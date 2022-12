Former Iowa State football star Brock Purdy made the most of his first NFL start. He outplayed the most successful quarterback in history, Tom Brady. The 49ers beat Brady’s Buccaneers, 35-7. Purdy becomes the first quarterback to win while making first NFL start against Tom Brady. (source: NFL research) Previous QBs were 0-6. Purdy was […]

AMES, IA ・ 26 MINUTES AGO