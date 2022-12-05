Crane strikes pole near Broward Blvd; two workers transported to hospital, southbound lanes of I-95 shut down

Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Crews pull 4 from car submerged in South Miami-Dade canal
SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - First responders in South Miami-Dade performed a water rescue following reports of a car submerged in a canal. The incident happened early Saturday morning at the Black Point Marina near Southwest 244th Street and 87th Avenue. Investigators said four people were inside the vehicle, including...
WSVN-TV
Traffic homicide investigation underway in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - A traffic homicide investigation is underway in Miramar after one person reportedly suffered serious injuries. It happened Sunday in the area of Southwest 87th Way and Pembroke Road in Miramar. Police said the incident involves four passengers that were inside a van. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television...
WSVN-TV
1 killed in fiery car crash in Miami
MIAMI (WSVN) - One person has died after a car crash in Miami. City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded on Sunday morning to the deadly crash involving two cars near Southwest 22nd Avenue and 17th Lane. One of those vehicles burst into flames. Police said the driver...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Firefighters extinguish blaze in Southwest Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Emergency crews battled fierce flames in a Southwest Miami-Dade home. Around 2 a.m., a fire erupted in a house on 178th Terrance near 152nd Avenue, Friday. The family of four was safe after they escaped but devastated. “Thank God my kids are alive,” said homeowner...
WSVN-TV
Porch pirate swipes security equipment worth over $800 from SW Miami-Dade home
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Southwest Miami-Dade homeowner hopes surveillance video will help catch the man who stole a pricey package from his front porch. Ulises Caballero said the crook showed up at his home along the 8500 block of Southwest 12th Street, at around 11:30 a.m., Saturday. “Unfortunately,...
WSVN-TV
Driver accused of intentionally hitting man at SW Miami-Dade gas station denied bond
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.
WSVN-TV
Pepper spray used in attempted thefts targeting Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are trying to figure out if two similar cases of pepper spray incidents inside two Walgreens stores in Miami-Dade are connected. The first case occurred in Doral at Northwest 41st Street and 97th Avenue, around 10:30 a.m., Friday morning. According to Doral Police, a...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 40-year-old man in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Fort Lauderdale Police Department is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 40-year-old man. Theodore “Teddy” Metzger was last seen on the 1900 block of South Miami Road, Wednesday morning. He was wearing a gray shirt and black shorts. Metzger...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 32-year-old man who went missing in Miramar
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a man who went missing in Miramar. According to Miramar Police, 32-year-old Marquis Brisson was last seen on the 11900 block of Southwest 32nd Street, Thursday. He was last seen wearing a blue striped shirt, khaki...
WSVN-TV
Bodycam video shows Miami Shores Police officers responding to false alarm at Barry University
MIAMI SHORES, FLA. (WSVN) - Police body camera video captured the tense moments when Miami Shores Police officers responded to Barry University for what turned out to be a false alarm. The video shows officers interacting with students and staff following reports of an armed intruder on campus on the...
WSVN-TV
Lockdown lifted at William Dandy Middle School; armed student on campus in custody
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Fort Lauderdale School had been placed on lockdown after police received a call about a student on campus armed with a gun. Fort Lauderdale Police arrived at William Dandy Middle School at 2400 NW 26th St., Friday afternoon. According to police, they received a...
WSVN-TV
WSVN-TV
Coral Springs Police officer disciplined after veering into Sunrise yard with children in it
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - Some children were forced to dodge danger when a Coral Springs Police cruiser veered into a front yard in Sunrise and just kept going. It was a very close call for those children and that officer. Now, his department is now taking action. The officer came...
WSVN-TV
Woman convicted in fatal wrong-way wreck on Turnpike avoids jail time, frustrating victims’ family
MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman convicted of killing two people in a wrong-way wreck on the Florida Turnpike in Southwest Miami-Dade will not serve time behind bars, leaving the victims’ loved ones frustrated. Thirty-one-year-old Kritzia Lopez pleaded guilty to striking the victims’ vehicle while traveling against traffic on Sept....
WSVN-TV
Final preparations made for Seminole Hard Rock Casino Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Instead of boughs of holly, this crew is stringing bright tinsel and loads of lights on the bow and port side of a yacht. All of this is being done in preparation for this year’s Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade. “We use LED lights,...
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 16-year-old boy who went missing from Hollywood Seminole Reservation
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Police seek the public’s help in their search for a 16-year-old boy who went missing from the Hollywood Seminole Reservation. Seminole Police believe Roberto Stanley Osceola Benard was in South Florida as recently as late October. Officers have conducted an exhaustive search, and they have...
WSVN-TV
Santa poses with pets and their humans at VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital
HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Some four-legged good boys and girls got to meet Santa Claus in Hollywood. VCA Hollywood Animal Hospital on Saturday welcomed pets to pose with their families and the big guy. The event, celebrating its 10th year, has become a tradition for the hospital. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam...
WSVN-TV
Floating tiki, bright holiday decorations delight spectators as 51st Winterfest Boat Parade lights up New River
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - It was a night of delights as scores of boats sailed into one of South Florida’s biggest holiday traditions. For the thousands of South Floridians who took in the awe-inspiring sights along Las Olas, the event billed at the greatest show on H2O lived up to its name.
WSVN-TV
7News previews Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As preparations finish up the day before the Seminole Hardrock Winterfest Boat Parade, 7’s Vivian Gonzalez asked organizers of the event what the public is to expect. The boat parade has been an annual event for 51 years and more than one million people...
