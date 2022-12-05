ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Sources: QB Kedon Slovis to transfer; Phil Jurkovec commits to Pitt

By Pete Thamel
ESPN
ESPN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qiWeY_0jXwdnTv00

Pittsburgh starting quarterback Kedon Slovis intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, sources told ESPN on Monday, while former Boston College starter Phil Jurkovec confirmed to ESPN that he's committed to transferring to play for the Panthers.

Slovis played three seasons at USC before transferring to Pitt in February and has amassed 9,973 passing yards and 68 touchdowns over those four years. He'll have one season of eligibility remaining at his new destination, and a source told ESPN that he will not play for Pitt in the Sun Bowl.

The combination of Slovis' experience and his production should make him one of the hottest available transfers in the portal.

Jurkovec, meanwhile, has one season of eligibility in returning home to Pittsburgh, where he was born. He'll also reunite with offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti, who formerly held the same role at Boston College.

"I'm thankful to Coach Narduzzi and Coach Cignetti and the University of Pittsburgh for allowing me the opportunity to come home and compete," Jurkovec told ESPN on Monday.

Slovis' trip to Pitt was one of the biggest portal moves of last season. He threw for 10 touchdowns, nine interceptions and 2,397 yards this season as he led Pitt to an 8-4 record.

He showed signs of superstardom early on at USC, as he was named Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year in 2019, finishing with 3,502 passing yards and 30 touchdown passes. That's a total that he hasn't matched since, as he struggled with injuries and ultimately ended up transferring.

Slovis entering the portal marks the sixth productive ACC quarterback to either enter the NCAA transfer portal or announce his intentions. He joins Jurkovec, Georgia Tech's Jeff Sims , NC State's Devin Leary , Virginia's Brennan Armstrong and Clemson's DJ Uiagalelei .

Jurkovec, a dual-threat quarterback, has been Boston College's starter for the past three seasons after transferring from Notre Dame . He has been productive when healthy, but hasn't played since getting knocked out of BC's 13-3 loss at UConn on Oct. 29.

He suffered minor knee and rib injuries that are expected to be healed soon. He'd be available at full health for spring practice, sources told ESPN.

Jurkovec is a dual-threat quarterback who has thrown for 5,405 yards with 37 touchdown passes in his career. He also has rushed for 568 yards and nine touchdowns. In terms of a system, he has played in both spread and pro-styles and is comfortable in both.

He broke out in the 2020 season after transferring from Notre Dame, as he had 17 touchdown passes, five interceptions and led BC to wins over Pitt, Syracuse and Duke.

Jurkovec's 2021 season got derailed by a freak hand injury he suffered against UMass in Week 2. It limited him to six starts, as the Eagles went 4-2 in those starts, which included a home upset of Virginia Tech.

This year, Jurkovec threw for 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions behind a makeshift offensive line, as BC's injuries forced converted defensive linemen and former walk-ons to start.

