Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker

BYU’s Dallin Holker runs the ball during practice in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

With the 2022 college football regular season over, a bunch of players from around the country have announced that they intend to enter the transfer portal.

While things have already been busy over the last week, they’re expected to get far busier beginning Monday, as that’s when the portal officially opened following Sunday’s College Football Playoff selection, per NCAA rules.

Here is a running list of players from Utah, BYU and Utah State so far who have announced intentions to enter the portal. The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

Malone Mataele, cornerback

Ethan Calvert, linebacker

Mason Tufaga, linebacker

Tyler Wegis, defensive end

Landon Morris, tight end

BYU

Jacob Conover, quarterback

Campbell Barrington, offensive lineman

Terence Fall, wide receiver

Dallin Holker, tight end

Tate Romney, linebacker

Logan Fano, edge

Keenan Pili, linebacker

Utah State

John Gentry, running back

Luke Marion, safety

Ron Tiavaasue, tight end

Addison Trupp, defensive end

Saco Alofipo, safety

Xavier Williams, wide receiver

Garrett Larson, quarterback