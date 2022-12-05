ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Coast Guard Rescues Three Adults, Child From Sinking Ship Off Virginia Coast

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOZNp_0jXwgPDA00
The Coast Guard rescued three adults and a child from a recreational vessel taking on water Sunday at Thimble Shoal South Island, also known as First Island, by the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel. Photo Credit: US Coast Guard

All hands were on deck on Sunday afternoon as the US Coast Guard came to the aid of a family whose boat was taking on water in Virginia.

The Coast Guard was called in to rescue three adults and a child from a vessel taking on water at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4 at Thimble Shoal South Island - also known as First Island - near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, officials said.

The crew of a 22-foot white center console contacted the Coast Guard Sector Virginia Command Center on Sunday afternoon, alerting them that they were disabled, taking on water, and drifting toward the bridge, though communication was quickly cut off.

However, officials say that a Good Samaritan enjoying the water on Sunday was able to provide the exact location of the sinking ship, while another mariner was able to tow the boat away from the rocks.

While the boaters were rendering aid to the distressed group, a Coast Guard Station Little Creek 45-foot Response Boat-Medium crew disembarked the people from the vessel, which reportedly had at least two feet of water on deck.

Two Coast Guard crew members were able to begin de-watering efforts and towed the disabled vessel toward Lynnhaven, while Virginia Beach Police brought it to their station as a precaution.

Once in Lynnhaven, the boaters were transferred to a state police boat and the Virginia Beach Fire Department, who towed the boat to a nearby boat ramp.

No injuries were reported.

“We heard the original callout from the vessel asking for help and immediately began preparations to launch,” Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle Cassidy said. "This case was successful because the mariners were prepared with a VHF radio, and both the station and multiple good Samaritans quickly responded."

to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAVY News 10

4 displaced in Chesapeake house fire

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) – Four people have been displaced as the result of a fire to a home Wednesday afternoon in the 300 block of Melonie Court in the Great Bridge area of Chesapeake. There were no injuries, according to Capt. Steven Bradley of the Chesapeake Fire Department. Investigators...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

3 injured in Suffolk accident involving school bus

SUFFOLK, Va. (WAVY) -A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of Nansemond Parkway and Sleepy Hole Road in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon injured three people. The injuries, according to Suffolk Police and Suffolk Fire & Rescue, are non-life-threatening. Emergency Communications was notified of the...
SUFFOLK, VA
cbs19news

Official: 2 killed in explosion at Virginia welding business

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Two people were killed Monday when a storage tank exploded at a Virginia welding business, a fire official said. Firefighters responded to Neptune Welding on Virginia Beach Boulevard just after 11 a.m., news outlets reported. A fuel storage tank exploded, igniting the fire, Virginia...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

"She loved life" Norfolk mom calls on justice for 7YO daughter's death

WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. “She loved life” Norfolk mom calls on justice for …. WAVY News 10's Kiahnna Patterson reports. 2 displaced after house fire on Yorkshire Dr in York. Amazon to partner with NSU, ODU for employees to …. Study: Virginia ranks 15th healthiest state. Library...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

2 people, pet dog dead following fire on Virginia Beach Blvd

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – A husband and wife died after an explosion and fire at their welding business Monday morning. The couple owned Neptune Welding on the 1300 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, according to a deputy fire marshal with the Virginia Beach Fire Department who spoke with 10 On Your Side’s Jon Dowding.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

VB Police: Victim identified in Pickering Street shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) – Virginia Beach Police have identified the man who died after being shot Dec. 3 in the 5800 block of Pickering Street. Police said Tuesday the man has been identified as Gabriel Martinez, 24, of Chesapeake, and his family has been notified. Police reported the...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Buckroe Beach in Hampton reopens after sand replenishment project

HAMPTON, Va. — Buckroe Beach reopened to the community on Monday, after weeks of a dredging and widening project. Starting in November, Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company LLC starting bringing in sand from the "horseshoe shoals" area of the Chesapeake Bay, and piling that up between Point Comfort Avenue and Pilot Avenue.
HAMPTON, VA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
421K+
Followers
61K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy