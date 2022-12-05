DAYS Spoilers – Upcoming Action. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) married Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) to get over Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan). Then, she dumped him. Then, she couldn’t get Eric back because he was with Jada Hunter (Elia Cantu). And then, she got Jada to bend to her will and thought, hey, problem solved. But, no. She spoke too soon. Now, she has even more competition on her hands with Eric finding romance with Sloan Petersen (Jessica Serfaty). Just wait until you see how she reacts when she finds them together!

13 HOURS AGO