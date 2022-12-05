ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments

Fuzzy Bumbles
6d ago

Reparations? For? California wasn’t a slave state, more importantly, the fine fellas of privilege living today were never slaves to begin with so this equates to nothing more than vote buying and welfare.

Reply
247
Steven Leith
6d ago

I'm sorry but this is a foolish thing too happen. My mom's side of the family during the forties and early fifties were share croppers. right up til I was 2 years old. in Mississippi. I was sat on a big bag while my mom picked it. they did that to survive. My mom worked right along black folks trying to make a living as well. All were hard working people. who got along without any hate nor animosity towards each other. Honest god fearing hard working people. Not sniveling crybabies looking for a hand out for something they never earned.

Reply
100
John Holloway
6d ago

if they give reparations in California, I would leave immediately and hopefully others would leave and destroy the tax base. then see if reparations get given.

Reply
55
