Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker
With the 2022 college football regular season over, a bunch of players from around the country have announced that they intend to enter the transfer portal.
While things have already been busy over the last week, they’re expected to get far busier beginning Monday, as that’s when the portal officially opened following Sunday’s College Football Playoff selection, per NCAA rules.
Here is a running list of players from Utah, BYU and Utah State so far who have announced intentions to enter the portal. The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.
Utah
Malone Mataele, cornerback
Ethan Calvert, linebacker
Mason Tufaga, linebacker
Tyler Wegis, defensive end
Landon Morris, tight end
BYU
Jacob Conover, quarterback
Campbell Barrington, offensive lineman
Terence Fall, wide receiver
Dallin Holker, tight end
Tate Romney, linebacker
Logan Fano, edge
Keenan Pili, linebacker
Utah State
John Gentry, running back
Luke Marion, safety
Ron Tiavaasue, tight end
Addison Trupp, defensive end
Saco Alofipo, safety
Xavier Williams, wide receiver
Garrett Larson, quarterback
