Crane strikes pole near Broward Blvd; two workers transported to hospital, southbound lanes of I-95 shut down

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A judge has denied bond to a South Florida man accused of using his car as a weapon at a gas station in Southwest Miami-Dade. According to Miami-Dade Police, Alan Gibbs got behind the wheel if a Lincoln Town Car and hit a man who was sitting on a ledge in front of the convenience store of the Chevron, near Colonial Drive and Southwest 95th Avenue, Sunday.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO