted best blocker in SEC

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — University of Arkansas senior center Ricky Stromberg has earned this year's Southeastern Conference Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the league's most outstanding blocker as determined by the conference’s head coaches. Stromberg is the fourth Razorback to win the award and the first since Sebastian...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
arkansasfight.com

Arkansas Defensive Coordinator Hot Board

It’s been a weird past five days as we’ve seen Barry Odom have the Tulsa job in the bag. Then, Odom and the Hurricane program couldn’t come to terms of an agreement leading talks to dissolve. Tuesday brought reports of Odom being courted by the UNLV football...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Ben Sowders added to Arkansas’ staff

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Sam Pittman has hired Louisville’s Ben Sowders to head the strength and conditioning program. Pittman fired Jamil Walker at the conclusion of the season. Sowders spent the 2022 season at Louisville. He had previously worked on the strength and conditioning staff at Georgia from 2018-21. There, Pittman became familiar with him and was reportedly impressed with his work prior to leaving for Arkansas.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
5newsonline.com

Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris commits to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Fayetteville wide receiver Kaylon Morris is staying close to home to play his college ball. The Purple Dogs' standout announced Monday on Twitter that he had received an offer from the Arkansas Razorbacks. Shortly after, he announced his commitment to Arkansas as a preferred walk-on. When...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KHBS

December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas

CINCINNATI — The strongest December tornado in Arkansas came on New Year's Eve 2010. An EF-3 tornado killed 10 people in Benton, Washington and Adair counties. December tornadoes are rare in Arkansas, but they do happen. There were only 13 tornadoes in the area between 1950 and 2021. The...
ARKANSAS STATE
Cleburne County Sun-Times

Floral man, 95, donates uniform to UA-Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE — A reception was given recently at the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville for a 95-year-old Floral man, Donald Eugene “Gene” Warren, who is a former member of the Razorback Marching Band, after he presented his 1950s traveling band uniform and Razorback jacket to the university. They are the oldest uniform and jacket that the university has and the only traveling uniform.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Arkansas Advocate

18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs

In Tuesday’s runoff elections, Benton County residents elected two Bentonville School Board members in an election that garnered interest from a national conservative group, while east Arkansas voters elected an 18-year-old mayor. Jeremy Farmer defeated Blanca Maldonado in the Zone 3 election while Tatum Aicklen beat Letisha Hinds to become Zone 5’s representative, according to […] The post 18-year-old mayor, new school boards and alderman among those elected in Arkansas runoffs appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Fight over Nativity scene in Eureka Springs, Ark., ends with city decision

Contest highlights Christmas decor enthusiasts in Nixa, Mo. The spirit of Christmas and competition shines bright in Nixa. Numerous break-ins at Harrison, Ark., storage facility leads to sheriff surveillance. Boone County (Ark.) Sheriff's Office investigating storage unit burglaries. Respiratory infections continue to keep clinics and hospitals busy in Arkansas.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy