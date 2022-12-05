ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah, BYU and Utah State 2022-23 transfer portal tracker

By Ryan McDonald
Deseret News
 2 days ago
BYU’s Dallin Holker runs the ball during practice in Provo on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021. | Laura Seitz, Deseret News

With the 2022 college football regular season over, a bunch of players from around the country have announced that they intend to enter the transfer portal.

While things have already been busy over the last week, they’re expected to get far busier beginning Monday, as that’s when the portal officially opened following Sunday’s College Football Playoff selection, per NCAA rules.

Here is a running list of players from Utah, BYU and Utah State so far who have announced intentions to enter the portal. The list will be updated as players announce their intentions.

Utah

Malone Mataele, cornerback

Ethan Calvert, linebacker

Mason Tufaga, linebacker

Tyler Wegis, defensive end

Landon Morris, tight end

BYU

Jacob Conover, quarterback

Campbell Barrington, offensive lineman

Terence Fall, wide receiver

Dallin Holker, tight end

Tate Romney, linebacker

Logan Fano, edge

Keenan Pili, linebacker

Utah State

John Gentry, running back

Luke Marion, safety

Ron Tiavaasue, tight end

Addison Trupp, defensive end

Saco Alofipo, safety

Xavier Williams, wide receiver

Garrett Larson, quarterback

CougsDaily

BYU Defensive Coordinator Jay Hill Greets Raider Damuni at Airport

On Wednesday, former four-star recruit Raider Damuni returned home from his mission. When Raider arrived at the airport, his family and friends were there to greet him. He was also greeted by new BYU defensive coordinator Jay Hill. Raider's father Jack Damuni, who is on BYU's staff, posted a picture with him, Raider, and Hill at the airport. The BYU-themed sign read, "Your new work is about to begin. Go Cougs!" Jack also thanked Hill for taking the time to welcome Raider home.
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: UTSA vs. Utah prediction, odds and pick – 12/13/2022

The UTSA Roadrunners take on the Utah Utes. Check out our college basketball odds series for our UTSA-Utah prediction and pick. The Utah Utes needed a little time to settle into their season. They lost at home to Sam Houston State. They lost to Mississippi State as well. Their offense was struggling. Utah wasn’t able to establish a rhythm and separate itself from its opponents. Then came the game which has seemingly changed everything for second-year head coach Craig Smith. Utah hammered Arizona by 15 points, winning 81-66 and getting an elite performance from frontcourt star Branden Carlson and a backcourt whose defense shut down the Wildcats. Utah was able to play on even terms with Arizona’s high-level frontcourt and then win the matchup on the perimeter and the wings. Arizona shot an extremely low percentage from 3-point range and was never able to get its transition game going. Arizona loves to run the floor and push the pace, but the Wildcats weren’t able to do that against Utah. The Utes had been struggling, but something inside them was awakened in that thumping of the Wildcats, who were Pac-12 champions and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament last season.
