Rome High, Middle on precautionary lockdown after shots fired at nearby Hack's Carpet

By John Druckenmiller
Rome News-Tribune
 6 days ago
Police search the Hack's Carpet building on Riverside Parkway around 11 a.m. Monday after shots were fired in the building.  John Druckenmiller

Rome High School and Rome Middle School are on lockdown as police attempt to find a person who allegedly fired shots in an incident on Riverside Parkway.

The Rome Police Department is reporting the incident took place at a business near 550 Riverside Parkway, but not at the Floyd County Board of Education offices. Police are searching the Hack's Carpet building for the suspect.

According to police, no one was injured in the incident.

