Pittston, PA

St. Michael the Archangel Church plans ‘Cookie Walk’ for Dec. 18

Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0GWq_0jXwdliT00
You can save time on your holiday preparations by visiting the ‘Cookie Walk,’ set for Dec. 18 at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church in Pittston. Submitted photo

St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 N. Main Street, Pittston, will sponsor a “Cookie Walk” from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 in the lower level church hall.

Organizers suggest you visit the Cookie Walk and create your own sampler of homemade cookies, which can become a gift for someone you care about as well as save time with your holiday preparations.

There is no entrance fee.

You may select from traditional chocolate chip, peanut butter, kolachi cookies, cherry winks, tea cakes, butter cookies, pepper cookies, homemade fudge and much more. You select what you want, fill a takeout container that will be provided and then proceed to the checkout to have your box of cookies and treats weighed.

The cost is $10 per pound.

In addition to the cookies, a Christmas Basket and Gift Bag Raffle will be available with plenty of holiday gifts and surprises in each. And after your busy cookie walk, you are welcome to relax with complimentary hot chocolate.

For more information, visitstmichaelsbyzantine.com/. We thank everyone in advance. And of course, the bakers and volunteers for making this possible. Proceeds from this event will help with church maintenance expenses.Everyone’s support is graciously appreciated by St. Michael parishioners, and pastor, the Rev.Andrii Dumnych.

Luzerne County remains on a drought watch, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said Thursday following a meeting of the Commonwealth Drought Task Force. Four other counties also remain on the watch: Carbon, Northampton, Potter and Schuylkill. The Task Force lifted...
